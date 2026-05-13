Trash Talk... with Count Binface

Welcome to our BBC special episode where we discuss the *********** of a week where the UK's national broadcaster shot itself in the foot, and then in the other foot and then again in the face.
It comes just a week after the most glorious of success stories for the BBC - The Celebrity Traitors. So as well as focussing on the departure of the Director General and Head of News - we have invited an old friend back to talk about treachery, deceit, lying and generally being a traitor.
Welcome back Paul 'Van Der Traitors' Gorton!
Enjoy
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