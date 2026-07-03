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Beyond the Satchel
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Beyond the Satchel

Cristal Czajkoski
Government
Beyond the Satchel
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • Beyond the Satchel

    Part 1: The Meeting

    07/03/2026 | 20 mins.
    Unfortunately, Ken was having some technical difficulties. We will be posting more parts to continue explaining what's going on. In the meantime, Cristal will speak to the events at the June branch meeting which, in our opinion, is where the first domino of all this got pushed over.
  • Beyond the Satchel

    Episode 24: Real Talk with Ronny Morgan

    06/13/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    We chat with Region 3 NBA candidate Ronny Morgan! We discuss his plans should he be elected, and we discuss his thoughts on some current legislative issues.

    Sidenote: The tech wiz is 100% to blame for the late posting. Maybe the next challenge should be her getting a video out on time..... ;)

    #nalc #usps #mail #mailman #postoffice #politics #podcast #union #beyondthesatchel #region3
  • Beyond the Satchel

    Episode 23: From A to Satchel with Corey Walton

    06/01/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    We get a chance to chat with Mr. A to Arbitration himself, Corey Walton. Corey is running for NALC EVP on the Concerned Letter Carriers slate in the upcoming election. We discuss some of the current bills in congress, how we could improve the way the NALC handles politics, and whatever other topics pop up along the way. There's too much to discuss for just one episode, so we look forward to welcoming Corey back for round 2 in the future. 

    Sidenote: Don't forget to check out our Joliet Slammers event coming up July 23rd. We are raising money for IPALC, which is basically the Letter Carrier Political Fund for Illinois. Hope to see you there!
  • Beyond the Satchel

    Episode22: Mike Caref on Mic Again

    05/22/2026 | 46 mins.
    We managed to sneak in an interview with Mike Caref again, and we came prepared with more questions specifically about his plans for better organizing how the NALC fights for legislation benefitting letter carriers. Don't forget! You can also find information about his platform and more by searching Caref4prez on social media platforms, or you can check out his website caref4prez.org

    The Joliet Slammers game will be coming up before you know it! July 23rd is the big day, and proceeds will be going to IPAC. Tickets are only $15. We can't wait to see you there!

    #caref4prez #nalc #usps #beyondthesatchel #mail #mailman #podcast #union #politics
  • Beyond the Satchel

    Episode 21: OWCP with Margaret Parker and Samantha Hartwig

    05/19/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    In this episode, we discuss some of the first steps on what to do when you are injured on the job. We also talk about the current legislative bill, HR 3170, that would allow federal workers to be seen by PAs and NPs to treat on the job injuries.
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About Beyond the Satchel
We explore the politics, policies, and possibilities that shape the lives of letter carriers beyond delivering mail. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this show are those of the individual speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position, or views of any union branch, employer, or organization. Each participant is speaking solely on their own behalf. Nothing said on this show should be interpreted as representing the views of any other member, branch, or official body.
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