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DC EKG

Stay On Course Studios
GovernmentHealth & Wellness
DC EKG
Latest episode

280 episodes

  • DC EKG

    REFILL | Ryan Long on 340B Drug Pricing, Enhanced ACA Tax Credits, and Medicare Part D (Originally Aired: September 24, 2025)

    08/03/2026 | 47 mins.
    Joe Grogan sits down with Ryan Long, healthcare policy expert and senior research fellow at Paragon, to discuss three critical healthcare policy issues facing Congress. First, the Congressional Budget Office's landmark analysis of the 340B drug pricing program, which revealed the program increases federal spending, drives up premiums, and channels most benefits to wealthy hospitals rather than those serving low-income patients. Second, the enhanced premium tax credits set to expire at the end of 2025, which have been plagued by fraud and fraudulent enrollment. Long explains how unscrupulous brokers have exploited the system, enrolling people without their knowledge, with billions in improper payments going to insurance companies. Third, the Inflation Reduction Act's devastating impact on Medicare Part D, including premium increases from thirty to sixty dollars monthly, coinsurance replacing copays, and seniors paying higher out-of-pocket costs despite the legislation's promise to lower drug costs.

    Key Timestamps

    1:20 Welcome to DC EKG and introduction of Ryan Long
    2:15 Congressional Budget Office analysis of 340B program
    4:06 Why CBO conducted the 340B study
    4:25 How 340B increases federal spending and premiums
    4:58 Studies showing 340B drives higher-cost drug utilization
    5:30 Will CBO analysis lead to legislative reform efforts
    6:15 Program expansion from 90 to 2,600 participating hospitals
    8:06 Timeline for 340B reform legislation
    10:43 340B program growth from two billion to sixty-six billion annually
    11:52 Why insurance companies support limiting 340B
    12:20 Enhanced premium tax credits and ACA credits expiring
    14:22 Difference between baseline and enhanced ACA credits
    16:34 Zero-dollar plans and fraud mechanisms
    18:19 Broker fraud and fraudulent enrollment schemes
    21:09 How fraudulent brokers exploit free plans and commission structure
    22:53 Paragon study showing four times over-enrollment in Florida
    25:30 Misleading polling about ACA credits expiring
    28:18 Groups pushing misleading messaging on enhanced credits
    29:31 Political dynamics and Republican position on credits
    33:17 Government shutdown politics and Democrat strategy
    36:09 Elevance exiting standalone Medicare Part D plans
    38:03 Migration from Part D to Medicare Advantage due to IRA
    39:15 How IRA's out-of-pocket cap restructuring increased premiums
    40:34 Coinsurance replacing copays and cost shift to seniors
    42:20 IRA using fictitious list price to calculate negotiated savings
    44:47 Multiple factors causing Medicare Part D premium increases

    Key Topics
    340B program, Congressional Budget Office, drug pricing, hospital consolidation, enhanced premium tax credits, ACA fraud, fraudulent enrollment, broker fraud, government subsidies, Medicare Part D, out-of-pocket costs, coinsurance, Inflation Reduction Act, pharmaceutical pricing, program integrity

    About the Guest (at time of recording, September 2025)
    Ryan Long is a Senior Research Fellow at the Paragon Health Institute and affiliated with the USC Schaefer Center for Health Policy and Economics. He is a healthcare policy expert with extensive experience on Capitol Hill, including service as a staffer on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chief health policy advisor to Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Long specializes in healthcare reform, pharmaceutical pricing policy, Medicare and Medicaid issues, and legislative strategy.

    Podcast: DC EKG with Joe Grogan
    Host: Joe Grogan
    Guest: Ryan Long

    Sponsor: Survivors for Solutions
    Executive Producer: John CZ Czwartacki, DC EKG Podcast
  • DC EKG

    "REFILL" | Dutch Rojas on Healthcare Economics, Direct Contracting, and Tax-Exempt Health Systems (Originally Aired: September 15, 2025)

    07/27/2026 | 52 mins.
    This is a "REFILL" episode recorded in September 2025. At the time of recording, Dutch Rojas was a healthcare entrepreneur, founder of multiple direct contracting companies, and board member of Physician Led Healthcare for America, with a growing following on social media advocating for market-based healthcare solutions.

