Welcome to The Hard MiddleIn an era dominated by political division and viral headlines, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office under Nathan Hochman is charting a different path. This isn't about being soft on crime or tough on crime—it's about being smart on justice.The Hard Middle takes you inside the nation's largest local prosecutorial office to explore cases that matter, people who pursue justice every day, and an approach that keeps victims at the center while following the facts and the law.You'll meet brand new deputy district attorneys learning what it means to represent "the people." You'll witness exonerations that right decades-old wrongs. You'll go behind the scenes of major operations taking down organized retail theft rings, sex traffickers, and those who exploit our most vulnerable communities.From the courtroom to the community, from policy decisions to personal stories, The Hard Middle reveals what justice looks like when it's freed from political extremes and focused on what matters most: accountability, compassion, and safety for all Angelenos.