USFWS/NCTC Thoughts From Home: Your Conservation Podcast from the National Conservation Training Center

Dr. Alan Temple: My Unlikely but Delightful Career in Conservation Training and the Kingdom of Electrofishing

Part 2: The World of Electrofishing, Far-flung Adventures, and Studying the Hammer. After a legendary career as a fisheries biologist at the NCTC, Dr. Temple finally hung up his waders and traded his nets for retirement. However, he did not leave without making a lasting impact! Even in retirement, he continues to influence tomorrow's fisheries practitioners. With a career focused on teaching others, Dr. Temple is still dedicated to training the next generation of biologists in the art and science of electrofishing. Sharing his expertise around the world, he is widely regarded as an innovator in this field. From his early days of deciding his future to his later role as a fish and wildlife technical expert, we capture his story here.