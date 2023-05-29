In today’s political climate, the Well Versed podcast brings you Biblical principles of governance, not merely to governmental leaders, but to YOU, an intellige... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
God’s Word for Today: Resting In His Completed Work w/ Dan Bohi – 6.7.2023
On this WPN Call #245, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Dan Bohi, an evangelist and founder of Becoming Love Ministries, an organization dedicated to awakening the church of Jesus Christ to the power, purity, and freedom of the Spirit-Filled life found, realized, experienced and exhibited in the lives of believers in the Book of Acts. He shares a Word from God about resting in our Lord's completed work.
Becoming Love Ministries website: https://www.becomingloveministries.com/
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
6/22/2023
49:36
Losing American Sovereignty to the W.H.O. w/ Congresswoman Michele Bachmann – 6.4.2023
On this WPN Call #244, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, the former U.S. Representative for Minnesota's 6th district from 2007-2015, and the academic dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University. She brings a report from her time in Geneva, Switzerland, and how the World Health Organization and United Nations are threatening to take away U.S. sovereignty.
Website: stopthewho.com
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
6/20/2023
1:23:26
A Report on the World Economy and Debt w/ Marc Nuttle – 6.4.2023
On this WPN Call #242, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Marc Nuttle, an author and attorney based in Norman, Oklahoma, who specializes in international trade, international foreign policy, and international political affairs. He served on the Industrial Policy Advisory Committee for Trade and Policy Matters under President Ronald Reagan, where he wrote and advised the Reagan Administration on international trade and General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT) for six years. He discusses everything we need to know about what is happening in the global economy.
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
6/12/2023
1:36:21
How Christians Can Run for Office w/ Aamon Ross – 5.24.2023
On this WPN Call #241, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Aamon Ross, a businessman, political strategist, and founder of Kingdom In Politics, an organization dedicated to inspiring the global Church to develop Kingdom-minded leaders to take their next steps in running for political office. He presents a step-by-step blueprint on how to run for office and discusses the ways believers can impact the government sphere.
His website: https://www.kingdominpolitics.com/about
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
5/31/2023
55:59
Woke Jesus: The False Messiah Destroying Christianity w/ Lucas Miles – 5.21.2023
On this WPN Call #240, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Lucas Miles, the senior pastor of Nfluence Church in Granger, Indiana, and the host of Church & State with Lucas Miles on the Epoch Times. He discusses his upcoming new book Woke Jesus, which names and dismantles the fallacy of progressive Christianity.
His website: https://lucasmiles.org/
Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord.
Follow us on social media:
facebook.com/wellversedworld
twitter: @wellversedworld
instagram: @wellversedworld
www.wellversedworld.org
In today’s political climate, the Well Versed podcast brings you Biblical principles of governance, not merely to governmental leaders, but to YOU, an intelligent, informed, learning citizen. Our concern is not Right v. Left, but Right v. Wrong. Hosted by Dr. Jim Garlow, he breaks down the most pressing topics in culture with special guests along the way.