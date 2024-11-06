From its inception, the fire service has always relied on volunteers - brave people who provide emergency services and fire suppression for their local community. Today, however, we are seeing a decline in the number of volunteer fire fighters. Curt Weldon and Dann Cuellar discuss the issue and give insights on stemming the crisis.
54:37
Episode 2: 9/11 - The Cover Up
In this episode, former Congressman Curt Weldon and co-host Dann Cuellar discuss the events of 9/11 and its impact on first responders that day and the aftermath of those affected. They also speak with several guests who shed unique insights and discuss where first response is today as a result of 9/11.
1:14:46
Episode 1: The Essence of the Box Alarm Podcast
Join ABC journalist Dann Cuellar and Congressman Curt Weldon 1987-2007 for 'Box Alarm - Awakening America,' a podcast honoring emergency responders and their heroic stories. Every episode takes deep dives into fire/EMS history, disaster response, and the latest in cybersecurity!
This podcast series honors America’s Emergency responders and their heroic stories and provides an insightful look at the challenges and triumphs faced by those who put their lives on the line to protect and serve.