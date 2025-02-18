Powered by RND
Ottawa Out Loud

The Official Podcast of Ottawa County: Giving you an inside look at how your local government works.
  • 1: OCCAA and Walk for Warmth 2025
    Thanks for listening to the very first episode of Ottawa Out Loud, the Official Podcast of Ottawa County!Jen Brozowski, Program Director of OCCAA (like mocha) and international icon, teaches us about OCCAA’s mission and the life-changing services they offer. We discuss how the department is organized and funded, and we spill all the details about the free, family-friendly, and overall incredible Walk for Warmth event on March 7th at 6pm at EV Construction in Holland. Learn more about OCCAA:Department Page: https://miottawa.org/caa/Sign up to volunteer: https://miottawa.org/caa/volunteer/Walk for Warmth 2025Event Details: https://miottawa.org/caa/walk-for-warmth/Buy a shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/store/ottawa-county-community-action-agency/Register: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Holland/WalkforWarmthOttawaDonate: https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/MI/Holland/WalkforWarmthOttawaConnect with us!Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OttawaCounty/Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ottawacountymi/Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@miOttawa?sub_confirmation=1Sign up for County email updates: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MIOTTAWA/subscribers/newMake your voice heard!What do you want to see explained on the podcast? What do you like about the podcast?What can we do better?Speakpipe: https://www.speakpipe.com/OttawaOutLoudClick Here to Submit Fan Mail!
    40:04

About Ottawa Out Loud

