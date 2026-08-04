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The Benjamin Anthony Show from the MirYam Institute
The MirYam Institute
Latest episode
247 episodes
- In this lively situational briefing, I sit down with John Spencer, Senior Analyst at The MirYam Institute.
Returning from fact-finding trips to Gaza and southern Lebanon, John outlines his reasons for optimism and for concern regarding the "Board of Peace" proposal for Hamas disarmament, highlighting the importance of US verification, civil governance, and phased decommissioning.
I counter with resolute pushback rooted in Israeli security realities and priorities —dismissing unproven acronyms, rejecting Palestinian statehood, and arguing against the fallacy of Jihadist groups disarming.
Together, we debate international stabilization forces, Saudi normalization demands, Egyptian culpability for October 7th, and requirements for long-term regional security.
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## Resources Mentioned
Pre-order John Spencer's new book "Twent Times I Almost Died" via the link below:
https://www.amazon.com/Twenty-Times-Almost-Died-Survival/dp/B0GFX5TQLK
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- In this situational briefing, I am joined by MirYam Institute analyst, former MK and Deputy Ambassador to Egypt, Ruth Wasserman-Lande
Together, we assess Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, D.C., including U.S.-Israeli alignment on Iran and the ongoing challenges in Gaza and Judea & Samaria.
Additionally, we address the broader regional geopolitical shifts, including Turkish regional influence, Saudi nuclear ambitions, and normalization agreements.
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The MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.
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- In this situational briefing, MirYam's In-House Analyst, Yaakov Lappin, provides an overview of the following security challenges:
Iran & Strait of Hormuz: Assesses U.S. coastal strikes and urges the prioritization of a naval blockade over diplomacy.
Pickaxe Mountain: Details centrifuges inside Iran's subterranean site and describes the utility of inspections or military action.
Lebanon Pilot Program: Outlines skepticism surrounding the Lebanese armed forces’ ability to dismantle Hezbollah in southern test zones.
Gaza Control: Highlights IDF control over 60% of Gaza and ongoing targeted eliminations.
Support the show
The MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.
Subscribe to our podcast: https://podfollow.com/1493910771
Follow The MirYam Institute X: https://bit.ly/3jkeUyx
Follow Benjamin Anthony X: https://bit.ly/3hZeOe9
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- In this situational briefing, MirYam's In-House Analyst Yaakov Lappin outlines three security priorities for Israel:
US-Iran Gulf Conflict: As the MoU lies in tatters and Iran and the U.S. trade strikes, what are the red lines that Israel must declare and strictly enforce.
Lebanon Pilot Program: A US-brokered test calls for the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (L.A.F.) in southern Lebanon with a view to keeping the area clear of Hezbollah. But can L.A.F. be depended on to do that?
IDF Personnel Crisis: Severe troop shortages have prompted societal and military demands for the government to enlist ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the Israel Defense Forces. This is coupled with a written alert from the IDF Chief of Staff warning of the dangers of any legislation that seeks to exempt the ultra-religious from military service.
Support the show
The MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.
Subscribe to our podcast: https://podfollow.com/1493910771
Follow The MirYam Institute X: https://bit.ly/3jkeUyx
Follow Benjamin Anthony X: https://bit.ly/3hZeOe9
Like Benjamin Anthony Facebook: https://bit.ly/333Ct93
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Follow Benjamin Anthony Instagram: https://bit.ly/30m6uPG
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- In this situational briefing, John Spencer, Senior Analyst at The Miryam Institute, critiques the 14-point US-Iran MOU, arguing the diplomatic pivot squanders critical military leverage.
He also breaks down Israel's defensive operations in southern Lebanon, explaining why regional appeasement has completely failed.
Support the show
The MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.
Subscribe to our podcast: https://podfollow.com/1493910771
Follow The MirYam Institute X: https://bit.ly/3jkeUyx
Follow Benjamin Anthony X: https://bit.ly/3hZeOe9
Like Benjamin Anthony Facebook: https://bit.ly/333Ct93
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About The Benjamin Anthony Show from the MirYam Institute
The MirYam Institute's podcasts are uploaded for your listening pleasure and convenience. Taking the form of speeches, interviews, conversations and debates, our podcasts are an ideal way for you to join our conversation about Israel wherever you are. Learn more about the MirYam Institute at www.MirYamInstitute.orgPodcast website
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