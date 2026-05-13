Trash Talk... with Count Binface

Merry Christmas Earthlings.



Can we first apologise to anyone in Croydon who saw a bright star in the sky last night - before any local wise men (or women!) head to Boots to buy up any stocks of Myrrh - we can clarify that someone just temporarily leant on the cloaking device switch in the Alboreto. You'd think it would happen more frequently - but it hasn't happened for about 2000 of your Earth years.



Anyway - onto our guest for this seasonal special - and we're thrilled to talk to the lexicography and etymology queen - Susie Dent



It's a real treat - and our gift to you - a thank you if you've listened to the podcast at all this year. We do appreciate your loyalty.



Have a Merry Christmas, and we'll be back in the New Year.

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