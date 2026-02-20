Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical Infrastructure

Cyber Focus is the new podcast from The McCrary Institute for Cyber and Infrastructure Security. The institute seeks practical solutions to real-world problems, underpinned by research and scholarship. Led by host Frank Cillufo, each week Cyber Focus will be the place to hear from the leading voices in cybersecurity, and discover what challenges they believe the country must address to ensure a safe and secure future.



Subcribe now, and join us again for our first episode on January 31st.