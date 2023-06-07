First you have to love the title of Tony Guillory’s office, Police Juror, Calcasieu Parish. They do things a little differently in Louisiana. One of the things they must do is deal with hurricanes. Tony talks about what it’s like to live through one and her destruction all around you. GoodGovernmentShow.com Thanks to our sponsors: National Association of Counties (NACo) Kutztown University Ourco Executive Producers: David Martin, David Snyder, Jim Ludlow Hosts/Reporters: Carol D'Auria and David Martin Producers: Carol D'Auria, David Martin, Jason Stershic Editor: Jason Stershic

In my conversation with Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett I travel back to West Virginia where we talk about the state's moving away from being dominated by the coal industry. And you will love his reason for getting into government, at least I did, so join the conversation.

As she wraps up her year as president of the National Association of County's. Will County Illinois commissioner Denise Winfrey talks about how she likes to encourage the next generation of leaders. So ladies, this show is for you, she hopes somewhere she is inspiring someone out there to be the first woman president.

About Good Government Show

We’re from the government; we’re here to help you! It’s true, ask the millions of people across the country who have been touched by government services that gave them a ride to the supermarket, or got them a library book, or built them a house, or gave them a new suit for a job interview. Because all of those services are provided by your government every day in every state, county, and town, it’s all because Good Government provides good services and creates good projects for Americans. There is a lot of distrust in the government; many people think the government wants to tax you, make it hard to start a business or throw up too many rules. But in reality, the government works hard every day to ensure we have clean water, fresh air, open roads, modern hospitals, good schools, and are safe. But the government also gets involved in the details. And these are the good stories we are going to tell on The Good Government Show.