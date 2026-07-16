In this episode of Entitled, we sit down with Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who has served as the Representative of Myanmar to the United Nations since October 2020. Despite the February 2021 military coup, he remains in his position, representing the interests of the democratic government and opposing the military junta at the UN. He has survived threats and has been challenged by the junta, but the UN has continued to recognize him as the representative.



As Myanmar continues to face political upheaval and widespread displacement following the coup, Ambassador Tun offers a firsthand perspective on the country’s ongoing crisis and its implications for the global human rights landscape. We explore the challenges of representing a nation in turmoil, the role of international institutions in responding to democratic backsliding, and what accountability can—and should—look like on the world stage.



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