    Joe Grogan sits down with Dutch Rojas, healthcare entrepreneur and social media advocate, to discuss his journey from accounting to building direct contracting companies that revolutionize employer healthcare. Rojas explains how direct contracting allows employers to negotiate directly with physicians, bypassing insurance middlemen. The conversation covers his experience building ambulatory surgery centers, certificate of need laws, self-funded employer plans, and his critique of not-for-profit health systems. Rojas argues that academic medical centers masquerade as not-for-profit organizations while receiving seventy-four subsidies annually from taxpayers, acquiring massive real estate holdings, and avoiding property and federal taxes. He advocates for policy changes on not-for-profit tax status and site-neutral payments, arguing these represent unfair advantages that harm independent physicians and patients.
    Key Timestamps
    0:18 Joe introduces Dutch Rojas and asks who is Dutch Rojas
    1:32 Dutch's background, career path, and journey to social media
    2:22 Physician-led Healthcare for America and PHA board
    4:32 Starting in accounting, real estate investment trust, and ambulatory surgery centers
    5:14 150 ambulatory surgery center deals and certificate of need experience
    7:34 Building a practice in Scottsdale and expanding to 16 states
    9:30 First direct contracting company in 2009 and how direct contracting works
    12:45 Self-funded employer plans and 106 million Americans not covered by insurance
    15:22 Deals with banks and large employers in New York City
    18:09 The difference between clinical medicine and business in medicine
    22:15 Building insurance products on top of physician-led care
    28:30 How direct contracting saves employers money
    32:18 The three companies Dutch has started and sold
    38:45 Healthcare as a percentage of GDP and rising costs
    42:10 Regulatory hurdles and state-level barriers
    46:54 Not-for-profit tax status and academic health systems
    48:07 How health systems receive subsidies but claim non-profit status
    48:22 Academic medical centers owning four to five percent of city real estate
    49:21 Site-neutral payments and payment disparities between settings
    50:28 Dutch's social media reach and audience impact

    Key Topics
    Direct contracting, healthcare economics, physician-led care, ambulatory surgery centers, certificate of need, self-funded employer plans, not-for-profit health systems, tax exemptions, site-neutral payments, healthcare regulation, real estate holdings, academic medical centers, employer negotiations, insurance reform, market-based healthcare

    About the Guest (at time of recording, September 2025)
    Dutch Rojas is a healthcare entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in healthcare economics and business. He started in accounting and real estate investment, then moved into healthcare, developing over 150 ambulatory surgery centers. Rojas founded multiple direct contracting companies that help employers negotiate directly with physicians, bypassing traditional insurance intermediaries. He serves on the board of Physician Led Healthcare for America. He has built a significant social media following on X (formerly Twitter), sharing his analysis of healthcare policy and economics. Rojas is the author of the Rojas Report and hosts a YouTube channel and Substack focused on healthcare reform and market-based solutions.

    Podcast: DC EKG with Joe Grogan
    Host: Joe Grogan
    Guest: Dutch Rojas
    Sponsor: Survivors for Solutions
    Executive Producer: John CZ Czwartacki, DC EKG Podcast
  • DC EKG

    "REFILL" | Dr. Brian Miller on FDA Regulatory Reform and the Valley of Death in Medical Innovation (Originally Aired: March 21, 2025)

    07/20/2026 | 44 mins.
    In this "Refill" episode, Joe Grogan sits down with Dr. Brian Miller to discuss the "Valley of Death" - the gap between FDA approval and CMS coverage - and how regulatory reform can accelerate medical innovation. Miller explains how FDA product review can be made more efficient through automation and algorithmic analysis of routine tasks, allowing highly trained reviewers to focus on clinical interpretation rather than data processing. The conversation covers clinical trial reform, device review modernization, third-party review programs, and CMS coverage decision processes. Miller argues that these are operational challenges that can be fixed with executive leadership, and that transforming FDA and CMS procedures is critical to bringing new medicines and devices to patients faster.

    Key Timestamps

    1:23 Brian Miller background and AEI role
    2:47 The Valley of Death - gap between FDA approval and CMS coverage
    5:06 Making FDA and CMS review processes more synergistic
    7:43 Example of hypertension drug review and routine tasks
    8:26 Data overload in FDA review process
    10:40 Supplemental applications and unnecessary information
    12:01 FDA reviewer burnout and middle management proliferation
    15:30 Automating routine tasks at FDA
    17:33 Clinical trial reform discussion and regulatory risk
    20:03 Practical approach for new FDA commissioner and DOGE
    21:22 Operational changes needed at FDA
    22:48 Tobacco regulation at FDA and resource allocation
    25:10 Device world getting short shrift in FDA priorities
    27:33 Third-party 510k review program and third-party organizations
    29:09 COVID diagnostic tests and pandemic review process
    30:51 Reforming CDRH through third-party reviews
    31:36 70-year comparison of heart attack treatment advances
    32:46 CMS coverage decisions and Coverage with Evidence Development
    36:02 Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) and local coverage decisions
    38:12 Practical market-based approach to MAC appeals
    39:54 National vs local coverage decisions and reasonable and necessary standard
    42:28 Defining reasonable and necessary through algorithms and guidance

    Key Topics
    FDA regulatory reform, Valley of Death, clinical trial reform, FDA product review automation, CMS coverage decisions, Medicare Administrative Contractors, third-party device review, drug development costs, medical innovation, device regulation, regulatory science, operational efficiency

    About the Guest (at time of recording, March 2025)
    Dr. Brian Miller is a physician and non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) focusing on FDA regulatory policy and Medicare payment policy. He practices medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and serves as an associate professor of medicine and business at Johns Hopkins University. His research and policy work emphasize making regulatory systems more efficient to accelerate the development and approval of innovative medicines and medical devices.

