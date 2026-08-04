In this situational briefing, MirYam's In-House Analyst Yaakov Lappin outlines three security priorities for Israel:

US-Iran Gulf Conflict: As the MoU lies in tatters and Iran and the U.S. trade strikes, what are the red lines that Israel must declare and strictly enforce.

Lebanon Pilot Program: A US-brokered test calls for the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (L.A.F.) in southern Lebanon with a view to keeping the area clear of Hezbollah. But can L.A.F. be depended on to do that?

IDF Personnel Crisis: Severe troop shortages have prompted societal and military demands for the government to enlist ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the Israel Defense Forces. This is coupled with a written alert from the IDF Chief of Staff warning of the dangers of any legislation that seeks to exempt the ultra-religious from military service.

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