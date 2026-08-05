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227 episodes
Private Equity Meets the Stark Law: Navigating Physician Transactions, MSOs, Referral Risks…and Insects08/05/2026 | 21 mins.Send us Fan Mail
Why are private equity, physician groups, and the Stark Law like insects heading to a bug zapper? In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade explains why. Hear why ownership changes do not eliminate Stark Law risk, why compensation redesign deserves careful attention, why documentation is your best defense, the mother of all definitions, and the research behind insects being attracted to light bulbs. Learn more at WadeHealthLaw.com
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You can now experience Stark Integrity in 2 ways: the podcast AND the blogs. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade introduces the Stark Integrity Podcast Blogs, where you can enjoy each episode as 1 conversation, with 2 experiences. Hear what to expect with the new Stark Integrity website, how your favorite Stark Integrity topics & episodes are now searchable, the goal of Stark Integrity from the very beginning, how to use the new site as a research tool, and how your feedback helped shape the new site. Check out the new site at WadeHealthLaw.com
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In Chattanooga, trains are famous for staying on the tracks. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade explores whether Compliance stayed on the tracks in the Erlanger case. Hear why you need to listen to people who are making reports to you about physician compensation, why total cash compensation is king, how there’s a direct linkage between coding & billing results and physician compensation, the speeding ticket analogy for the Erlanger case, and the interesting things Chattanooga is known for. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
Using AI in Physician Contracting & Payment: A Discussion with Scott Lowry, Founder of StarkWatch07/08/2026 | 26 mins.Send us Fan Mail
Lean in wherever you have quick wins. In this episode, Captain Integrity Bob Wade talks using AI in physician contracting & payment as they relate to the Stark Law with Scott Lowry, Founder of StarkWatch. Hear how to quickly assess where your organization’s at with its Stark Law compliance program, how to aim for advancement instead of program perfection, why you should use inexpensive AI solutions to perform reviews & monitoring, some of the use cases for StarkWatch, and a bit of nostalgia for old school, offline resources. Learn more at CaptainIntegrity.com
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About Stark Integrity
Does your healthcare organization have an effective compliance program? Captain Integrity is here to save the day. Learn how to roll out necessary, lighthearted, and fun education to your employees and physicians so they abide by Stark Law. Hosted by Bob Wade aka Captain Integrity, award-winning Healthcare Regulatory and Stark Law AttorneyPodcast website
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