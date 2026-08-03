This week on Moment of Truth, Nick sits down with Omar Pimentel, Director of Frontier Strategy at Type One Ventures and former space portfolio lead at the Defense Innovation Unit, for the show's first ever episode about space.



Omar explains how DIU was created to repair the broken relationship between Silicon Valley and Washington, how the Other Transaction Authority allows the military to buy technology at commercial speed, and why Starlink is the single best example of what happens when you let industry solve the problem instead of specifying the solution. They cover Space Force, GPS as America's most underrated gift to the world, the threat landscape in orbit, what kinetic conflict in space would actually look like, Artemis II and the road to landing on the moon by 2028, why Administrator Jared Isaacman is doing more with the same budget, and what the plan to get to Mars actually is.



And stick around till the end to hear Nick and Omar debate the best space movies of all time.



Follow Omar: https://x.com/OmarJPimentel



*Omar Pimentel is an employee of Type One Ventures. His opinions and views in no way represent the opinions or views of the current Presidential administration or the Department of War.



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American Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Campus in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Hunter Smith, with original graphics by Jared Cummings.



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