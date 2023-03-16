Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Interpreting India in the App
Listen to Interpreting India in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Interpreting India

Interpreting India

Podcast Interpreting India
Podcast Interpreting India

Interpreting India

Carnegie India
add
On Interpreting India, every two weeks, we bring in voices from India and around the globe to unpack how technology, the economy, and foreign policy impact Indi... More
GovernmentTechnologyNewsPolitics
On Interpreting India, every two weeks, we bring in voices from India and around the globe to unpack how technology, the economy, and foreign policy impact Indi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 86
  • Susmita Mohanty on Developments in India's Space Sector
    Recently, there have been certain key developments in India's space sector. There are questions that need to be probed for a better understanding of the country's space sector. What does it take to set up a successful space company? What should be made of the space sector reforms unveiled three years ago? How does the recent iCET framework play out when it comes to space cooperation between India and the United States?In this episode of Interpreting India, Susmita Mohanty joins Konark Bhandari to discuss recent developments in India's space sector. --Episode ContributorsSusmita Mohanty is a spaceship designer and serial space entrepreneur. Susmita is the only space entrepreneur in the world to have co-founded companies on 3 different continents: EARTH2ORBIT Bangalore (2009-2021), MOONFRONT, San Francisco (2001-2007) and LIQUIFER Systems Group, Vienna (2004-ongoing). Her latest endeavor launched in October 2021 is Spaceport SARABHAI - India’s first dedicated space think tank that hopes to re-center the global space narrative, give India an international voice, grow the body of knowledge that informs critical areas of space law and policy, and help transform India into a developed space economy by 2030.Konark Bhandari is an associate fellow with Carnegie India. Konark is a lawyer who has researched on certain areas in the digital economy, focusing primarily on approaches to antitrust regulation of companies in the digital realm.--Additional ReadingAre we there yet? The Artemis Accords, India, and the Way Forward by Konark BhandariWhat Does the United States' MTCR Policy Reform Mean for India's Space Sector? by Konark Bhandari--🎙️ Check out our podcast, Interpreting India available now on YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes!Home: https://interpreting-india.simplecast.com/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/51yeOb8SimMIPe2KgIUQ8gApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/in/podcast/interpreting-india/id1476357131YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeXQMWQXRkJXF71nDiX9LhlXiSkhR8JJT--Carnegie India Socials:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carnegieindia/ (@CarnegieIndia)Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarnegieIndiaWebsite: https://carnegieindia.orgYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CarnegieIndia/
    4/20/2023
    44:46
  • Philipp Ackermann on India and Germany's Strategic Partnership
    The relationship between India and Germany doesn’t receive as much attention as it deserves. In recent years, however, the bilateral partnership has received a big impetus, both economically and geopolitically. India and Germany have had a strategic partnership since 2001, but have recently also embarked on a Green Strategic Partnership for green and sustainable development. What is that about? Where does this relationship stand currently? What are the challenges in taking this relationship to the next level? What are the economic, military and geopolitical drivers of this relationship? And what can India learn from how Germany has become an economic and industrial superpower? What can Germany learn from India’s own dynamic startup ecosystem? And finally, how can the two countries cooperate on major global challenges such as climate?In this episode of Interpreting India, Philipp Ackermann joins Anirudh Suri to discuss India and Germany's strategic partnership and the economic, military, and geopolitical drivers of this relationship. --Episode ContributorsPhilipp Ackermann is the current ambassador of Germany to India. He has studied art history and economics in Bonn, Heidelberg and Utrecht, and received his doctorate in art history in 1993, the same year that he joined the German Foreign Service. Before becoming Ambassador to India, he was Director General for Africa, Latin America, Near and Middle East at the Federal Foreign Office for five years.Anirudh Suri is a nonresident scholar with Carnegie India. His interests lie at the intersection of technology and geopolitics, climate, and strategic affairs. --Additional ReadingGermany woos India as an ally against Russia by Christoph Hasselbach--🎙️ Check out our podcast, Interpreting India available now on YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes!Home: https://interpreting-india.simplecast.com/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/51yeOb8SimMIPe2KgIUQ8gApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/in/podcast/interpreting-india/id1476357131YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeXQMWQXRkJXF71nDiX9LhlXiSkhR8JJT--Carnegie India Socials:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carnegieindia/ (@CarnegieIndia)Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarnegieIndiaWebsite: https://carnegieindia.orgYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CarnegieIndia/
    4/13/2023
    47:57
  • Abhishek Anand and Naveen Joseph Thomas on Reigniting India's Manmade Clothing Sector
    A major puzzle for the Indian economy in the last one decade has been the weak performance in the textiles and apparel sectors. In real terms, the apparels sector has grown marginally and the textiles sector has witnessed a decline. India’s share in world trade in textiles and apparels has also declined considerably. Between the late-1990s and early 2010s, India’s share in the textiles trade has doubled, as the Indian economy revealed its comparative advantage in a variety of products in this category. But since then, India’s share in textiles trade has declined, even as many other countries have increased their share. The causes for this sudden reversal in a crucial sector is worth understanding. In this episode of Interpreting India, Abhishek Anand and Naveen Joseph Thomas join Suyash Rai to discuss how India can  reignite its manmade clothing sector. --Episode ContributorsAbhishek Anand is a consultant with PwC Middle East. Earlier, he has worked at the World Bank as a Robert S. McNamara Fellow and prior to that as a career civil servant with the Government of India. His research interest lies at the intersection of macroeconomics and economic development. Naveen Joseph Thomas completed his Ph.D. in Economics at the Department of Economics, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. He received his M.Sc. in Economics from the TERI School of Advanced Studies and his B.Sc.