USFWS/NCTC Thoughts From Home: Your Conservation Podcast from the National Conservation Training Center

Dr. Alan Temple: My Unlikely but Delightful Career in Conservation Training and the Kingdom of Electrofishing
After a legendary career as a fisheries biologist at the NCTC, Dr. Temple finally hung up his waders and traded his nets for retirement. However, he did not leave without making a lasting impact! Even in retirement, he continues to influence tomorrow's fisheries practitioners. With a career focused on teaching others, Dr. Temple is still dedicated to training the next generation of biologists in the art and science of electrofishing. Sharing his expertise around the world, he is widely regarded as an innovator in this field. From his early days of deciding his future to his later role as a fish and wildlife technical expert, we capture his story here.
22:06
Dr. Alan Temple: My Unlikely but Delightful Career in Conservation Training and the Kingdom of Electrofishing
Part 1: From Crooked Creek to the Mekong River: A Meandering Journey of Growth as a Fisheries Biologist, Educator, and Electrofishing Doctor. After a legendary career as a fisheries biologist at the NCTC, Dr. Temple finally hung up his waders and traded his nets for retirement. However, he did not leave without making a lasting impact! Even in retirement, he continues to influence tomorrow's fisheries practitioners. With a career focused on teaching others, Dr. Temple is still dedicated to training the next generation of biologists in the art and science of electrofishing. Sharing his expertise around the world, he is widely regarded as an innovator in this field. From his early days of deciding his future to his later role as a fish and wildlife technical expert, we capture his story here.
23:48
A Day in the Life of… Maria Trevino
NCTC has a variety of visitors from all over the world, visitors who have interesting stories to tell! In the "A Day in the Life of" series in the Thoughts From Home podcast, we will capture some of their stories! Maria Trevino is an Outdoor Recreation Planner and works with the River, Trails, and Conservation Assistance (RTCA) program which is a wing of the National Park Service. RTCA is a national program subdivided into regions that extends the benefits of the NPS to communities, especially those that have been underrepresented or distressed in terms of outdoor recreation and conservation access. In this episode, listen to Cecilia Melton, NCTC Course Leader, talk with Maria about how she makes connections with communities, builds their trust, and her journey to her current position, stationed in her hometown of El Paso.
32:26
A Conversation with Actress and Conservation Champion, Jane Alexander: How We Can All Protect Birds
In February of 2024, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Program hosted a “Multi-Sector Summit to Address Light Pollution and Bird Collisions” at the National Conservation Training Center. This Summit was the first of its kind: a symposium that brought together scientists, medical researchers, engineers, city planners, architects, lighting specialists, conservation groups, federal agencies, various industries, and social scientists to discuss the effects of lights at night on bird migration, dark skies, collisions, as well as human health and safety. The keynote speaker at the Summit was Jane Alexander, award winning actress, author, and conservation champion. Both a captivating storyteller and a birder, we couldn't wait to ask Jane about her love of birds and how she cultivates her passion for protecting birds alongside others. In this episode of the Thoughts From Home podcast, Brian Smith, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Administrator/Assistant Regional Director, talks with her about her passion for birds. You can find more information about the Multi-Sector Summit at https://ow.ly/fvSk50RXUUS. For more information about bird collisions, go to https://ow.ly/vYNO50QIK45 and nighttime lighting at https://ow.ly/WWa450QIK57
41:42
Nature Based Solutions: Harnessing Nature for a Sustainable Future
Nature based solutions (NBS) refer to approaches for addressing various societal and environmental challenges by utilizing and working with nature rather than against it. Recently, a workshop was convened at the NCTC to identify priorities for applying NBS. In this episode in the Thoughts From Home podcast, Jake Greenfield, NCTC Course Leader, talks with Lyric Buxton and Matthias Benko, FWS Maintenance and Infrastructure Fellows Program Climate Fellows about how NBS helps us meet our mission and how they became MIFP Climate Fellows.
Welcome to “Thoughts From Home: Your Conservation Podcast from the National Conservation Training Center.” We’re located along the Potomac River in historic Shepherdstown, WV and are home to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Throughout this series, we’ll be talking with experts, authors and a variety of other guests to bring you the most up-to-date information, events, and happenings here at the National Conservation Training Center. Thanks for listening, and we hope you enjoy. For transcripts of our podcasts, go to https://ow.ly/gxll50PwHLN