DC EKG Revisits: Art Kleinschmidt Part 3

In the third episode of this three-part discussion, Art shares details on his latest effort to help improve substance abuse treatment in the US. He began a nonprofit called the “Recovery Now” foundation. They also review current public policies branded as “harm reduction.” During this administration these measures are normalizing dependency and drug use, which in his view is the most effective way to break down the family unit. They also discuss how meth labs have been put out of business by importation of more legal and powerful drugs manufactured south of the border. They conclude discussion about how to get help for those who need it by calling 800-662-4357 *Episode aired October 26, 2022*