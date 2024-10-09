Mrs. Janiskee's AP U.S. Government and Politics Podcast

Foundational Documents Explained:Federalist 78

In this episode Mrs. J walks you through another of your required documents for AP Government, Federalist 78. In this essay from the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton argues for the powers of the judicial branch of the federal government. He says that the best way to keep the Supreme Court (and other federal courts) independent from the other branches is through the lifetime appointments of its judges. Additionally, Hamilton argues that the chief power the Supreme Court is the power of judicial review.