Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentAlbany County Direct
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Albany County Direct
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Albany County Direct

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy
Government
Albany County Direct
Latest episode

40 episodes

  • Albany County Direct

    Albany County Direct- Episode 40

    09/18/2026 | 23 mins.
    On today's episode I'm joined by Albany County Division of Information Services CIO Patrick Alderson to discuss our recent website redesign.
  • Albany County Direct

    Albany County Direct- Episode 39

    09/08/2026 | 26 mins.
    On today's episode I'm joined by Deborah Emmons-Andarawis, Executive Director & Curator of Historic Cherry Hill.
  • Albany County Direct

    Albany County Direct- Episode 38

    08/21/2026 | 22 mins.
    On today's episode I'm joined by Kevin Coffey, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross and Dr. Kristen Navarette, Commissioner for the Albany County Department of Health.
  • Albany County Direct

    Albany County Direct- Episode 37

    08/04/2026 | 24 mins.
    On today's episode I'm joined by Scott Leslie, Director of the Albany County Veterans Service Bureau to discuss Albany County's award winning Veteran Peer-to-Peer Support Program.
  • Albany County Direct

    Albany County Direct- Episode 36

    07/30/2026 | 24 mins.
    On today's episode I'm joined by Deb Riitano, Director of the recently renamed Neil Breslin Interfaith Sanctuary on the Saint Rose Campus.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Albany County Direct
Join Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy as he discusses all things Albany County with community leaders, business owners, and other elected officials from throughout the Capital Region.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Albany County Direct, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.18.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/26/2026 - 1:40:13 AM
A company fromMADSACK