Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical Infrastructure
Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical Infrastructure
radio.net
Frank Cilluffo / McCrary Institute
    Cyber Focus Preview Introduction

    01/25/2024 | 0 mins.
    Cyber Focus is the new podcast from The McCrary Institute for Cyber and Infrastructure Security. The institute seeks practical solutions to real-world problems, underpinned by research and scholarship. Led by host Frank Cillufo, each week Cyber Focus will be the place to hear from the leading voices in cybersecurity, and discover what challenges they believe the country must address to ensure a safe and secure future. 

    Subcribe now, and join us again for our first episode on January 31st.

About Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical Infrastructure

As cyber threats evolve faster than policy, Cyber Focus delivers executive-level briefings on cybersecurity, national security, and critical infrastructure. From the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University, host Frank Cilluffo speaks with senior leaders across government, industry, and the intelligence community about ransomware, state-sponsored threats, AI, and the systems we all rely on—energy, water, telecom, and supply chains. Each episode focuses on real-world risk tradeoffs and practical steps organizations can take to strengthen resilience.
