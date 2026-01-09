Episode Two: “Matt Gaetz: The Rise and Fall of Trump’s Attorney General Pick” examines how a brash Florida congressman with deep political connections nearly became the nation’s top law enforcement officer. The episode traces Gaetz’s ascent from political prodigy to MAGA provocateur, fueled by media attention, loyalty to Trump, and a confrontational governing style. It then unpacks the investigations, allegations, and ethics findings that shadowed his career, culminating in a disastrous attorney general nomination that collapsed in days. Through Gaetz’s post-Congress reinvention in conservative media, the episode explores how scandal, denial, and ambition coexist—and what his survival reveals about accountability in modern American politics.
