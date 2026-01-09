Episode Three: “The Feud: What the Bongino–Gaetz War Reveals About MAGA’s Fractures” centers on the explosive January twenty twenty-six social media clash between Dan Bongino and Matt Gaetz, using it as a window into deeper conflicts within the MAGA movement. The episode breaks down the viral exchange blow by blow, then digs into what the fight is really about: authenticity versus opportunism, media power versus elected authority, and who has the right to claim moral leadership on the right. As former allies turn on each other, the feud exposes a conservative movement splintered by ego, money, and grievance—struggling to unify ahead of the twenty twenty-six midterms.

Click here to browse handpicked Amazon finds inspired by this podcast series!

https://amzn.to/42YoQGI



This content was created in partnership and with the help of Artificial Intelligence AI