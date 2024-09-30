The Foreign Area Officer Podcast

#21 - LTG(R) Charles Hooper

When I started this project, LTG(R) Charles Hooper at the top of my list of FAOs I wanted to interview. Our discussion begins with a tribute to the late Colonel Sue Ann Sandusky, detailing her pioneering career in the FAO community and her impactful service in Sub-Saharan Africa. General Hooper reflects on his personal and professional relationship with Sandusky, highlighting her fearlessness and groundbreaking achievements. The conversation then delves into Hooper’s own FAO journey, describing the development and evolution of his career, including the challenges and triumphs of being dual-tracked in the early years of the program. We touch on the historical context of U.S.-China military relations, the importance of understanding China’s strategic culture, and General Hooper’s advocacy for cross-fertilization and single-tracking in FAO careers. The episode also features discussions on the value of Pentagon assignments, strategies for effective leadership and management as a FAO, and the need for FAOs to engage in writing and contributing to the discourse on international affairs.