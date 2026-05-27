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The Forward Party Podcast

Forward Party
Government
The Forward Party Podcast
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • The Forward Party Podcast

    The Forward Party Podcast EP10 - Michael Steele on Primaries and the Future of Independent Voters

    05/21/2026 | 52 mins.
    In Episode 10 of The Forward Party Podcast, the conversation turns toward one of the biggest questions in American politics right now: Can independent leaders actually reshape Congress from the inside? Hosts Lindsey Williams Drath, Governor Christine Todd Whitman, and Lieutenant Governor Kerry Healey sit down with former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele for a candid discussion about party loyalty, election reform, voter frustration, and the growing demand for independent leadership across the country.
    The episode opens with a deep dive into Congressman Kevin Kiley’s decision to leave the Republican Party and serve as an independent member of Congress. The hosts explain why his move matters far beyond California politics. They unpack how independent candidates could hold real influence in the House of Representatives, especially in a divided Congress where even a small caucus could shape committee assignments, legislative priorities, and rule changes.
    The panel explores how the current two-party structure concentrates power among party leadership while leaving voters increasingly disconnected from the political process. From shutdown politics to stalled healthcare conversations and mounting national debt concerns, the group argues that Americans are watching major issues get turned into fundraising tools instead of solved through practical policymaking.
    Michael Steele brings decades of political experience to the table and speaks openly about the pressure elected officials face inside party systems. He shares his belief that many public servants privately feel trapped between representing constituents and following party expectations. The discussion moves beyond headlines and gets into the mechanics of how political systems shape behavior, campaigns, and even voter identity.
    Throughout the episode, the hosts make the case that the Forward Party is focused on building infrastructure for candidates who want to serve outside rigid partisan lines. Rather than centering politics around ideological warfare, the conversation returns again and again to principles like collaboration, constitutional responsibility, open participation, and problem-solving.
    Topics covered in this episode include:
    Kevin Kiley’s shift from Republican congressman to independent leader
    Why open primaries and ranked-choice voting continue gaining momentum
    How independent caucuses could change the balance of power in Congress
    The role of state governments in driving healthcare and election reform
    Why many voters no longer identify with either major political party
    The growing movement for bipartisan and independent leadership
    Lessons from Mitt Romney and Massachusetts healthcare reform
    Why local and state elections may shape the future more than presidential races
    One of the most compelling parts of the episode centers on the idea that many Americans already think independently, even if the political system gives them limited choices at the ballot box. The hosts discuss how election systems in places like California, Alaska, and Massachusetts create more room for independent participation and less pressure to conform to partisan extremes.
    The conversation also highlights the importance of grassroots political engagement. Rather than focusing only on presidential elections, the group emphasizes building leadership pipelines through city councils, state legislatures, governors’ offices, and local communities. According to the hosts, lasting political change starts closer to home.
    For listeners interested in topics like independent voters, election reform, ranked-choice voting, bipartisan leadership, healthcare policy, congressional reform, and the future of American democracy, this episode offers an inside look at where political movements may be heading next.

    You can also follow the podcast for upcoming episodes featuring political leaders, reform advocates, and public voices focused on building a more open and representative democracy.
  • The Forward Party Podcast

    The Forward Party Podcast EP9 - Can Six Seats Fix Congress A Path Beyond Partisan Gridlock Today

    05/07/2026 | 37 mins.
    In this episode of The Forward Party Podcast, Lindsay Drath sits down with Kerry Healey, former Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, and Christine Todd Whitman, former Governor of New Jersey, for a grounded and timely conversation about the future of American politics. At the center of the discussion is a pressing question: Can the system be recalibrated without starting from scratch?
    The conversation moves beyond surface-level frustration with polarization and gets into the mechanics of what’s actually broken. From uncontested races to party-controlled incentives, the group unpacks how today’s political structure often rewards division over problem solving. What emerges is a clear throughline: the need for more participation, more independence, and more courage from both candidates and voters.
    A major focus of the episode is the Forward Party’s “Fulcrum Strategy”, a concept built on a simple but powerful idea. If a small group of independent, values-driven candidates can win just a handful of seats in Congress, they could hold the balance of power and shift how decisions get made. It’s not about dominating the system. It’s about creating leverage exactly where it counts.
    The episode also explores how independent voters already represent a powerful and often underutilized force in American elections. With large portions of the electorate identifying outside traditional party lines, there’s a real opportunity to reshape outcomes without waiting for sweeping institutional change.
    Beyond strategy, the conversation takes a more personal turn as the hosts reflect on what motivates people to step into public service. From early career decisions to time in office, both Healey and Whitman share perspectives rooted in policy, service, and a belief that government can still improve people’s daily lives when it functions as intended.
    The discussion around national service stands out as a unifying idea. It’s framed not as an obligation, but as an opportunity—one that could give young Americans practical skills, broader perspective, and a stronger connection to the country and each other.
    Immigration is another key focus, approached with nuance rather than talking points. The conversation centers on balancing law, humanity, and long-term national interest, while acknowledging the real economic and cultural contributions immigrants make across the country.
    Key themes explored in this episode include:
    How a small group of independent candidates could shift the balance of power in Congress
    Why political polarization persists and how incentives drive division
    The rising influence of independent voters in shaping election outcomes
    Thoughtful approaches to immigration reform and national unity
    The role of national service in rebuilding shared identity and trust
    What makes this episode stand out is its focus on practical pathways forward. Instead of abstract debate, the conversation stays rooted in what can actually be done—whether that means running for local office, supporting new candidates, or re-engaging with the political process in a more intentional way.
    If you’ve felt disconnected from politics or frustrated by the lack of progress, this episode offers a more grounded perspective. One that centers on participation, accountability, and the idea that meaningful change can start with a few strategic moves.
    To stay connected with The Forward Party Podcast, follow the show on your preferred streaming platform and subscribe for upcoming episodes. Join the conversation by sharing your thoughts, connecting with the hosts online, and exploring ways to get involved with the growing Forward community.
  • The Forward Party Podcast

