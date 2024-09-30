When I started this project, LTG(R) Charles Hooper at the top of my list of FAOs I wanted to interview. Our discussion begins with a tribute to the late Colonel Sue Ann Sandusky, detailing her pioneering career in the FAO community and her impactful service in Sub-Saharan Africa. General Hooper reflects on his personal and professional relationship with Sandusky, highlighting her fearlessness and groundbreaking achievements. The conversation then delves into Hooper’s own FAO journey, describing the development and evolution of his career, including the challenges and triumphs of being dual-tracked in the early years of the program. We touch on the historical context of U.S.-China military relations, the importance of understanding China’s strategic culture, and General Hooper’s advocacy for cross-fertilization and single-tracking in FAO careers. The episode also features discussions on the value of Pentagon assignments, strategies for effective leadership and management as a FAO, and the need for FAOs to engage in writing and contributing to the discourse on international affairs.
--------
1:48:41
#20 - Lt Col (R) Duilia Mora Turner
In this episode of the Foreign Area Officer Podcast Lt Col (R) Duilia Mora Turner, the first Air Force FAO on the show, shares insights into her post-retirement work at Florida International University, where she is pursuing a Ph.D. focusing on women's leadership in Latin American militaries. The conversation delves deeply into the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) program, covering its origins, implementation, and global impact. Dui recounts her experiences developing the WPS program at SOUTHCOM, emphasizing the importance of including women's perspectives in security and defense strategies. She also discusses her background, from growing up in Brazil to her career in the U.S. Air Force, and her transition to academia. This episode sheds light on the vital role of women in peace and security initiatives and highlights Dewey's contributions to this field.
--------
1:30:14
#19 - COL Jonathan and Margy Dunn
U.S. Army Colonel Jonathan Dunn and his wife, Margy delve into Colonel Dunn's career journey from military upbringing to teaching at West Point and becoming an FAO. Margy shares her experiences balancing family life with the demands and challenges of military service, particularly as a mother of EFMP (Exceptional Family Member Program) children. The discussion covers topics such as the intricacies of the FAO training pipeline, the challenges of unaccompanied tours, and the importance of mentorship. The episode also explores the financial logistics for EFMP families, their experiences traveling with children, and the essential role of communication and support systems in making it all work.
--------
1:35:10
#18 - MG(R) Jack Leide
This episode features an in-depth interview with MG(R) Jack Leide, one of the U.S. Army's most senior Foreign Area Officers (FAOs). The conversation delves into MG Jack Leide’s extensive and multifaceted military career, including his early involvement in the Foreign Area Specialty Training (FAST) program, his work at NSA and DIA, and multiple combat deployments. MG Jack Leide discusses his specialty in China, linguistic training, and deployments, including his experience in the Dominican Republic during Operation Power Pack, multiple combat deployments to Vietnam, and his impactful role during the Tiananmen Square incident. He highlights the evolution of U.S.-China relations and offers insights into the importance of predictive analysis, language, area studies, and professional courage in military intelligence. We also cover his time as the J2 during Desert Storm and the publication of his book, "Professional Courage: My Journey in Military Intelligence Through Peace, Crisis, and War", providing a repository of lessons learned for FAOs and military leaders. You can purchase the book here: https://a.co/d/1tfl679
--------
1:54:00
#17 - LCDR Alec Emmert
LCDR Alec Emmert, US Navy Reserve FAO recounts his upbringing in Rio de Janeiro, his military career from being a submariner to serving in Bahrain and Italy, and his subsequent transition to the private sector with firms like Booz Allen Hamilton and McKinsey. He elaborates on his discovery of the Reserve FAO career path, the requisite qualifications, and the significance of language skills and regional expertise. He is also the CEO of Service to School, aiding veterans in transitioning to college. Join us as we discuss the importance of continuous learning, adaptability, and leveraging networks for growth within the FAO community.