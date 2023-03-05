Does your healthcare organization have an effective compliance program? Captain Integrity is here to save the day. Learn how to roll out necessary, lighthearted... More
Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act (EKRA): Comparison with the AKS
The Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act (EKRA) is a huge statute. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade discusses the similarities and differences between EKRA and the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). Hear why EKRA applies to private payers, there are broader applications under EKRA as opposed to the AKS, how EKRA applies generally to clinical laboratories, the origin of EKRA, and “liquid gold” in the recovery world. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
Part 2: Boots on the Ground: Stark and Legal Learnings from the Tuomey Case with Nelson Mullins Partner Bart Daniel
The Tuomey case is a pinnacle case for healthcare regulatory attorneys. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade continues his Tuomey case discussion with Bart Daniel, Partner at Nelson Mullins. Hear why you need to take complaints from employees seriously, why you shouldn’t seek a 2nd opinion on Fair Market Value (FMV) and Commercial Reasonableness (CR), how to structure a model that is compliant and defensible, why the government used the Tuomey case as a poster child, and what issues to look for as a compliance officer or general counsel. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
Part 1: Boots on the Ground: Stark and Legal Learnings from the Tuomey Case with Nelson Mullins Partner Bart Daniel
There’s a lot we can learn from the landmark Tuomey case in the healthcare industry. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade discusses the Stark Law and legal learnings with someone who was involved firsthand in the case: Bart Daniel, Partner at Nelson Mullins. Hear why you shouldn’t dig the hole deeper, why you should take 1 appraisal and stick with it, how to settle a False Claims Act case, why the Tuomey case went down the way it did, and why it ended up being a way bigger case than initially thought. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Issues with Healthcare Transactions
Healthcare transactions are different from ordinary transactions. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade discusses the issues we should be focusing on in the healthcare space. Hear how to ensure the arrangement is Fair Market Value (FMV), why you should purchase assets, when not to assume liability for physicians, the biggest transactional issues in the healthcare space, and when to figure out if the Stark Law applies. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
Unique Trends and Compliance Issues with Value-Based Reimbursement Arrangements: A Discussion with Christine Worthen of Nelson Mullins
There’s been a fascinating shift to value-based reimbursement arrangements from those based on production. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade discusses trends and issues in that space with Christine Worthen, Partner at Nelson Mullins. Hear why you should consider your strategic planning for the glide path to risk, look at the regulatory addendum and negotiate it, always have providers at the table, opportunities within deferred compensation, and how you can mitigate the risk of takebacks. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
