Introducing The Cutting Edge, a monthly podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which will explore the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talk to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development. The first episode welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Groover, the DEVCOM Talent Management Officer, to discuss the DEVCOM talent management strategy and what makes working at DEVCOM a great opportunity, as well as some of hers and Dr. Moore’s insights into curating a successful career.

The Cutting Edge is a podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which explores the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talks to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development. The second episode features Michael Bailey, Director of DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, or DEVCOM CBC, and Dr. Peter Emanuel, DEVCOM CBC Chief Scientist for Bioengineering. In the episode, they discuss the role of DEVCOM CBC and the field of bioengineering, as well as some of the highlights of their respective careers within the chemical biological field.

About The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast

Captured by the DEVCOM Public Affairs Office and hosted by Dr. Eric L. Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General - this podcast series is dedicated to interviews with leaders from all levels across DEVCOM, its centers, and its research laboratory. We'll explore unique capabilities across each DEVCOM entity, along with their ongoing projects and insights into leadership development. The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, is a team of world-class scientists, engineers, analysts, technicians, and support staff focused on empowering America's Soldiers today and in the future. We leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum effects, autonomy, robotics, advanced energetics, and synthetic biology, enabling Soldiers to see, sense, decide, and act faster than their adversaries.