(H) in Physics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. His research interest lies in the areas of Household Economics, Growth Theory, Labour Economics and issues of the MSME sector. His current research focusses on the role of intra-household conflict in explaining low labour force participation of women in patriarchal societies, the scope of Mutual Credit Guarantee Schemes for the development of the MSME sector in India, and the analysis of education choice of parents under constrained supply of public-funded education in rural India using the ASER dataset.Suyash Rai is a deputy director and fellow at Carnegie India. His research focuses on the political economy of economic reforms, and the performance of public institutions in India. --Additional ReadingReigniting the Manmade Clothing Sector in India by Abhishek Anand and Naveen Joseph Thomas --🎙️ Check out our podcast, Interpreting India available now on YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes!Home: https://interpreting-india.simplecast.com/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/51yeOb8SimMIPe2KgIUQ8gApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/in/podcast/interpreting-india/id1476357131YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeXQMWQXRkJXF71nDiX9LhlXiSkhR8JJT--Carnegie India Socials:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carnegieindia/ (@CarnegieIndia)Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarnegieIndiaWebsite: https://carnegieindia.orgYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CarnegieIndia/
    3/23/2023
    1:10:48
  • André Aranha Corrêa do Lago on Indo-Brazilian Cooperation
    In accordance with the G20 presidency conversations, one of the key conversations that has been missing from the main discourse has been the relationship between Brazil and India. Brazil will be taking over the G20 presidency from India. Therefore, it is imperative that these two countries think about some of the issues around climate finance, energy, technological innovation, global governance, and the SDGs. In this episode of Interpreting India, André Aranha Corrêa do Lago joins Anirudh Suri to discuss issues around climate finance, energy, technological innovation, global governance, and the SDGs. --Episode ContributorsAndré Aranha Corrêa do Lago is the former ambassador of Brazil to India. A recognised architecture critic and writer, has has been a member of the prestigious Pritzker Prize jury, and has served as the curator of the Brazilian Pavilion in the 2014 Venice Architecture Biennale. Between 2011 and 2013, he was also Brazil's Chief Negotiator for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, including for the Rio+20 UN Conference, which launched the Sustainable Development Goals. Between 2005 to 2016, André served as a member of the Architecture and Design Committee of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, and is currently a member of the International Council of MoMA.Anirudh Suri is a nonresident scholar with Carnegie India. His interests lie at the intersection of technology and geopolitics, climate, and strategic affairs.--Additional ReadingBrazil, India can steer global transportation towards biofuels by André Aranha Corrêa do LagoBrazilian ambassador offers green growth solution to stubble burning in India by André Aranha Corrêa do LagoThe case for a comprehensive Indian climate bill by Anirudh Suri --🎙️ Check out our podcast, Interpreting India available now on YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes!Home: https://interpreting-india.simplecast.com/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/51yeOb8SimMIPe2KgIUQ8gApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/in/podcast/interpreting-india/id1476357131YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeXQMWQXRkJXF71nDiX9LhlXiSkhR8JJT--Carnegie India Socials:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carnegieindia/ (@CarnegieIndia)Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarnegieIndiaWebsite: https://carnegieindia.orgYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CarnegieIndia/
    3/16/2023
    53:38
  • Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili on Central Asia and the Russia-Ukraine War
    Since their independence from the Soviet Union, the Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, have maintained close ties with Moscow. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has complicated the relationship. None of the Central Asian countries have expressed support for Russia’s war and are all abiding by the western sanctions imposed on Moscow. While economic ties between the region and Russia remain strong as of now, Central Asian countries are looking to diversify their economic relations, thereby opening up avenues for other powers.In this episode of Interpreting India, Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili joins Rahul Bhatia to discuss Central Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war. How are the Central Asian countries responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? What could Russia’s preoccupation with the war in Ukraine mean for China’s role in the region? And, what are the implications of this on India and South Asia? --Episode ContributorsJennifer Brick Murtazashvili is a nonresident scholar in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She is the founding director of the Center for Governance and Markets and a professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. Her research focuses on issues of self-governance, security, political economy, and public sector reform in the developing world. Her book Informal Order and the State in Afghanistan was published by Cambridge University Press in 2016.Rahul Bhatia is a research analyst with the Security Studies Program at Carnegie India. His research focuses on India’s borders and India’s foreign and defense policies.--Additional ReadingKazakhstan’s Tokayev Is Playing With Fire at Home—and With Russia by Jennifer Brick MurtazashviliThe Source of Ukraine’s Resilience by Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili--🎙️ Check out our podcast, Interpreting India available now on YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes!Home: https://interpreting-india.simplecast.com/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/51yeOb8SimMIPe2KgIUQ8gApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/in/podcast/interpreting-india/id1476357131YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeXQMWQXRkJXF71nDiX9LhlXiSkhR8JJT--Carnegie India Socials:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carnegieindia/ (@CarnegieIndia)Twitter: https://twitter.com/CarnegieIndiaWebsite: https://carnegieindia.orgYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CarnegieIndia/
    3/9/2023
    41:58

More Government podcasts

About Interpreting India

On Interpreting India, every two weeks, we bring in voices from India and around the globe to unpack how technology, the economy, and foreign policy impact India’s relationship with the world. Interpreting India is a Carnegie India production and is hosted by Carnegie scholars. In season 3, Srinath Raghavan passes the mic to a new generation of hosts, his colleagues at Carnegie, who will explore the questions that hold the potential to alter India’s trajectory through the coming decade.
Podcast website

Listen to Interpreting India, Bloomberg UK Politics and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Interpreting India

Interpreting India

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Interpreting India: Podcasts in Family