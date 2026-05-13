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Trash Talk... with Count Binface

Biscuit Jim Creative
ComedyComedy Interviews
Trash Talk... with Count Binface
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • Trash Talk... with Count Binface

    Lord Daniel Finkelstein OBE

    03/10/2026 | 38 mins.
    Not content with attempting to collect all 650 sitting MPs (Current score: three) we have a new task... collecting all of the sitting peers in the House of Lords, and as of this episode we're on the board with one... the Conservative peer Lord Daniel (Danny to his friends) Finkelstein OBE.

    Not only have we bagged our first 'Lord' but Danny is also the first Conservative guest on the podcast. This really is an groundbreaking episode. All after we helped get an MP elected last time (polls had it as a two way fight before our interview, landslide result after it... we can't argue with that).

    So enjoy this House of Lords' special.

    What should we conquer next...?
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Trash Talk... with Count Binface

    BY-ELECTION SPECIAL featuring Hannah Spencer of the Green Party

    02/24/2026 | 30 mins.
    It's been six weeks since our last episode... and what a mess you humans have made.

    Myself and the Countess have made a new binling, so there's an election this week and I'm back with a special episode featuring one of the candidates. Before you accuse old Binface of showing bias - Hannah approached us. So fair's fair... if any of the other candidates want to get grilled by Binface get in touch... if you're brave enough.

    You know who you are... but for everyone else this is who the invite goes out to...

    Full list of candidates standing in the Gorton & Denton by-election:
    Monster Raving Loony Sir Oink A-Lot
    Advance UK Nick Buckley
    Conservative Charlotte Cadden
    Libertarian Dan Clarke
    Reform Matt Goodwin
    SDP Sebastian Moore
    Rejoin EU Joseph O'Meachair
    Liberal Democrats Jackie Pearcey
    Green Hannah Spencer
    Labour Angeliki Stogia
    Communist League Hugo Wils
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Trash Talk... with Count Binface

    Susie Dent & Your Political Presents...

    12/24/2025 | 51 mins.
    Merry Christmas Earthlings.

    Can we first apologise to anyone in Croydon who saw a bright star in the sky last night - before any local wise men (or women!) head to Boots to buy up any stocks of Myrrh - we can clarify that someone just temporarily leant on the cloaking device switch in the Alboreto. You'd think it would happen more frequently - but it hasn't happened for about 2000 of your Earth years.

    Anyway - onto our guest for this seasonal special - and we're thrilled to talk to the lexicography and etymology queen - Susie Dent

    It's a real treat - and our gift to you - a thank you if you've listened to the podcast at all this year. We do appreciate your loyalty.

    Have a Merry Christmas, and we'll be back in the New Year.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Trash Talk... with Count Binface

    The Ultimate Traitor - Paul 'from the Traitors' Gorton

    11/17/2025 | 46 mins.
    Welcome to our BBC special episode where we discuss the *********** of a week where the UK's national broadcaster shot itself in the foot, and then in the other foot and then again in the face.

    It comes just a week after the most glorious of success stories for the BBC - The Celebrity Traitors. So as well as focussing on the departure of the Director General and Head of News - we have invited an old friend back to talk about treachery, deceit, lying and generally being a traitor.

    Welcome back Paul 'Van Der Traitors' Gorton!

    Enjoy
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Trash Talk... with Count Binface

    Artist Chris Barker on THOSE Sgt Pepper montages

    11/08/2025 | 39 mins.
    Bet you didn't know the US Government shutdown also applied to Recyclon podcasts did you?

    Well despite the fact that we're not being paid for this - we've decided to shop up anyway - partly because we have a great guest to bring you. Have you seen Chris Barker's brilliant year-in-review montages? You can see them all on his website.

    He's been doing them for a decade and this year will be his last. So before he hangs up his Photoshop tools we wanted to find out what inspired them, what stands out and importantly what we can tell from ten years of 'humanity'

    It's a fascinating conversation - so do enjoy!
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Trash Talk... with Count Binface
Hello and welcome to Trash Talk with Count Binface, It's the smash-hit podcast from planet Sigma IX which is now available on Earth.I've got a blockbuster of a new podcast - in a nutshell you can expect brilliant interviews and peerless analysis. It's a bit like The News Agents, but with fewer holidays.Launched for the 2024 Election it was such a success I've decided to keep interviewing some of your Earth experts to find out more about your planet (so I can conquer you).Make your next podcast Count! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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