    The Forward Party Podcast EP8 - Why Independents Are Rising and Challenging the Two Party System

    04/23/2026 | 45 mins.
    In this episode of The Forward Party Podcast, Lindsay Drath sits down with Lieutenant Governor Kerry Healey and John Goodwin for a grounded, thoughtful conversation on the growing momentum behind independent voters and what it really takes to challenge America’s entrenched two-party system. What starts as a discussion on political identity quickly expands into a deeper look at structural barriers, voter frustration, and the untapped potential sitting in plain sight across the country.
    At the center of the conversation is a striking reality: nearly half of Americans now identify as independents, yet the system itself makes it incredibly difficult for those voices to translate into representation. From closed primaries to limited ballot access, the episode breaks down how the current structure favors party insiders while leaving everyday voters on the outside. The hosts don’t just point out the problems—they explore what a different path could look like.
    There’s a strong emphasis on grassroots energy and the people powering this movement. Volunteers, local leaders, and first-time candidates are stepping forward not because it’s easy, but because they see a gap that needs to be filled. The conversation highlights how building from the local level isn’t just strategy—it’s necessity.
    The episode also takes a closer look at how the two-party dynamic shapes decision-making, often prioritizing winning over problem-solving. Whether it’s government shutdowns or stalled healthcare conversations, the hosts unpack how political incentives can drift away from real outcomes for voters. What emerges is a compelling case for creating space where nuanced thinking and collaboration are not only allowed, but expected.
    Key themes explored in this episode include:
    The rise of independent voters and what’s driving the shift away from traditional party affiliation
    How primary systems and conventions limit candidate diversity and voter participation
    Why most congressional districts lack real competition and what that means for democracy
    The role of local candidates and community voices in reshaping political engagement
    How the Forward Party’s values-first approach opens the door for more balanced policy conversations
    A standout moment in the episode centers on the idea that meaningful change may not require sweeping majorities, but rather a small number of independent leaders willing to think differently. The concept of becoming a “deciding vote” reframes what political influence can look like in a divided system, offering a more attainable entry point for those considering a run for office.
    Throughout the conversation, Kerry Healey brings a seasoned perspective shaped by years in public service, while John Goodwin adds insight into messaging, communication challenges, and how narratives around politics are formed. Lindsay Drath keeps the discussion focused, tying big ideas back to real-world implications for voters and future candidates alike.
    If you’ve ever felt disconnected from the current political landscape or questioned why progress feels so slow, this episode offers a fresh lens. It’s not about choosing sides—it’s about rethinking the structure entirely and asking what representation should actually look like in a modern democracy.
    To stay connected with The Forward Party Podcast, follow the show on your preferred streaming platform and share this episode with someone who’s been thinking about these same issues. You can also learn more about the movement, upcoming conversations, and ways to get involved by connecting with the Forward Party community online and joining the discussion.
  • The Forward Party Podcast

    The Forward Party Podcast EP7 - Local Leadership Beyond Party Lines with Three Mayors

