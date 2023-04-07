Suzanne Downing and John Quick host this national award-winning podcast. They are both Alaskans who love Alaska and believe its better days are ahead. Suzanne i...

John Quick sits down with Senator Hughes to talk about her summer plans and what it was like being in the minority. She touches on how the Senate majority's strategy of giving themselves a considerable raise and taking 75% of the PFD may play out poorly for them when they need to be reelected.

Host John Quick sits down with Senator James Kaufman to discuss some of his bills that have improved work efficiency and cut through government red tape. Although these types of bills are not glamorous, they are much needed. Senator Kaufman has been talking about a spending cap since he first ran for House, and he is still hopeful it will one day pass, check out that bill and more here: https://www.senatorkaufman.com/spending-cap/

Host John Quick sits down with Lt. Governor Dahlstrom to talk all things energy. They discuss The State of Alaska's 2nd annual energy conference, the LNG project, carbon sequestration, and how she is enjoying being the Lt. Governor. Check out the Alaska Energy Security Task Force https://www.akenergyauthority.org/What-We-Do/Energy-Planning-Project-Development/Alaska-Energy-Security-Task-Force

Host John Quick sits down with Governor Mike Dunleavy to talk about the new report his office just issued, The Alaska Standard Report. They talk AK LNG and what the Governor is hopeful for, for the State of Alaska. Check out the Report here: https://gov.alaska.gov/wp-content/uploads/The-Alaska-Standard.pdf

Host John Quick sits down with Bob Cornuke who has participated in over seventy international expeditions searching the world-over for lost locations described in the Bible. Bob has appeared on the CBS television special Ancient Secrets of the Bible, NBC’s Dateline, MSNBC, Fox, ABC, History Channel, Good Morning America, CNN, Travel Channel & National Geographic. Check his website out here: https://baseinstitute.org/

Suzanne Downing and John Quick host this national award-winning podcast. They are both Alaskans who love Alaska and believe its better days are ahead. Suzanne is the former editor of the Juneau Empire, ran a storefront business, has worked as a speechwriter for Alaska governor Sean Parnell, and launched Must Read Alaska, a conservative news source in Alaska. The brand reached over 100m people last year alone. John Quick is an entrepreneur, business owner, and problem solver who consults with businesses in Alaska while launching his enterprises. Suzanne and John talk about Alaska politics from the conservative side of the equation every Monday and Wednesday. Often with knowledge experts. Sometimes with co-hosts. Always fresh, occasionally tart, with tons of insight about what‘s going on behind the scenes. Come along with us for the ride!