Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Moment of Truth in the App
Listen to Moment of Truth in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Moment of Truth

Moment of Truth

Podcast Moment of Truth
Podcast Moment of Truth

Moment of Truth

American Moment
add
Moment of Truth is American Moment’s official podcast featuring prominent politicians, thinkers, journalists, and researchers on the American Right. Every show ... More
GovernmentNewsPoliticsNewsNews Commentary
Moment of Truth is American Moment’s official podcast featuring prominent politicians, thinkers, journalists, and researchers on the American Right. Every show ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 105
  • Industrial Society and its Consequences for Women (ft. Mary Harrington)
    In Today's episode of "Moment of Truth," Saurabh sits down with Mary Harrington, contributing editor for UnHerd and author of "Feminism Against Progress," to discuss industrial society and its consequences for women, society's transhumanist moment and its impact on family life and happiness, and how the internet has accelerated society unto a destructive path.#MaryHarrington #Feminism #FeminismAgainstProgress #Unherd #transhumanism #thepill #birthcontrol #transgenderMary Harrington is a writer, mother, and contributing editor for the UK digital magazine UnHerd. She is author of "Feminism Against Progress" and lives in Bedfordshire, England.Learn more about Mary Harrington's work:https://twitter.com/moveincircles?lang=enhttps://reactionaryfeminist.substack.com/Buy Mary's new book "Feminism Against Progress":https://bookshop.org/p/books/feminism-against-progress-mary-harrington/19664311?ean=9781684514878––––––Follow American Moment across Social Media:Twitter – https://twitter.com/AmMomentOrgFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmMomentOrgInstagram – https://www.instagram.com/ammomentorg/YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4TcgRumble – https://rumble.com/c/c-695775Gab – https://gab.com/AmMomentOrgCheck out AmCanon:https://www.americanmoment.org/amcanon/Follow Us on Twitter:Saurabh Sharma – https://twitter.com/ssharmaUSNick Solheim – https://twitter.com/NickSSolheimAmerican Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Center in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Jake Mercier and Jared Cummings.Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    1:16:42
  • The Dying Liberal Imperium (ft. Dr. Gladden Pappin)
    In Today's episode of "Moment of Truth," Saurabh sits down with Gladden Pappin, Ph.D., Co-Founder of American Affairs and the incoming President of the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the dying influence of the liberal world order and its woke ideology, the success of Hungary's whole of government pro-family policies, the rise and triumph of Viktor Orbán, and what the future holds for conservatism on the international stage.#GladdenPappin #Hungary #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #Ideology #ForeignPolicy #ForeignAffairsGladden Pappin is currently a visiting senior fellow at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Budapest, on leave from the University of Dallas, where he is associate professor of politics. He is cofounder and deputy editor of American Affairs, as well as cofounder of Postliberal Order. He is a permanent research fellow and senior adviser of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture at the University of Notre Dame, and he is also an alumnus of the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study (2013). He directs the activities of Pro Civitate Dei, and is an adviser of the National University of Public Service in Budapest. He received his AB magna cum laude in history (2004), and his AM and PhD in government (2012), all from Harvard. He was born in St. Louis, and lives with his wife, Jeanette, and children between Budapest and Dallas.Learn more about Dr. Gladden J. Pappin's work:https://postliberalorder.substack.com/https://twitter.com/gjpappin?lang=en––––––Follow American Moment across Social Media:Twitter – https://twitter.com/AmMomentOrgFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmMomentOrgInstagram – https://www.instagram.com/ammomentorg/YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4TcgRumble – https://rumble.com/c/c-695775Check out AmCanon:https://www.americanmoment.org/amcanon/Follow Us on Twitter:Saurabh Sharma – https://twitter.com/ssharmaUSNick Solheim – https://twitter.com/NickSSolheimAmerican Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Center in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Jake Mercier and Jared Cummings.Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/24/2023
    1:24:34
  • Georgetown Students Are A Plague Upon Humanity (feat. Amber Athey)
