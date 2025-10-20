Laney spent two years cycling across New York City as a courier, delivering weed and gummies straight to people’s doors. Along the way, she met eccentric characters: a man with a hallway full of newspapers, a woman with a house full of disco balls, and a musician diagnosed with Parkinson's who used weed to play his instruments. The job was exhausting, risky, sometimes scary, but also filled with surprising moments of connection. In this bonus episode, Laney shares how cycling 13+ miles a day changed the way she saw the city, and herself.We're a bootstrapped, indie podcast, so please text a friend and share your favorite episode. Every download helps. Don't forget to rate and review and tell us what you really think. Those go a long way too. To learn more about the show and our guests, visit howtobeanything.comFind us on Instagram: instagram.com/howtobeanythingSee pictures of our guests and get a behind-the-scenes look at the podcast on our Substack at howtobeanything.com. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
10. How to Teach Dogs to Find Cancer
On September 11, Dr. Cindy Otto cared for the search-and-rescue dogs working the pile at Ground Zero—an experience that changed the course of her career. Today, she leads the Penn Vet Working Dog Center, where dogs are trained to climb ladders, sniff out explosives, and even detect cancer in humans (and dogs!). In this episode, Dr. Otto shares how dogs learn to separate the "signal from the noise" in complex human blood samples and why their supernoses are helping scientists build new diagnostic tools. It's a story about resilience, science, and the extraordinary bond between humans and dogs.
9. How to Be a Doctor in the Arctic Circle
What does it take to be the only doctor in a remote Arctic village, where polar bears roam and lab results arrive by plane—if the weather allows? In this episode, Dr. Jen Pond shares her journey from practicing medicine in a mud hut in India to working at the world's highest ER at Everest Base Camp, and now serving an Inuit community in Nunavut. She reflects on the extremes of remote medicine, the lingering effects of colonialism on Indigenous health, and the mental strength required to practice in such environments. If you've ever wondered what it's like to trade a suburban clinic for the edges of the world, this conversation will open your eyes.
8. How to Be a Tower Climber
Tower climbers risk their lives to keep your phone signal working—and most people don't even know the job exists. In this episode, climber Brendon King shares what it's really like to scale a steel tower swaying like a spaghetti noodle, nap in a harness suspended 300 feet in the air, and discover cell antennas hiding in fake cactuses and church steeples. It's dangerous, breathtaking work that powers nearly everything we do.
Bonus: I Used to Be a Corporate Butler
When an aspiring journalist took a day job as a butler for Philadelphia's ultra-rich, he found himself serving Michelin-star meals, running dry cleaning, and accidentally spiking the water with zucchini. In this bonus episode, Max Ufberg shares the strange, funny, and sometimes uncomfortable realities of working behind the scenes for the one percent. The experience gave him an education in class and work. Today, he's a senior editor at Fast Company, but he still remembers what it felt like to answer the bell.
How to Be Anything is a documentary-style podcast that profiles people with unusual, surprising, and wildly specific jobs. From puppeteers to tower climbers to scientists who search for dark matter underground and in space, each episode explores how people end up in jobs no one tells you about in school—and what it’s like to build a life doing something most of us have never heard of.This isn’t a self-help show or a career coaching podcast. How to Be Anything is for the job-curious, the creatively restless, and anyone who likes eavesdropping on someone else’s weird path through life. It brings a literary, documentary sensibility to work and identity.The show is created and hosted by journalist Emily McCrary, and it blends deep curiosity and narrative storytelling to explore the stories that go beyond job titles. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.