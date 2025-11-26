In today’s episode, we dive into deportations, the Muslim Brotherhood, foreign entities infiltrating our social media, and much more. As always, you won't want to miss what Mike and Mary have to say!
18:58
Swamp Justice Podcast | Episode 13
In today's episode, we talk about TIVE, Antifa, the Epstein files and so much more! Mike Howell and Mary Vought are draining the swamp one episode at a time. You won't want to miss!
21:20
Swamp Justice Podcast | Episode 12
In today's episode, we talk about Trump's Pardons, the Pipe Bomber, Mail in Ballots, Arctic Frost and more! Does Dancing with the Stars really have better election integrity than the United States of America? Mike Howell thinks so!
15:38
Swamp Justice Podcast | Episode 11
In today's episode, we talk about Arctic Frost, Pardons, Jay Jones, and more! How did a man like Jay Jones become top cop in Virginia? Mike Howell will tell you how!
12:34
Swamp Justice Podcast | Episode 10
In today's episode, we talk about TIVE, the Auto Pen, Arctic Frost, Grokipedia, and more!