About Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical Infrastructure
As cyber threats evolve faster than policy, Cyber Focus delivers executive-level briefings on cybersecurity, national security, and critical infrastructure. From the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University, host Frank Cilluffo speaks with senior leaders across government, industry, and the intelligence community about ransomware, state-sponsored threats, AI, and the systems we all rely on—energy, water, telecom, and supply chains. Each episode focuses on real-world risk tradeoffs and practical steps organizations can take to strengthen resilience.