    In Today's episode of "Moment of Truth," Saurabh and Nick sit down with Amber Athey, Washington Editor for The American Spectator, Georgetown Alumnus, and Author of “The Snowflakes’ Revolt,” to discuss the woke takeover of Georgetown University and other "elite" schools, disturbing trends amongst Millennials and Gen Z, Boomer incompetence on social media and its consequences, corruption at the White House Correspondents Association, and what if anything can be done to restore sanity in American journalism.#Journalism #WhiteHouse #WhiteHouseCorrespondents #Georgetown #Millennials #GenZ #MainstreamMediaAmber Athey is the Washington Editor at Spectator USA and the host of the “Unfit to Print” podcast which also airs on @WCBM680 on Sundays @6pm. She was named 2019-20 Tony Blankley Fellow by Steamboat Institute. Prior to joining the Spectator USA team, Amber was White House Correspondent at the Daily Caller and covered bias and abuse in the university system for Campus Reform. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2016 with a B.A. in Government and Economics. Amber is an Orioles fan, country music lover, and proud cat mom to Bentley. She is the author of “The Snowflakes' Revolt: How Woke Millennials Hijacked American Media.” Send news tips to [email protected] more about Amber Athey’s work:https://thespectator.com/author/amber-athey/https://twitter.com/amber_atheyBuy "The Snowflakes' Revolt" on Bookshop:https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-snowflakes-revolt-how-woke-millennials-hijacked-american-media/18949085––––––Follow American Moment across Social Media:Twitter – https://twitter.com/AmMomentOrgFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmMomentOrgYouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4TcgRumble – https://rumble.com/c/c-695775Check out AmCanon:https://www.americanmoment.org/amcanon/Follow Us on Twitter:Saurabh Sharma – https://twitter.com/ssharmaUSNick Solheim – https://twitter.com/NickSSolheimAmerican Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Center in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Jake Mercier and Jared Cummings.Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/17/2023
    1:05:18
  • We Brought Nerf Guns To A Cyber War (ft. Joshua Steinman)
    In Today's 101st episode of "Moment of Truth," Saurabh and Nick sit down with Joshua Steinman, USN Officer, Iraq War veteran, and Co-Founder of Galvanick, to discuss all things war and technology, including cybersecurity, U.S. Telecommunications, 5g, 6g, as well as lessons learned from the Trump transition team, his experience as a staffer for the National Security Council, and why the digitization of everything could lead us down the path to global tyranny.#JoshuaSteinman #Galvanick #cybersecurity #nationalsecurity #war #technology #5g #6g #tyrannyJoshua Steinman is the co-founder of Galvanick and former deputy assistant to the president for national security affairs and senior director for cyber security.Learn more about Joshua Steinman's work here:https://twitter.com/joshuasteinmanhttps://galvanick.journey.io/p/IntroducingGalvanickhttps://substack.com/profile/25524582-joshua-steinmanRead the Secret History of Silicon Valley and its interconnections with the U.S. Department of Defense:https://steveblank.com/secret-history/––––––Follow American Moment across Social Media:Twitter – https://twitter.com/AmMomentOrgFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmMomentOrgInstagram – https://www.instagram.com/ammomentorg/YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4TcgRumble – https://rumble.com/c/c-695775Gab – https://gab.com/AmMomentOrgCheck out AmCanon:https://www.americanmoment.org/amcanon/Follow Us on Twitter:Saurabh Sharma – https://twitter.com/ssharmaUSNick Solheim – https://twitter.com/NickSSolheimAmerican Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Center in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Jake Mercier and Jared Cummings.Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/10/2023
    1:09:40
  • Senator Vance's Moment Has Come
    In Today's 100th episode of "Moment of Truth," Saurabh and Nick sit down with Senator J.D. Vance, to discuss his time in Washington D.C., the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine and corresponding reforms, the Biden Administration, U.S. Foreign Policy, and the current banking crisis.#JDVance #EastPalestine #Ohio #Railroad #China #Taiwan #Ukraine #Biden #TrumpJ. D. Vance is a United States Senator representing the State of Ohio, an American author, Iraq war veteran, and venture capitalist. He is best known for his memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" which the New York Times called "one of the six best books to help understand Trump's win." The Washington Post called him the "voice of the Rust Belt." JD Vance earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy from Ohio State University and his Juris Doctorate from Yale University.Learn more about Vance's work here:https://www.vance.senate.gov/https://twitter.com/jdvance1––––––Follow American Moment across Social Media:Twitter – https://twitter.com/AmMomentOrgFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/AmMomentOrgInstagram – https://www.instagram.com/ammomentorg/YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qmB5DeiFxt53ZPZiW4TcgRumble – https://rumble.com/c/c-695775Check out AmCanon:https://www.americanmoment.org/amcanon/Follow Us on Twitter:Saurabh Sharma – https://twitter.com/ssharmaUSNick Solheim – https://twitter.com/NickSSolheimAmerican Moment's "Moment of Truth" Podcast is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Center in Washington DC, produced by American Moment Studios, and edited by Jake Mercier and Jared Cummings.Subscribe to our Podcast, "Moment of Truth"Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/moment-of-truth/id1555257529Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/5ATl0x7nKDX0vVoGrGNhAj Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/3/2023
    1:04:46

