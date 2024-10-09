Powered by RND
Mrs. Janiskee's AP U.S. Government and Politics Podcast
Mrs. Janiskee's AP U.S. Government and Politics Podcast

Jennifer Janiskee
Is there A LOT of information on the AP U.S. Government and Politics exam? Yes! If you want to be sure you understand everything on the exam, join me as I revie...
Government

  • McCulloch v. Maryland/ Marbury v, Madison
    If Marbury v. Madison "promised" that the Supreme Court would exercise great authority in shaping the laws of the land, McCulloch v. Maryland fulfilled that promise for the first time. Arguably no other decision has so profoundly defined national power. McCulloch remains today a fundamental bedrock of American constitutional law.
    18:54
  • Foundational Documents Explained: Letter from a Birmingham Jail
    Martin Luther King Jr. wrote the Letter from Birmingham Jail while he was imprisoned for leading nonviolent civil rights demonstrations in Alabama in 1963. The Letter from Birmingham Jail explains why MLK believed people had a responsibility to follow just laws and a duty to break unjust ones.
    18:06
  • Foundational Documents Explained:Federalist 78
    In this episode Mrs. J walks you through another of your required documents for AP Government, Federalist 78. In this essay from the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton argues for the powers of the judicial branch of the federal government. He says that the best way to keep the Supreme Court (and other federal courts) independent from the other branches is through the lifetime appointments of its judges. Additionally, Hamilton argues that the chief power the Supreme Court is the power of judicial review.
    10:36
  • Foundational Documents Explained- Federalist 70
    Federalist 70 argues in favor of the unitary executive created by Article II of the United States Constitution. According to Alexander Hamilton, a unitary executive is necessary to: ensure accountability in government.
    8:50
  • Foundational Documents Explained-Federalist 51
    Federalist 51 addresses the importance of checks and balances in defense of the United States Constitution.
    11:08

About Mrs. Janiskee's AP U.S. Government and Politics Podcast

Is there A LOT of information on the AP U.S. Government and Politics exam? Yes! If you want to be sure you understand everything on the exam, join me as I review foundational documents, court cases, and how government in the United States works. Don't miss an episode!
