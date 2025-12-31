Open app
The Steady State Sentinel
The Steady State Sentinel
    Too Many Of Our Leaders Are No Longer Accountable (Teaser)

    12/29/2025 | 4 mins.

    On the anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, veteran national-security leaders and Steady State Sentinel hosts Lauren Anderson, James Lawler, Peter Mina and John Sipher break their silence. Drawing on decades of service in the CIA, FBI, and Homeland Security (DHS), they share where they were that day, what they understood immediately, and how the events signaled accelerating democratic decline. They’ve spent their careers defending the guardrails of American democracy at home and around the world. Now they’re sharing their expertise to explain what happens when those guardrails erode, institutions are politicized, and public servants become targets.

The Steady State Sentinel

The Steady State Sentinel is produced by The Steady State, a community of former national security professionals who spent their careers safeguarding the United States at home and abroad. Today, we continue that mission by staying true to our oaths to defend the Constitution, uphold democracy, and protect national security. Each episode features expert hosts in conversation with field-tested guests whose experience sheds light on the crises and challenges facing the nation.
