Commissioner Tim Echols
Podcast by Commissioner Tim Echols
Government
Podcast by Commissioner Tim Echols
Available Episodes

5 of 178
  • Anne Blair, Frank Morris and Andy Moore
    In this episode, Tim Echols goes on the road to talk alt-fuel with Anne Blair, Frank Morris and Andy Moore.
    6/27/2023
    54:02
  • Fred McKissick, Michael Carrigan and Keith Kurb
    Go west young man! Join Tim Echols from the West Coast on Energy Matters as he talks nuclear energy R&D with fellow commissioners.
    6/20/2023
    53:01
  • Jim Pulos, Dennis Coleman, Mark Bolton and Jeremy Nelms
    In this episode, Tim Echols goes on the road to his Darien Earth Day Summit to talk with Dr Jim Pulos, Dennis Coleman, Mark Bolton and Jeremy Nelms.
    6/13/2023
    53:47
  • Andrew Wrobel, Tom LoTurco and Christopher Juckins
    In this episode, Tim Echols and KC Boyce are joined by auto expert Andrew Wrobel, Tom LoTurco of EDP Renewables, and consumer Chris Juckins.
    6/6/2023
    53:32
  • Cindy Rogers and Marqus Cole
    In this episode, Tim Echols talks with Cindy Rogers and EEN’s Marqus Cole about hospitality, Korean culture and energy efficiency.
    5/30/2023
    54:02

About Energy Matters with Commissioner Echols

Podcast by Commissioner Tim Echols
Podcast website

