Dan Bongino - Matt Gaetz
    Go behind the The Bongino-Gaetz Saga: Conservative Media's Civil War with Maxwell Slate!

    01/08/2026
    This content was created in partnership and with the help of Artificial Intelligence AI
    Bongino-Gaetz - The Feud: What the Bongino-Gaetz War Reveals About MAGA's Fractures

    01/08/2026
    Episode Three: "The Feud: What the Bongino–Gaetz War Reveals About MAGA's Fractures" centers on the explosive January twenty twenty-six social media clash between Dan Bongino and Matt Gaetz, using it as a window into deeper conflicts within the MAGA movement. The episode breaks down the viral exchange blow by blow, then digs into what the fight is really about: authenticity versus opportunism, media power versus elected authority, and who has the right to claim moral leadership on the right. As former allies turn on each other, the feud exposes a conservative movement splintered by ego, money, and grievance—struggling to unify ahead of the twenty twenty-six midterms.
    This content was created in partnership and with the help of Artificial Intelligence AI
    Bongino-Gaetz - Matt Gaetz: The Rise and Fall of Trump's Attorney General Pick

    01/08/2026
    Episode Two: "Matt Gaetz: The Rise and Fall of Trump's Attorney General Pick" examines how a brash Florida congressman with deep political connections nearly became the nation's top law enforcement officer. The episode traces Gaetz's ascent from political prodigy to MAGA provocateur, fueled by media attention, loyalty to Trump, and a confrontational governing style. It then unpacks the investigations, allegations, and ethics findings that shadowed his career, culminating in a disastrous attorney general nomination that collapsed in days. Through Gaetz's post-Congress reinvention in conservative media, the episode explores how scandal, denial, and ambition coexist—and what his survival reveals about accountability in modern American politics.
    This content was created in partnership and with the help of Artificial Intelligence AI
    Bongino-Gaetz - From Podcaster to FBI Deputy Director: Dan Bongino's Unlikely Journey

    01/08/2026
    Episode One: "From Podcaster to FBI Deputy Director: Dan Bongino's Unlikely Journey" follows Dan Bongino's improbable rise from former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent to one of conservative media's loudest voices—and his sudden plunge into federal power. The episode traces how Bongino built a massive audience through conspiracy-driven commentary and "owning the libs," only to be tapped by Donald Trump as FBI deputy director in an unprecedented break from tradition. Inside the Bureau, Bongino confronts institutional reality, personal strain, and clashes with the Justice Department, forcing a reckoning between rhetoric and responsibility. His short, turbulent tenure ends with resignation, raising a central question: what happens when media outrage collides with the demands of governance?
    This content was created in partnership and with the help of Artificial Intelligence AI

About Dan Bongino - Matt Gaetz

"The Bongino–Gaetz Saga: Conservative Media's Civil War" is a three-part political documentary podcast examining how two prominent MAGA figures—Dan Bongino and Matt Gaetz—rose to influence, flamed out inside the Trump administration, and ultimately turned on each other. Through Bongino's brief, controversial tenure as FBI deputy director, Gaetz's scandal-plagued collapse as an attorney general nominee, and their explosive January twenty twenty-six public feud, the series exposes deeper fractures within conservative media and the MAGA movement. Hosted by AI commentator Maxwell Slate, the podcast explores power, grift, loyalty, and legitimacy, revealing how media stardom, scandal, and ambition now shape the right's internal battles ahead of the twenty twenty-six midterms.
Government

