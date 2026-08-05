Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
133 episodes
Dr. Fauci's Disgraceful Conduct w/ Senator James Lankford, Dr. Robert Malone, & Matthew Monfore – 7.29.202608/05/2026 | 49 mins.On this WPN Call #573, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by three special guests: Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford, Dr. Robert Malone, and reporter Matthew Monfore. They discuss the disgraceful conduct of Dr. Anthony Fauci at his recent Senate hearing.
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
Learn About the Biblical Principles of Donald Trump's Executive Orders w/ Frank Kacer – 7.8.202607/14/2026 | 58 mins.On this WPN Call #567, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Frank Kacer, a Christian worldview activist in the political realm and the Well Versed ministries Director of Research, Content and Curriculum. He was a physicist in the Department of Defense Intelligence Community for over 35 years, and a senior systems engineer with SAIC for over 12 years. Frank discusses the new book he recently co-authored with Dr. Garlow titled The Executive Orders of President Donald Trump: A Biblical Perspective, which examines more than 200 Executive Orders issued during the first year (2025) of President Donald J. Trump’s second term.
Website: https://www.wellversedworld.org/the-executive-orders
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
Recounting Our Nation's Glorious Founding Before God w/ Dr. Jim Garlow – 7.12.202607/13/2026 | 33 mins.On this WPN Call #568, we replay Dr. Jim Garlow's message from July 3 at the Museuem of the Bible in Washington D.C., titled, titled, "Recounting Our Nation's Glorious Founding Under God," in which he gave a 150-year sweep of history, sharing how the Gospel came to, and spread throughout, the Thirteen Colonies, from 1607 to just after the Revolutionary War.
Website: https://www.wellversedworld.org/haym
https://www.wellversedworld.org/mtf
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
The War in Israel, Antisemitism, Antizionism, and "Aliyah" w/ Chaim Malespin – 6.7.202606/27/2026 | 59 mins.On this WPN Call #558, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Chaim Malespin, a soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces, who has been in active reserves for the last 975 days (after serving the mandatory 3 years full time at age 18, followed by 20 years of reserve duty). He is with a team who specializes in finding “tunnels” and then trying to neutralize them. Chaim discusses the eight fronts of the war that Israel is fighting, as well as his teaching on “Aliyah,” and his thoughts on antisemitism and Zionism.
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
How One Man Refused the COVID Vaccine in the Military w/ Lt. Col. Scott Duncan – 5.31.202606/26/2026 | 39 mins.On this WPN Call #556, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Retired Lieutenant Colonel Scott “Sunny” Duncan, whose life reflects faithful service to God, family, and country. Beginning his military career as an enlisted Sailor in 1999, he went on to earn a Naval ROTC scholarship, become a Marine Corps fighter pilot, graduate from TOPGUN, and fly combat missions in support of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and around the world.
Throughout his distinguished career, Sunny served as a TOPGUN instructor, F-35 leader, and military innovator, helping develop tactics that continue to strengthen U.S. national defense. He currently serves as one of the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth’s senior advisors.
Sunny shares his story of how he courageously stood for his Christian faith by resisting the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and advocating for the religious liberty rights of fellow service members.
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
More Christianity podcasts
Trending Christianity podcasts
About Well Versed World Podcast
In today’s political climate, the Well Versed podcast brings you Biblical principles of governance, not merely to governmental leaders, but to YOU, an intelligent, informed, learning citizen. Our concern is not Right v. Left, but Right v. Wrong. Hosted by Dr. Jim Garlow, he breaks down the most pressing topics in culture with special guests along the way.Podcast website
Listen to Well Versed World Podcast, The Bible Recap and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Well Versed World Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.