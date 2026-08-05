On this WPN Call #556, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Retired Lieutenant Colonel Scott “Sunny” Duncan, whose life reflects faithful service to God, family, and country. Beginning his military career as an enlisted Sailor in 1999, he went on to earn a Naval ROTC scholarship, become a Marine Corps fighter pilot, graduate from TOPGUN, and fly combat missions in support of operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and around the world.



Throughout his distinguished career, Sunny served as a TOPGUN instructor, F-35 leader, and military innovator, helping develop tactics that continue to strengthen U.S. national defense. He currently serves as one of the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth’s senior advisors.



Sunny shares his story of how he courageously stood for his Christian faith by resisting the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and advocating for the religious liberty rights of fellow service members.







Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.











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