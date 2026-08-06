Given that Dr Anthony Fauci recently was called to Congress, but refused to respond to questions from Senators, we thought it would be a good idea to re-release our conversation with Dr Fauci when he was open to talking.

The conversation is a great insight into a career in public service and how he responded to an unfolding worldwide pandemic. Here again is Dr Fauci.

Brought to you by The Good Government Institute, bringing together proven ideas, principled leaders, and real-world solutions to strengthen how we govern—not by reinventing the system, but by advancing what already works.

GoodGovernmentShow.com Thanks to our sponsors:

HelloNation

Ourco

Good News For Lefties (and America!) - Daily News for Democracy (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)

How to Really Run a City

Leading Iowa: Good Government in Iowa's Cities (Apple Podcasts | Spotify)

The Context: A Podcast by the Charles F. Kettering Foundation

The Good Government Show is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what's broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.

The Royal Cousins: How Three Cousins Could Have Stopped A World War by Jim Ludlow

Executive Producers: David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow

Host/Reporter: David Martin

Producers: David Martin, Jason Stershic

Editor: Jason Stershic