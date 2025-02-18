1: OCCAA and Walk for Warmth 2025

Thanks for listening to the very first episode of Ottawa Out Loud, the Official Podcast of Ottawa County!Jen Brozowski, Program Director of OCCAA (like mocha) and international icon, teaches us about OCCAA's mission and the life-changing services they offer. We discuss how the department is organized and funded, and we spill all the details about the free, family-friendly, and overall incredible Walk for Warmth event on March 7th at 6pm at EV Construction in Holland.