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257 episodes
- This week on Moment of Truth, Nick sits down with Omar Pimentel, Director of Frontier Strategy at Type One Ventures and former space portfolio lead at the Defense Innovation Unit, for the show's first ever episode about space.
Omar explains how DIU was created to repair the broken relationship between Silicon Valley and Washington, how the Other Transaction Authority allows the military to buy technology at commercial speed, and why Starlink is the single best example of what happens when you let industry solve the problem instead of specifying the solution. They cover Space Force, GPS as America's most underrated gift to the world, the threat landscape in orbit, what kinetic conflict in space would actually look like, Artemis II and the road to landing on the moon by 2028, why Administrator Jared Isaacman is doing more with the same budget, and what the plan to get to Mars actually is.
And stick around till the end to hear Nick and Omar debate the best space movies of all time.
Follow Omar: https://x.com/OmarJPimentel
*Omar Pimentel is an employee of Type One Ventures. His opinions and views in no way represent the opinions or views of the current Presidential administration or the Department of War.
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American Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Campus in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Hunter Smith, with original graphics by Jared Cummings.
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- This week on Moment of Truth, Nick sits down with Will Thibeau, Director of the American Military Project at Claremont's DC Center for the American Way of Life, for a wide-ranging conversation on the wars reshaping American foreign policy right now.
They cover the Iran deal vs. the JCPOA, why the nuclear threat has always been more complicated than neocons made it sound, and Will explains the helpful concepts of “battlefield geometry” and “battlefield algebra” that have fundamentally changed modern warfare.
They break down why Ukraine has been able to hold Russia at bay and evaluate how Iran's cheap drones mean that destroying 90% of their combat power still leaves dangerous residual capability. They also get into autonomous weapons, the Anthropic vs. Department of War dispute, and what D.C. staffers making policy in right now need to understand about all of it.
Follow Will: https://x.com/WilliamThibeau
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YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4Tcg
American Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Campus in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Hunter Smith, with original graphics by Jared Cummings.
Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"
Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This week on Moment of Truth, Nick sits down with Ryan Girdusky — political consultant, author, and OG American Moment board member — for the most honest breakdown of the 2026 midterms you are going to hear anywhere.
Ryan rates Republicans chance of keeping the House, explains ‘midterm math,’ and walks through the Senate race by race — North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Maine, and more. He has strong opinions about the trouble in Texas, the mess in Maine, and the missteps in Michigan, and he explains what it’s going to take from Republicans to win in those hot seats.
And stick around till the end for a breakdown on the SAVE act and whether or not Republicans should force an early census to pick up some more redistricting wins.
Ryan’s X: https://x.com/RyanGirdusky
Subscribe to his Substack: https://natpop.substack.com/
Follow American Moment across Social Media:
X / Twitter – https://x.com/americanmoment
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmMomentOrg
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ammomentorg/
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4Tcg
American Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Campus in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Hunter Smith, with original graphics by Jared Cummings.
Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"
Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This week on Moment of Truth, Nick hosts a discussion with Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, for a live impromptu recording at the Reindustrialize conference.
First Solar is one of the most important American manufacturing success stories nobody is talking about, proving that, yes, you CAN build products in America. This semiconductor company has built six factories in the United States, employs 40,000 Americans across its supply chain, and generates $4 billion in annual payroll, all while going head to head with China on solar technology.
Mark explains how First Solar has integrated AI into manufacturing at full scale since 2022, why the average job at their facilities pays $80,000 a year, and what it actually looks like to build a factory in a community that lost everything to deindustrialization. We hope you enjoy this rare conversation with someone who is actually building things in America right now.
Check out First Solar: https://www.firstsolar.com/
Follow Reindustrialize: https://x.com/reindsummit
Follow American Moment across Social Media:
X / Twitter – https://x.com/americanmoment
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmMomentOrg
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ammomentorg/
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4Tcg
American Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Campus in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Hunter Smith, with original graphics by Jared Cummings.
Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"
Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This week on Moment of Truth, Nick sits down with George Beebe, Director of Grand Strategy at the Quincy Institute and former head of the CIA's Russia desk, for a rare insider's look at how the intelligence community actually works… and what needs to change.
George explains the real power structure of the IC and why ODNI was created to manage it all. They also get into domestic surveillance and where the legal lines actually are, how congressional oversight has become more kabuki theater than real accountability, what questions new members of the Intel committees should be asking, and how the IC can begin to rebuild trust with the American people.
If you work anywhere near these issues, or have a curiosity for how actual deep state mechanics work, this episode is required listening.
Follow George: https://x.com/GeorgeBeebe13
Follow American Moment across Social Media:
X / Twitter – https://x.com/americanmoment
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmMomentOrg
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ammomentorg/
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4Tcg
American Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Campus in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Hunter Smith, with original graphics by Jared Cummings.
Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"
Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Moment of Truth
Live weekly from the nation's capital, Moment of Truth is American Moment’s official podcast has become an indispensable part of DC staffers' weekly digest.In 2024, Season 4 continues to bring on high-profile guests — from prominent politicians, thinkers, journalists, and researchers — on the policy issues of the day from geopolitics to trade to immigration. You can enjoy the full backlog of podcasts today, with over 100 hours of interviews with leaders including Heritage's Kevin Roberts, Hillsdale's Dr. Larry P. Arnn, China expert at Asia Times David P. Goldman, contributing editor for UnHerd and author of "Feminism Against Progress," Mary Harrington, and host of the popular show Breaking Points, Saagar Enjeti.Moment of Truth only continues to grow — it has been cited on national television, in America’s biggest newspapers, used by donors to make giving decisions, launched thinkers into prominence, and so much more. The podcast serves an extremely important purpose for American Moment’s network: it gets them on the same page every Monday morning.Other major guests include Senator JD Vance (R-OH) , Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Michael Anton, Blake Masters, Helen Andrews, Jeff Sessions, and Amanda Milius, Yoram Hazony, Dr. Scott Atlas, Wokal Distance, and Rep. Ken Buck, Rep. Dan Bishop, Mark Meadows (Former Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump), Erin Hawley, Mary Eberstadt, Douglas Wilson, Julius Krein, and more.American Moment is a Washington D.C.-based non-profit that seeks to identify, educate, and credential the young Americans who will implement public policy that supports strong families, a sovereign nation, and prosperity for all. Learn more by visiting AmericanMoment.org. Moment of Truth is hosted by Saurabh Sharma, President, and Nick Solheim, Chief Operations Officer.Email the show at podcast@americanmoment.org. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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