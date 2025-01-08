Powered by RND
USFWS/NCTC Future of Conservation

  • The Future of Conservation Podcast Series: Coming this January!
    We’re thrilled to introduce our brand-new podcast series: Future of Conservation! This series is all about the future of wildlife conservation—exploring the cutting-edge science, innovative ideas, and passionate people working to protect our planet and its species. In each episode, we’ll sit down with conservationists, scientists, authors, and other experts to dive deep into the challenges and solutions shaping the future of our natural world.
    3:16
  • Python Huntress: Donna Kalil's Mission to Save the Everglades, One Snake at a Time
    In today’s episode, we dive into the critical mission to protect the Florida Everglades from the invasive Burmese Python, a species threatening to collapse this unique ecosystem. We’re joined by Donna Kalil, a dedicated environmentalist and herpetologist who is one of the professional contractors tasked with hunting and removing these giant snakes. As the first woman hired into the program, Donna has captured over 700 pythons, patrolling the Everglades at night in her specially equipped Python Elimination Vehicle. Join us as Donna shares her incredible work to save the Everglades, a biodiversity hotspot and national treasure, from the looming danger of the Burmese Python.
    12:18
  • Exploring the Wild: Jon Waterman’s Adventures in National Geographic Atlas of Wild America
    In today’s episode, we sit down with Jon Waterman, an esteemed author and National Geographic Explorer, to discuss his captivating book, National Geographic Atlas of Wild America. This stunning work showcases the breathtaking beauty of America’s wilderness areas, reminding us of the irreplaceable value of wild places. With a deep passion for conservation and adventure, Jon shares insights from his lifetime of exploring the natural world. As we dive into the importance of preserving these wild landscapes for our health and well-being, we hope this episode inspires you to seek out and protect the natural wonders that remain.
    17:08

About USFWS/NCTC Future of Conservation

The Future of Conservation invites prominent thought leaders on the frontlines of protecting wild places and the fish, plants, and wildlife that inhabit them for future generations. Conservationists, writers, historians, scientists, filmmakers, and educators will share their legacy in conservation and inspire listeners to look at nature in a new way. The special Guests will speak to various conservation challenges and topics including climate adaptation, traditional ecological knowledge, community support for conservation and cutting-edge research.
