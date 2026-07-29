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97 episodes
- Data innovation isn't about buying better tools. As Dallas and Cleveland show, it's about how leaders listen, support risk-taking, and work alongside agencies. The result? A culture where innovation thrives, and scales.
Host Stephen Goldsmith speaks with Brita Andercheck, Chief Data Officer in Dallas, and Liz Crowe, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer in Cleveland, about how they drive transformative change across city governments. From reporting structures to how you listen to agencies to going out into the field yourself, they share the unglamorous work that actually drives transformation.
In this episode, you'll learn:
How to strike the balance between centralization and decentralization
Why a problem-first approach beats technology-first
Why data teams should measure their ROI
The importance of collaboration and relationships
How to create psychological safety so teams "fail smart"
Guest:
Dr. Brita Andercheck – Chief Data Officer and Director of the Office of Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, city of Dallas
Dr. Liz Crowe – Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, city of Cleveland
Listener Survey: bit.ly/datasmartpod
Music credit: Summer-Man by Ketsa
About Data-Smart City Solutions
Data-Smart City Solutions, housed at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, is working to catalyze the adoption of data projects on the local government level by serving as a central resource for cities interested in this emerging field. We highlight best practices, top innovators, and promising case studies while also connecting leading industry, academic, and government officials. Our research focus is the intersection of government and data, ranging from open data and predictive analytics to civic engagement technology. We seek to promote the combination of integrated, cross-agency data with community data to better discover and preemptively address civic problems. To learn more visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.
- Good services don't start with the city's org chart or budget lines. They start by understanding the resident's actual journey — and all the hidden time, paperwork, and friction that comes with it. Host Stephen Goldsmith speaks with Dr. Kim Leary, director of the Good Services Lab at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, about how listening is an active skill, why selection bias shapes who gets heard, and how cities can use AI and resident-centered design to create services that actually work for everyone.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why "good services" means residents can find, understand, and use them without insider knowledge
How selection bias shapes civic engagement and why mayors must ask "who's not in the room?"
How AI can help identify missing constituencies and unnoticed solutions in comparable cities
Why organizing around the resident's journey changes service delivery
How to measure progress at baseline, midpoint, and endpoint to track what's actually improving
Guest:
Dr. Kim Leary – clinical psychologist, professor, and director of the Good Services Lab at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University
Listener Survey: bit.ly/datasmartpod
Music credit: Summer-Man by Ketsa
About Data-Smart City Solutions
Data-Smart City Solutions, housed at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, is working to catalyze the adoption of data projects on the local government level by serving as a central resource for cities interested in this emerging field. We highlight best practices, top innovators, and promising case studies while also connecting leading industry, academic, and government officials. Our research focus is the intersection of government and data, ranging from open data and predictive analytics to civic engagement technology. We seek to promote the combination of integrated, cross-agency data with community data to better discover and preemptively address civic problems. To learn more visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.
- City leaders are on the front lines of data use, but most lack visibility into the federal data landscape, what's available, what's changing, and how federal policy decisions affect local outcomes. This gap delays emergency response, misdirects resources away from high-need neighborhoods, and undermines AI systems that depend on accurate data and community trust.
Host Stephen Goldsmith speaks with Denice Ross, Director of Federal Data Policy at the Federation of American Scientists, about the relationship between local and federal data, what city CDOs should prioritize, and why cities have untapped power to shape federal data policy.
In this episode, you'll learn:
The often-hidden relationship between local data needs and federal data infrastructure
How to identify and access the federal data your city should be using
Why now is the time to prepare for Census 2030 and protect funding
How community participation in data decisions prevents disparities and builds legitimacy for AI systems
How local data leaders can advocate effectively during federal policy windows
Guest:
Denice Ross – Director of Federal Data Policy at the Federation of American Scientists; former United States Chief Data Scientist
Listener Survey: bit.ly/datasmartpod
Music credit: Summer-Man by Ketsa
About Data-Smart City Solutions
Data-Smart City Solutions, housed at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, is working to catalyze the adoption of data projects on the local government level by serving as a central resource for cities interested in this emerging field. We highlight best practices, top innovators, and promising case studies while also connecting leading industry, academic, and government officials. Our research focus is the intersection of government and data, ranging from open data and predictive analytics to civic engagement technology. We seek to promote the combination of integrated, cross-agency data with community data to better discover and preemptively address civic problems. To learn more visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.
- City leaders are eager to deploy AI, but the real opportunity lies in preparation: building the right organizational structures, expertise, and culture first.
Host Stephen Goldsmith speaks with Teddy Svoronos, senior lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, about how to structure your city government for Agentic AI, why small, empowered teams work better than broad rollouts, and what mental models and skills leaders actually need to manage this new relationship with AI tools.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why creating a data-driven culture before AI deployment is the critical first step
How to start with a small, driven team to stress-test AI capabilities in your organization
What "cognitive debt" means and why managing it prevents costly AI mistakes
Why domain-specific expertise becomes more important, not less, as AI gets more powerful
How to balance the tension between AI utility and maintaining organizational control
What guardrails, monitoring, and evaluation mechanisms cities need in place from the start
Guest:
Teddy Svoronos – Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Listener Survey: bit.ly/datasmartpod
Music credit: Summer-Man by Ketsa
About Data-Smart City Solutions
Data-Smart City Solutions, housed at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, is working to catalyze the adoption of data projects on the local government level by serving as a central resource for cities interested in this emerging field. We highlight best practices, top innovators, and promising case studies while also connecting leading industry, academic, and government officials. Our research focus is the intersection of government and data, ranging from open data and predictive analytics to civic engagement technology. We seek to promote the combination of integrated, cross-agency data with community data to better discover and preemptively address civic problems. To learn more visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.
- City leaders want to innovate, but most are stuck solving yesterday's problems with yesterday's tools. Real breakthroughs come from fundamentally changing how governments listen to communities.
Host Stephen Goldsmith speaks with Dr. Francisca Rojas, executive director of the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins, about how technology and design are helping cities understand what residents actually need—and why legacy systems are the real barrier to change.
In this episode, you'll learn:
How Savannah used digital mapping to uncover flooding problems FEMA data missed by listening to residents
Why the Maryland Community Business Compass uses AI to democratize information for small businesses
How digital twins help communities imagine and approve projects like affordable housing before they're built
What Baltimore learned by reframing vacant housing as both a rehabilitation problem and a prevention problem
Listener Survey: bit.ly/datasmartpod
Music credit: Summer-Man by Ketsa
About Data-Smart City Solutions
Data-Smart City Solutions, housed at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, is working to catalyze the adoption of data projects on the local government level by serving as a central resource for cities interested in this emerging field. We highlight best practices, top innovators, and promising case studies while also connecting leading industry, academic, and government officials. Our research focus is the intersection of government and data, ranging from open data and predictive analytics to civic engagement technology. We seek to promote the combination of integrated, cross-agency data with community data to better discover and preemptively address civic problems. To learn more visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.
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About Data-Smart City Pod
As the central resource for cities on the intersection of government, data, and innovation, the Data-Smart City Pod from Data-Smart City Solutions at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University features leaders and experts in governance, innovation, and research.Podcast website
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