As the central resource for cities on the intersection of government, data, and innovation, the Data-Smart City Pod from Harvard University's Data-Smart City So... More
In Pursuit of Precise Change: Author Interview with Zach Tumin and Maddy Want
Professor Goldsmith talks with Zach Tumin and Maddy Want about their new book "Precisely: Working with Precision Systems in a World of Data." Want and Tumin review what a precision system is, explain the importance of real-time data, and discuss real-world examples. They review what precision looks like in practice - both the successes and failures - what we can learn from them.
4/5/2023
17:08
Why Housing and Community are Actually Infrastructure with Carlos Martín
In this episode Professor Goldsmith interviews Carlos Martín about his work as the project director of the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University. They discuss Martín's background as an architect and engineer and how that informs his view of public policy and governance, the history of displacement in America, and why community bonds are a key aspect of infrastructure.Music credit: Summer-Man by KetsaAbout Data-Smart City SolutionsHoused at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University, we work to catalyze the adoption of data projects on the local government level by serving as a central resource for cities interested in this emerging field. We highlight best practices, top innovators, and promising case studies while also connecting leading industry, academic, and government officials. Our research focus is the intersection of government and data, ranging from open data and predictive analytics to civic engagement technology. To learn more visit us online and follow us on Twitter.
3/15/2023
16:35
The Pre-Decisional Opportunity in Community Engagement
In this episode Professor Goldsmith interviews Dr. Hollie Russon Gilman, a political scientist and civic strategist researching the intersection of civic engagement, digital technology, and governance. They discuss Gilman's work assisting with participatory budgeting processes, her democracy research at the Harvard Ash Center, and how - and when - to provide more inclusive opportunities for civic engagement.
2/22/2023
17:20
Carlo Ratti on Cities, Sensing, and Breaking from the Past
In this episode Professor Goldsmith interviews Carlo Ratti, professor of Urban Technologies and the founder of the groundbreaking Senseable City Lab at MIT. They discuss new frontiers in urban data, edge computing, and rethinking the relationship between the environment, the urban environment and health. Ratti also explains why city leaders have to break from the past and why "best practices" are perpetuating old ideas.
2/1/2023
16:04
Implementing Digital Infrastructure: Author Interview with Stephen Goldsmith and Betsy Gardner
In this episode Professor Goldsmith talks with co-author Betsy Gardner about their newest paper, Implementing Digital Infrastructure Responses to Equity, Sustainability, and Safety. Supported by the Knight Foundation, this work discusses how cities can investment in digital infrastructure to increase equity, reduce life-cycle costing, and implement the Responsive City Cycle.
