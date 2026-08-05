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Stark Integrity

Bob Wade
BusinessGovernment
Stark Integrity
Latest episode

227 episodes

  • Stark Integrity

    Private Equity Meets the Stark Law: Navigating Physician Transactions, MSOs, Referral Risks…and Insects

    08/05/2026 | 21 mins.
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    Why are private equity, physician groups, and the Stark Law like insects heading to a bug zapper? In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade explains why. Hear why ownership changes do not eliminate Stark Law risk, why compensation redesign deserves careful attention, why documentation is your best defense, the mother of all definitions, and the research behind insects being attracted to light bulbs. Learn more at WadeHealthLaw.com
  • Stark Integrity

    Stark Integrity Podcast: Is It a Podcast? Is It a Blog? Is it Both?

    07/29/2026 | 13 mins.
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    You can now experience Stark Integrity in 2 ways: the podcast AND the blogs. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade introduces the Stark Integrity Podcast Blogs, where you can enjoy each episode as 1 conversation, with 2 experiences. Hear what to expect with the new Stark Integrity website, how your favorite Stark Integrity topics & episodes are now searchable, the goal of Stark Integrity from the very beginning, how to use the new site as a research tool, and how your feedback helped shape the new site. Check out the new site at WadeHealthLaw.com
  • Stark Integrity

    Retraction

    07/27/2026 | 0 mins.
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    In a recent episode of Stark Integrity, Captain Integrity Bob Wade made an incorrect statement regarding Erlanger Health and a Stark Law case. In this brief update, he sets the record straight. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
  • Stark Integrity

    The Cost of Referrals: Erlanger’s $21M Stark Law Settlement

    07/15/2026 | 24 mins.
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    In Chattanooga, trains are famous for staying on the tracks. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade explores whether Compliance stayed on the tracks in the Erlanger case. Hear why you need to listen to people who are making reports to you about physician compensation, why total cash compensation is king, how there’s a direct linkage between coding & billing results and physician compensation, the speeding ticket analogy for the Erlanger case, and the interesting things Chattanooga is known for. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
  • Stark Integrity

    Using AI in Physician Contracting & Payment: A Discussion with Scott Lowry, Founder of StarkWatch

    07/08/2026 | 26 mins.
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    Lean in wherever you have quick wins. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade talks using AI in physician contracting & payment as they relate to the Stark Law with Scott Lowry, Founder of StarkWatch. Hear how to quickly assess where your organization’s at with its Stark Law compliance program, how to aim for advancement instead of program perfection, why you should use inexpensive AI solutions to perform reviews & monitoring, some of the use cases for StarkWatch, and a bit of nostalgia for old school, offline resources. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
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About Stark Integrity
Does your healthcare organization have an effective compliance program? Captain Integrity is here to save the day. Learn how to roll out necessary, lighthearted, and fun education to your employees and physicians so they abide by Stark Law. Hosted by Bob Wade aka Captain Integrity, award-winning Healthcare Regulatory and Stark Law Attorney
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