More Government podcasts

About Moment of Truth

Moment of Truth is American Moment’s official podcast featuring prominent politicians, thinkers, journalists, and researchers on the American Right. Every show features a high-profile guest, speaking with our co-hosts Saurabh and Nick for over an hour about their background, ideas they are championing, and how to make political change. The signature in-depth nature of the podcast episodes — delving into deep policy topics from geopolitics to trade to immigration, Moment of Truth has become an indispensable part of DC staffers' weekly digest.


Enjoy the full backlog of podcasts, with over 100 hours of interviews with leaders of various political and public policy organizations, including Heritage's Kevin Roberts, Hillsdale's Dr. Larry P. Arnn, EPPC's Ryan T. Anderson, and more. Watch all 50+ hours of Season 1 of Moment of Truth, with guests including Michael Anton, Saagar Enjeti, Rachel Bovard, Blake Masters, JD Vance, Helen Andrews, Jeff Sessions, and Amanda Milius! Season 2 is now finished, and includes another 50+ hours of insightful content, with guests including Yoram Hazony, Dr. Scott Atlas, Wokal Distance, and Rep. Ken Buck. Interested in the executive branch? Learn more with former Trump administration officials, representing agencies from the Office of Presidential Personnel to the EPA to the State Department. Other major guests include Rep. Dan Bishop, Mark Meadows (Former Chief of Staff to President Trump), Raheem Kassam, Erin Hawley, Steve Bannon, and many more.


Stay tuned for an exciting new season! Moment of Truth only continues to grow —it has been cited on national television, in America’s biggest newspapers, used by donors to make giving decisions, launched thinkers into prominence, and so much more. The podcast serves an extremely important purpose for American Moment’s network: it gets them on the same page every Monday morning.


American Moment is a Washington D.C.-based non-profit that seeks to identify, educate, and credential the young Americans who will implement public policy that supports strong families, a sovereign nation, and prosperity for all. Learn more by visiting AmericanMoment.org. Moment of Truth is hosted by Saurabh Sharma, President of American Moment, and Nick Solheim, Chief Operations Officer of American Moment.


Email the show at [email protected]. Moment of Truth is recorded at the Conservative Partnership Center in Washington, DC. It is produced and edited by Jared Cummings.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Moment of Truth, Show Archives – Armed American Radio | and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Moment of Truth

Moment of Truth

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Moment of Truth: Podcasts in Family