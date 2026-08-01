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38 episodes
Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP37: Rotation 26-08, 2-3ID and 3-15IN (NTC Warrior Chronicles)08/01/2026 | 24 mins.Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Deleon, Outlaw 40 sits down with CSM Corey Willis, of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, CSM James Smith of the 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, CSM Melcher, Senior Enlisted Trainer for the Cavalry Squadron, Brigade, the CSM of Operations Group during Rotation 26-08, and CSM Dave Shipman of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Black Horse 7. They discuss lessons learned, differences about transformation in contact rotations, the changes employed on how a brigade fights, how it’s tasked organized, the integration of new capabilities, and how it helps to shape decisions for the future.
References
ADP 5-0 The Operations Process, Army Publication Directorate, https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN18126-ADP_5-0-000-WEB-3.pdf
ADP 6-0 The Mission Command, Army Publication Directorate, https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN47032-ADP_6-0-000-WEB-1.pdf
The Command Sergeant Major’s Place on the Battlefield, Command Sgt. Maj. Lavares Jackson,
https://fromthegreennotebook.com/2019/04/02/the-command-sergeant-majors-place-on-the-battlefield/
The NCOs Crosswalk Guide, Center of Army Lessons Learned, https://api.army.mil/e2/c/downloads/2021/06/15/569dec48/21-12.pdf
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.
Episode hosted by Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Deleon and edited by Annette Pritt
Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP36: Rotation 26-52, Lt. Col. Dick, 3LAR (NTC Warrior Chronicles)07/07/2026 | 25 mins.Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Lt. Col. Matthew Schardt, Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with Lt. Col. John Dick, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marines Division, to discuss Rotation 26-05 and what role they played training alongside the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. They talk about the overall mission of 3rd LAR, lessons learned from this joint force integration, some of the challenges they faced, and how they overcame them.
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc
Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.
Episode hosted by Lt. Col. Matthew Schadt and edited by Annette Pritt
Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP35: Rotation 26-02, Lt. Col. Martin, 3-16 FA (NTC Warrior Chronicles)06/14/2026 | 32 mins.Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Lt. Col. Justin Cuff, Field Artillery Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with Lt. Col. Tim Matrin, 3rd Battery, 16th Field Artillery Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, to discuss how Rotation 26-02 differed from a typical NTC Rotation. They talk about Transformation in Contact, the rapid changes to the Battalion, launch effects platoons, importance of drone capabilities, sustainment, and training the fundamentals at home station. Lt. Col Martin closes with some of his personal advice and to leaders coming to the NTC.
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc
Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center as part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.
Episode hosted by Lt. Col. Justin Cuff and edited by Annette Pritt
Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP34: Rotation 26-06 2-1ID (CSM Huckleby and CSM Deleon) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)05/15/2026 | 24 mins.Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Command Sgt. Major Gary Kurtzhals, Outlaw40 sits down with the Command Sgt. Major Jacob Huckleby, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Major. Mike Deleon, Outlaw40N to discuss the NCO Corp. They talk about tangibles and intangibles, the importance of the culture and traditions in a unit, tactical and technical, and standard operating procedures.
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc
Visit us on our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.
Episode hosted by Command Sgt. Major Gary Kurtzhals and edited by Annette Pritt
Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP32: Through the Lens of a Maneuver Battalion, Applying Fundamentals to the Planning and Preparation Process (NTC Warrior Chronicles)04/20/2026 | 30 mins.Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Lt. Col. Trinidad Chavez, Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with the Capt. Abreu, Capt. Hansen and Sgt. First Class Essig to discuss applying fundamentals to the planning and preparing process to enable maneuver battalions’ success at the National Training Center. They talk about the Planning Process, Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP), Mission Analysis, Courses of Action (COA) Development the Rapid-Making and Synchronization Process (RDSP), staff synchronization, fighting products, rehearsals, and recommendations before coming to NTC.
To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.
Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com
We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.
Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc
Visit us on our Official Unit Webpage:
https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group
“Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.
Episode hosted by Lt. Col. Trinidad Chavez and edited by Annette Pritt
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About Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet
"Thinking Inside the Box" brings you interviews with the United States Army's experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.Podcast website
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