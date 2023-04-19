The MirYam Institute's podcasts are uploaded for your listening pleasure and convenience.Taking the form of speeches, interviews, conversations and debates, our... More
Available Episodes
5 of 119
HEAD OF MOSSAD & U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR HEADLINE MIRYAM'S INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BRIEFING
Former Head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen and Lt. Gen. (Ret.) H.R. McMaster, former National Security Advisor of The United States, headlined The Annual MirYam Institute International Security Briefing, 2023. In front of a live Manhattan audience, during a particularly candid exchange, the two sharply disagreed on the policy of arming Ukraine. While both experts strongly condemned the actions of Vladimir Putin, significant differences emerged on how best to bring the conflict to an end. In this exclusive conversation, introduced by Rozita Pnini and moderated by Benjamin Anthony, the pair discussed:•The nature of Israel-U.S. security collaboration and cooperation •The central importance of intelligence sharing between Israel and the U.S. •The exposure of the Israeli Air-Force operating over Syrian skies •The Iranian nuclear weapons threat.This world-class, far-ranging and exceptionally frank conversation is now available for your viewing and listening pleasure via the links below. Follow the work of the MirYam Institute via any and all of the links below.Subscribe to The MirYam Institute Podcast:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast.Follow Benjamin Anthony Twitter: https://bit.ly/3hZeOe9Like Benjamin Anthony Facebook: https://bit.ly/333Ct93Like The MirYam Institute Facebook: https://bit.ly/2SarHI3Follow The MirYam Institute Twitter: https://bit.ly/3jkeUyxThe MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.Support the show
5/22/2023
1:17:36
Benjamin Anthony's Israel Brief: Operation Shield & Arrow
In this episode of the briefing, I was joined by Yaakov Lappin to discuss the aftermath of Operation Shield and Arrow - both strategically and personally. Yaakov described his feelings as a father to young children, particularly in the aftermath of a direct strike by Palestinian Islamic Jihad on his hometown of Rehovot in central Israel - a strike that killed an 87 year old woman and injured others. He and I strongly disagree on certain aspects of the operation, despite our shared admiration for the targeted killings of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leadership. Time will tell which of our respective assessments is correct, if either one is. For now, we are pleased to be the beneficiaries of peace and quiet beneath the skies of Israel. Enjoy! Follow the work of the MirYam Institute via any and all of the links below.Subscribe to The MirYam Institute Podcast:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast.Follow Benjamin Anthony Twitter: https://bit.ly/3hZeOe9Like Benjamin Anthony Facebook: https://bit.ly/333Ct93Like The MirYam Institute Facebook: https://bit.ly/2SarHI3Follow The MirYam Institute Twitter: https://bit.ly/3jkeUyxThe MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.Support the showSupport the show
5/17/2023
56:14
OPERATION SHIELD & ARROW: SITUATIONAL BRIEFING
This conversation features Col. David Hacham (IDF Ret.), former advisor on Arab affairs to seven Israeli Ministers of Defense, and Lt. Col. Yochai Guiski (IDF Ret.), former intelligence officer in the Israel Defense Forces. They joined Benjamin Anthony, Co-Founder of The MirYam Institute, to discuss the targeted killings of three senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) by the Israeli security establishment, as well as the rocket fire launched toward the state of Israel by PIJ, Israel's response to that rocket fire, and the events that have thus far characterized Operation Shield & Arrow. Follow the work of the MirYam Institute via any and all of the links below.Subscribe to The MirYam Institute Podcast:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast.Follow Benjamin Anthony Twitter: https://bit.ly/3hZeOe9Like Benjamin Anthony Facebook: https://bit.ly/333Ct93Like The MirYam Institute Facebook: https://bit.ly/2SarHI3Follow The MirYam Institute Twitter: https://bit.ly/3jkeUyxThe MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.Support the show
5/10/2023
1:07:54
ISRAEL REMEMBRANCE DAY WITH MIRYAM INSTITUTE CO-FOUNDERS & IDF VETERANS
To mark Yom Hazikaron / Israel Remembrance Day, The MirYam Institute recorded a conversation featuring Rozita Pnini and Benjamin Anthony, both of whom are co-founders of The MirYam Institute and IDF veterans. During that discussion, moderated by Miryam Institute in-house analyst, Yaakov Lappin, Benjamin and Rozita reflected upon their recollections of service and the sacrifices made by the members of the IDF. They also weighed in on the importance of Yom Hazikaron / Israel Remembrance day transcending the regrettable political discourse currently engulfing the Israel conversation, so that Israelis are able to mourn those loved ones lost to them, in the total absence of undue politicization and and political grandstanding. Israel Remembrance Day is a day for the bereaved to solemnly reflect upon the Israeli victims of terror, and the servicemembers who fell in defense of the one and only Jewish state. Anything that detracts from that, must be shunned and banished from remembrance ceremonies. Follow the work of the MirYam Institute via any and all of the links below.Subscribe to The MirYam Institute Podcast:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast.Follow Benjamin Anthony Twitter: https://bit.ly/3hZeOe9Like Benjamin Anthony Facebook: https://bit.ly/333Ct93Like The MirYam Institute Facebook: https://bit.ly/2SarHI3Follow The MirYam Institute Twitter: https://bit.ly/3jkeUyxThe MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.Support the show
4/24/2023
58:03
LEBANON-ISRAEL BORDER BRIEFING BY IDF GENERAL, MOSHE "CHIKO" TAMIR
This episode features a situational briefing, recorded at the Israel-Lebanon border, by IDF Brigadier General, Moshe "Chiko" Tamir to officers in the U.S. Army. In March, 2023, The MirYam Institute hosted close to thirty members of the U.S. Army in Israel for MirYam's annual Israel Strategy & Policy tour for Active Officers (I-SAP Active). The officers, who held ranks ranging from captain to colonel, travelled to the Israel-Lebanon border to meet with the General. General Tamir is a battlefield legend within the Israel Defense Forces. He formerly served as the Commander of the elite EGOZ unit, Commander of the Golani Infantry Brigade and the Commander of the IDF Southern Command. To learn more about I-SAP & I-SAP Active, click this link: https://www.miryaminstitute.org/isapFollow the work of the MirYam Institute via any and all of the links below.Subscribe to The MirYam Institute Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast.Follow Benjamin Anthony Twitter: https://bit.ly/3hZeOe9Like Benjamin Anthony Facebook: https://bit.ly/333Ct93Like The MirYam Institute Facebook: https://bit.ly/2SarHI3Follow The MirYam Institute Twitter: https://bit.ly/3jkeUyxThe MirYam Institute. Israel's Future in Israel's Hands.Support the show
About The MirYam Institute Podcast with Benjamin Anthony
The MirYam Institute's podcasts are uploaded for your listening pleasure and convenience.Taking the form of speeches, interviews, conversations and debates, our podcasts are an ideal means for you to join the conversation about Israel wherever you are.Learn more about the MirYam Institute at www.MirYamInstitute.org