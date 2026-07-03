We get a chance to chat with Mr. A to Arbitration himself, Corey Walton. Corey is running for NALC EVP on the Concerned Letter Carriers slate in the upcoming election. We discuss some of the current bills in congress, how we could improve the way the NALC handles politics, and whatever other topics pop up along the way. There's too much to discuss for just one episode, so we look forward to welcoming Corey back for round 2 in the future.



Sidenote: Don't forget to check out our Joliet Slammers event coming up July 23rd. We are raising money for IPALC, which is basically the Letter Carrier Political Fund for Illinois. Hope to see you there!