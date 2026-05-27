This episode of The Forward Party Podcast - EP7 brings the conversation back to where politics has the most immediate impact: local leadership. While national headlines tend to dominate attention, this discussion highlights how mayors and community leaders are quietly solving real problems every day—without the noise of partisan division.

Featuring Deke Copenhaver, former mayor of Augusta, Georgia, Bryan Vincent, current mayor of Farmville, Virginia, and Clint Eisenhauer, South Carolina Forward Party Chair, the episode explores what it looks like to lead with service, accountability, and community-first thinking. These leaders share firsthand experiences navigating political pressure, earning trust at the grassroots level, and making decisions that directly shape the lives of their constituents.

At its core, this episode centers on a powerful idea: people don’t care about party labels when their daily lives are on the line—they care about results. From fixing infrastructure to addressing affordability and rebuilding local economies, the conversation makes it clear that effective leadership happens closest to home.

Listeners will hear how Bryan Vincent approaches governance in a small town where constituents expect accessibility and transparency, and how his decision to align with the Forward Party reflects a growing desire for political independence. Deke Copenhaver reinforces the importance of staying grounded in the community, sharing how direct, everyday interactions shaped his leadership style and decision-making process.

The episode also expands beyond individual leadership stories. Clint Eisenhauer offers a behind-the-scenes look at building political momentum from the ground up, including the successful mayoral campaign of Jay Doyle in Georgetown, South Carolina. His perspective highlights how a focus on affordability, economic stability, and practical solutions can resonate more deeply than traditional party messaging.

Throughout the conversation, several themes emerge that define modern local leadership:

Nonpartisan problem-solving over ideological alignment

Grassroots engagement as the foundation of trust

The growing demand for independent leadership in local government

Balancing public service with personal and family responsibilities

Focusing on real issues like cost of living, infrastructure, and economic opportunity

There is also an honest discussion about the challenges that come with this approach. Leaders who choose to operate outside traditional party structures often face criticism from both sides, yet they continue to prioritize pragmatic decision-making over political loyalty. The result is a style of leadership that feels more personal, more accountable, and ultimately more effective at the community level.

What makes this episode stand out is its emphasis on service as a mindset. Whether it’s responding to constituents at the grocery store, managing the pressures of public scrutiny, or setting an example for the next generation, each guest brings a grounded perspective on what it truly means to lead.

As the conversation unfolds, it becomes clear that rebuilding trust in government doesn’t start at the top—it starts in cities, towns, and neighborhoods across the country. And it starts with leaders willing to listen, adapt, and act in the best interest of the people they serve.

If you’re interested in the future of American democracy, civic engagement, or the evolving role of local government, this episode offers a compelling look at where meaningful change is already happening.

To stay connected with The Forward Party Podcast, follow the show on your preferred streaming platform and subscribe for upcoming episodes featuring leaders, thinkers, and changemakers. You can also visit the Forward Party website to learn more about their mission, get involved in your local community, or explore opportunities to support independent leadership across the country.