Ahead of the Threat: The FBI Cyber Podcast

Joining the show is a security practitioner who also happens to be a CEO. Joe Levy of Sophos and host Brett Leatherman, head of the FBI’s Cyber Division, discuss the application of Operation Winter SHIELD, with Levy calling it one of the most effective and approachable lists of cybersecurity tips available. Adopting just one of the plan’s 10 steps will make any company “infinitely better off,” Levy said.
Their conversation also highlights the “cybersecurity poverty line” that details the lack of CISOs in the workforce, the inherent risk and recommended research of third-party vendors, and a detailed examination of how a Sophos compromise was tracked to a device that displayed a greeting message on an office monitor.
To start the show, Brett is joined by Adam Maddock, the FBI’s section chief of the Cyber Technical Analysis and Operations Section. They discuss the highly technical Cyber Action Team and current news items that discuss software supply chain attacks, a “compromise” of Signal and Telegram, and the growing trend of hackers infiltrating everyday home devices.