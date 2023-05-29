A Report on the World Economy and Debt w/ Marc Nuttle – 6.4.2023

On this WPN Call #242, Dr. Jim Garlow is joined by Marc Nuttle, an author and attorney based in Norman, Oklahoma, who specializes in international trade, international foreign policy, and international political affairs. He served on the Industrial Policy Advisory Committee for Trade and Policy Matters under President Ronald Reagan, where he wrote and advised the Reagan Administration on international trade and General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT) for six years. He discusses everything we need to know about what is happening in the global economy. Dr. Jim Garlow has partnered with Pastor Mario Bramnick and Terry Barnes to bring you World Prayer Network (WPN), which seeks out Holy Spirit given strategies for how to be an effective and contagious Christ-follower in our present national situations. WPN hosts weekly prayer calls to seek out strategies for the transformation of nations, including our own. During these live calls, we share briefings from key leaders and then pray into what we see and hear from the Lord. Follow us on social media: facebook.com/wellversedworld twitter: @wellversedworld instagram: @wellversedworld www.wellversedworld.org