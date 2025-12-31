On the anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, veteran national-security leaders and Steady State Sentinel hosts Lauren Anderson, James Lawler, Peter Mina and John Sipher break their silence. Drawing on decades of service in the CIA, FBI, and Homeland Security (DHS), they share where they were that day, what they understood immediately, and how the events signaled accelerating democratic decline. They’ve spent their careers defending the guardrails of American democracy at home and around the world. Now they’re sharing their expertise to explain what happens when those guardrails erode, institutions are politicized, and public servants become targets.