    04/09/2026 | 39 mins.
    This episode of The Forward Party Podcast - EP7 brings the conversation back to where politics has the most immediate impact: local leadership. While national headlines tend to dominate attention, this discussion highlights how mayors and community leaders are quietly solving real problems every day—without the noise of partisan division.
    Featuring Deke Copenhaver, former mayor of Augusta, Georgia, Bryan Vincent, current mayor of Farmville, Virginia, and Clint Eisenhauer, South Carolina Forward Party Chair, the episode explores what it looks like to lead with service, accountability, and community-first thinking. These leaders share firsthand experiences navigating political pressure, earning trust at the grassroots level, and making decisions that directly shape the lives of their constituents.
    At its core, this episode centers on a powerful idea: people don’t care about party labels when their daily lives are on the line—they care about results. From fixing infrastructure to addressing affordability and rebuilding local economies, the conversation makes it clear that effective leadership happens closest to home.
    Listeners will hear how Bryan Vincent approaches governance in a small town where constituents expect accessibility and transparency, and how his decision to align with the Forward Party reflects a growing desire for political independence. Deke Copenhaver reinforces the importance of staying grounded in the community, sharing how direct, everyday interactions shaped his leadership style and decision-making process.
    The episode also expands beyond individual leadership stories. Clint Eisenhauer offers a behind-the-scenes look at building political momentum from the ground up, including the successful mayoral campaign of Jay Doyle in Georgetown, South Carolina. His perspective highlights how a focus on affordability, economic stability, and practical solutions can resonate more deeply than traditional party messaging.
    Throughout the conversation, several themes emerge that define modern local leadership:
    Nonpartisan problem-solving over ideological alignment
    Grassroots engagement as the foundation of trust
    The growing demand for independent leadership in local government
    Balancing public service with personal and family responsibilities
    Focusing on real issues like cost of living, infrastructure, and economic opportunity
    There is also an honest discussion about the challenges that come with this approach. Leaders who choose to operate outside traditional party structures often face criticism from both sides, yet they continue to prioritize pragmatic decision-making over political loyalty. The result is a style of leadership that feels more personal, more accountable, and ultimately more effective at the community level.
    What makes this episode stand out is its emphasis on service as a mindset. Whether it’s responding to constituents at the grocery store, managing the pressures of public scrutiny, or setting an example for the next generation, each guest brings a grounded perspective on what it truly means to lead.
    As the conversation unfolds, it becomes clear that rebuilding trust in government doesn’t start at the top—it starts in cities, towns, and neighborhoods across the country. And it starts with leaders willing to listen, adapt, and act in the best interest of the people they serve.
    If you’re interested in the future of American democracy, civic engagement, or the evolving role of local government, this episode offers a compelling look at where meaningful change is already happening.
    To stay connected with The Forward Party Podcast, follow the show on your preferred streaming platform and subscribe for upcoming episodes featuring leaders, thinkers, and changemakers. You can also visit the Forward Party website to learn more about their mission, get involved in your local community, or explore opportunities to support independent leadership across the country.
  • The Forward Party Podcast

    The Forward Party Podcast EP6 - Inside State-Level Reform and the Fight for Independent Voices

    03/26/2026 | 45 mins.
    In this episode of The Forward Party Podcast, the conversation moves beyond national headlines and into the places where real political change is quietly taking shape. State and local communities are becoming the proving ground for new ideas, fresh leadership, and a growing demand for alternatives to the traditional two-party system.
    The episode features three voices working at the front lines of that shift: Michelle Quist in Utah, Kayla Sullivan in South Carolina, and Rick Kennedy in Texas. Each brings a different perspective, but together they paint a clear picture of what modern political reform looks like when it starts from the ground up.
    Michelle Quist shares how Utah is rethinking the way democracy functions at a structural level. From orchestrating a rare political party merger to opening up a special election process to tens of thousands of voters, her work challenges the idea that politics has to follow outdated rules. The focus is simple but powerful: expand participation, reduce gatekeeping, and give voters real choices. Her story highlights how leadership at the state level can ripple outward and inspire broader change.
    Kayla Sullivan brings a different kind of energy to the conversation. As a first-time campaign manager, she helped lead a historic mayoral win in South Carolina—without the backing of either major party. Her experience speaks directly to a younger generation stepping into politics without waiting for permission. She breaks down what it takes to run a campaign from scratch, earn trust in a close-knit community, and win support even when voters are hesitant to publicly break from political norms.
    Then there’s Rick Kennedy, who offers a candid look at the uphill battle for ballot access and fair competition in Texas. He walks through the realities of restrictive systems, the challenges independent candidates face, and why more voters are beginning to question the current structure. His perspective adds depth to the conversation around gerrymandering, election rules, and the barriers that keep new voices out.
    Across all three conversations, a few themes stand out:
    The growing demand for independent candidates and alternatives to the two-party system
    How state-level reform is often more achievable and impactful than federal change
    The importance of grassroots organizing and local leadership
    The structural challenges of ballot access, funding, and political visibility
    Why authenticity and direct communication resonate more than polished political messaging
    What ties this episode together is a shared belief that democracy works best when more people can participate—and when systems are designed to reflect that. These aren’t theoretical discussions. They’re real-world examples of what happens when people step in, challenge norms, and build something different.
    If you’re interested in political reform, independent movements, or the future of American democracy, this episode offers a grounded, honest look at where things are heading and who’s leading the charge.
    To stay connected with The Forward Party Podcast, follow along on your preferred platform, share the episode with someone who cares about the future of politics, and explore more at the Forward Party website. You can also get involved locally by finding your state chapter and joining the growing network of people working to bring new energy into the political process.
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About The Forward Party Podcast
The Forward Party Podcast, hosted by Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Lindsey Williams Drath, and Lt. Gov. Kerry Healey, brings together leaders and reform-minded voices to talk about practical ways to fix our democracy, reduce polarization, and build solutions that put people over parties. Not Left. Not Right. Forward.
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