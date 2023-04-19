ISRAEL REMEMBRANCE DAY WITH MIRYAM INSTITUTE CO-FOUNDERS & IDF VETERANS

To mark Yom Hazikaron / Israel Remembrance Day, The MirYam Institute recorded a conversation featuring Rozita Pnini and Benjamin Anthony, both of whom are co-founders of The MirYam Institute and IDF veterans. During that discussion, moderated by Miryam Institute in-house analyst, Yaakov Lappin, Benjamin and Rozita reflected upon their recollections of service and the sacrifices made by the members of the IDF. They also weighed in on the importance of Yom Hazikaron / Israel Remembrance day transcending the regrettable political discourse currently engulfing the Israel conversation, so that Israelis are able to mourn those loved ones lost to them, in the total absence of undue politicization and and political grandstanding. Israel Remembrance Day is a day for the bereaved to solemnly reflect upon the Israeli victims of terror, and the servicemembers who fell in defense of the one and only Jewish state. Anything that detracts from that, must be shunned and banished from remembrance ceremonies.