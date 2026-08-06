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196 episodes
- Given that Dr Anthony Fauci recently was called to Congress, but refused to respond to questions from Senators, we thought it would be a good idea to re-release our conversation with Dr Fauci when he was open to talking.
The conversation is a great insight into a career in public service and how he responded to an unfolding worldwide pandemic. Here again is Dr Fauci.
Brought to you by The Good Government Institute, bringing together proven ideas, principled leaders, and real-world solutions to strengthen how we govern—not by reinventing the system, but by advancing what already works.
GoodGovernmentShow.com Thanks to our sponsors:
HelloNation
Ourco
Good News For Lefties (and America!) - Daily News for Democracy (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
How to Really Run a City
Leading Iowa: Good Government in Iowa's Cities (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
The Context: A Podcast by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation
The Good Government Show is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what's broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
The Royal Cousins: How Three Cousins Could Have Stopped A World War by Jim Ludlow
Executive Producers: David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow
Host/Reporter: David Martin
Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic
Editor: Jason Stershic
- A career in public service is not something many people automatically think about. Kelli Bentley, HR director for a city in Alabama is trying to change that.
Listen to how she recruits people to work in her city's water and sewer department. And she's one of 250 Government Champions from the National Academy of Public Service.
Brought to you by The Good Government Institute, bringing together proven ideas, principled leaders, and real-world solutions to strengthen how we govern—not by reinventing the system, but by advancing what already works.
GoodGovernmentShow.com Thanks to our sponsors:
HelloNation
Ourco
Good News For Lefties (and America!) - Daily News for Democracy (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
How to Really Run a City
Leading Iowa: Good Government in Iowa's Cities (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
The Context: A Podcast by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation
The Good Government Show is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what's broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
The Royal Cousins: How Three Cousins Could Have Stopped A World War by Jim Ludlow
Executive Producers: David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow
Host/Reporter: David Martin
Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic
Editor: Jason Stershic
- Mayor Matt Tuerk is trying to make Allentown, PA the slowest city in America. Not because he drives slow, because slower traffic increases pedestrian safety. We also cover housing, police and fire fighter retention and baseball.
Listen to Matt Tuerk's first appearance on the show if you missed it.
Brought to you by The Good Government Institute, bringing together proven ideas, principled leaders, and real-world solutions to strengthen how we govern—not by reinventing the system, but by advancing what already works.
GoodGovernmentShow.com Thanks to our sponsors:
HelloNation
Ourco
Good News For Lefties (and America!) - Daily News for Democracy (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
How to Really Run a City
Leading Iowa: Good Government in Iowa's Cities (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
The Context: A Podcast by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation
The Good Government Show is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what's broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
The Royal Cousins: How Three Cousins Could Have Stopped A World War by Jim Ludlow
Executive Producers: David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow
Host/Reporter: David Martin
Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic
Editor: Jason Stershic
- Mayor David LeGrand loves good ideas and big ideas. He says what keeps him up is not getting to all the things he wants to do in his city. Listen to his big ideas about improving Grand Rapids.
Brought to you by The Good Government Institute, bringing together proven ideas, principled leaders, and real-world solutions to strengthen how we govern—not by reinventing the system, but by advancing what already works.
GoodGovernmentShow.com Thanks to our sponsors:
HelloNation
Ourco
Good News For Lefties (and America!) - Daily News for Democracy (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
How to Really Run a City
Leading Iowa: Good Government in Iowa's Cities (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
The Context: A Podcast by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation
The Good Government Show is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what's broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
The Royal Cousins: How Three Cousins Could Have Stopped A World War by Jim Ludlow
Executive Producers: David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow
Host/Reporter: David Martin
Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic
Editor: Jason Stershic
- There's a lot of talk about driverless cars, they improve traffic, they impede traffic, they're safe, they aren't safe at all. I sat down with Daniel Greene Senior Director of consumer protection and product safety for the National Consumers League.
We talked about driverless cars, their future and what's going on with them now. Make no mistake, they are coming.
Brought to you by The Good Government Institute, bringing together proven ideas, principled leaders, and real-world solutions to strengthen how we govern—not by reinventing the system, but by advancing what already works.
GoodGovernmentShow.com Thanks to our sponsors:
HelloNation
Ourco
Good News For Lefties (and America!) - Daily News for Democracy (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
How to Really Run a City
Leading Iowa: Good Government in Iowa's Cities (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)
The Context: A Podcast by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation
The Good Government Show is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what's broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
The Royal Cousins: How Three Cousins Could Have Stopped A World War by Jim Ludlow
Executive Producers: David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow
Host/Reporter: David Martin
Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic
Editor: Jason Stershic
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About Good Government Show
The Good Government Show is a premier podcast dedicated to exploring the critical work of public service in America. We feature in-depth conversations with governors, senators, mayors and county commissioners, providing insights into leadership, crisis management and the best practices that drive effective government. Join us for a serious and thought-provoking look at modern governance, where policy meets practice and where every conversation is a lesson in dedication, innovation and public accountability.Podcast website
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