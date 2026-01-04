Understanding "The Hard Middle"
On a sunny Tuesday on December 3rd 2024, Nathan Hochman was sworn in as Los Angeles County's 44th District Attorney, promising to restore trust and hold criminals accountable. But just weeks later, one of his first major actions wasn't locking someone up—it was celebrating their freedom.In this premiere episode, we are introduced to DA Hochman and his "hard middle" approach to justice: an approach that doesn't rely on politics or blame, but puts victims at the center of every decision. From the exoneration of two people who spent 17 years wrongfully imprisoned, to tackling LA's biggest public safety challenges, discover what it means to pursue justice in America's largest local prosecutor's office.Welcome to The Hard Middle—where justice isn't about left or right, it's about getting it right.
The Hard Middle (Trailer)
Welcome to The Hard MiddleIn an era dominated by political division and viral headlines, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office under Nathan Hochman is charting a different path. This isn't about being soft on crime or tough on crime—it's about being smart on justice.The Hard Middle takes you inside the nation's largest local prosecutorial office to explore cases that matter, people who pursue justice every day, and an approach that keeps victims at the center while following the facts and the law.You'll meet brand new deputy district attorneys learning what it means to represent "the people." You'll witness exonerations that right decades-old wrongs. You'll go behind the scenes of major operations taking down organized retail theft rings, sex traffickers, and those who exploit our most vulnerable communities.From the courtroom to the community, from policy decisions to personal stories, The Hard Middle reveals what justice looks like when it's freed from political extremes and focused on what matters most: accountability, compassion, and safety for all Angelenos.
