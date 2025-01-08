USFWS/NCTC Future of Conservation

Python Huntress: Donna Kalil's Mission to Save the Everglades, One Snake at a Time

In today’s episode, we dive into the critical mission to protect the Florida Everglades from the invasive Burmese Python, a species threatening to collapse this unique ecosystem. We’re joined by Donna Kalil, a dedicated environmentalist and herpetologist who is one of the professional contractors tasked with hunting and removing these giant snakes. As the first woman hired into the program, Donna has captured over 700 pythons, patrolling the Everglades at night in her specially equipped Python Elimination Vehicle. Join us as Donna shares her incredible work to save the Everglades, a biodiversity hotspot and national treasure, from the looming danger of the Burmese Python.