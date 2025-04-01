Powered by RND
Personnel Matters

Air Force Personnel Center
Government

  • Personnel Matters Episode 1
    AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force Personnel Center and how they support you. From cross training, career development, and promotions to assignments, retiree affairs, and the Exceptional Family Member Program we have something for everyone. AFPC Resource links: Podcast email – [email protected] AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil Total Force Service Center – 1-800-525-0102 EFMP website – daffamilyvector.us.af.mil MyFSS.us.af.mil
    7:28

About Personnel Matters