    Podcast: DC EKG with Joe Grogan
    Host: Joe Grogan
    Guest: Dr. Brian Miller

    Sponsor: Survivors for Solutions
    Executive Producer: John CZ Czwartacki, DC EKG Podcast
  • DC EKG

    "REFILL" | Peter Pitt on FDA Advisory Committees, Make America Healthy Again, and Drug Pricing (Originally Aired: May 23, 2025)

    07/13/2026 | 45 mins.
    Joe Grogan sits down with Peter Pitt, FDA veteran and expert on healthcare regulation, to discuss FDA advisory committees, the Make America Healthy Again initiative, and critical gaps in pharmaceutical labeling. Pitt addresses why obesity-related drug dosing information is missing from labels, the importance of vaccine safety, food regulation reform, and strategies for lowering drug prices through generic drug reviews and supply chain diversification. He also discusses the need for FDA and CMS to work together and warns against mission creep at CMS.

    Key Timestamps

    0:44 Background: East Coast native, McGill University, from New York City
    1:07 How he got a professorship at University of Paris School of Medicine
    2:35 Mark McClellan connection and FDA career start
    5:19 Conflicts of interest versus interests in FDA advisory committees
    7:07 Why people need to be dismissed from advisory committees
    9:13 Three basic reasons FDA holds advisory committee meetings
    11:08 Why Canada keeps advisory committees secret versus FDA transparency
    14:08 Advisory committees for CYA, new science, and lack of consensus
    19:44 Op-ed on vaccines and nutrition under Make America Healthy Again
    22:44 Cancer drug dosing for obese patients and missing label information
    27:15 Learning about drug dosing outside of clinical trials
    30:42 Food regulation and FDA's second-class treatment of food safety
    32:02 MAHA moment and removing red food dyes from food supply
    34:00 Dietary supplements regulation under DSHEA
    35:21 Nutrition labeling updates and soda bottle serving sizes
    38:21 PDUFA reauthorization and user fees
    40:32 User fees about predictability not speed
    42:54 CMS mission creep and encroaching on FDA authority

    Key Topics
    FDA advisory committees, transparency, vaccine safety, Make America Healthy Again, pharmaceutical labeling, obesity and drug dosing, food regulation, dietary supplements, generic drug review, PDUFA reauthorization, user fees, CMS mission creep, drug pricing

    About the Guest (at time of recording, May 2025)
    Peter Pitt is President and Co-Founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest and a visiting professor at the University of Paris School of Medicine. He is a former associate commissioner at the FDA where he oversaw advisory committees and served as a senior policy and communications advisor. Pitt is a native of New York City, a McGill University graduate, and speaks fluent French.

    Podcast: DC EKG with Joe Grogan
    Host: Joe Grogan
    Guest: Peter Pitt

    Sponsor: Survivors for Solutions
    Executive Producer: John CZ Czwartacki, DC EKG Podcast
  • DC EKG

    "REFILL" - Ryan Long on the ACA Subsidy Fight, Phantom Enrollees, and Reforming 340B

    07/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    Podcast TitleDC EKG with Joe Grogan: A Healthcare Policy Podcast

    This is a REFILL of Episode124 - (Original air date: January 27, 2026)

    Episode Title - Ryan Long on the ACA Subsidy Fight, Phantom Enrollees, and Reforming 340B

    Episode Description - Joe Grogan is joined by Ryan Long of Paragon Health Institute and the University of Southern California to break down two fights shaping health policy right now: a California wealth tax pitch framed as a health care fix, and the battle over extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

    They unpack how enhanced subsidies changed who qualifies, why zero-premium plans opened the door to broker-driven enrollment and fraud, and why the medical loss ratio creates perverse incentives that can push premiums higher. They also explain how silver loading and cost-sharing reduction policy distort the exchange market, and what reforms could lower costs without writing a blank check.

    The episode closes with Ryan's latest work on the 340B program, including why drug arbitrage rewards hospitals with a stronger commercial mix and can fuel consolidation, and why direct, targeted assistance could better support hospitals that truly serve low-income and rural patients.

    Chapters and Timestamps
    00:01 Intro
    00:23 Welcome, and what is on the agenda
    01:25 California wealth tax and structural deficits
    11:20 Enhanced ACA subsidies and the shutdown fight
    16:54 Income caps, zero premium plans, and phantom enrollees
    21:50 Fraud, Medicaid exposure, and public trust
    30:39 Medical loss ratio incentives and ACA market fixes
    38:41 340B: how arbitrage works and why it drives consolidation
    44:51 What reform could look like
    47:20 Closing

    SEO Keywords | Affordable Care Act, ACA subsidies, enhanced subsidies, premium tax credits, exchange plans, zero premium plans, phantom enrollees, medical loss ratio, cost sharing reduction, silver loading, Medicaid fraud, Minnesota fraud, California wealth tax, 340B program, drug arbitrage, hospital consolidation, site neutral payments, commercial mix, Medicare Trust Fund

    About Our Guest | Ryan Long is a health policy expert with experience on Capitol Hill, including years in the Speaker's office and on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He is affiliated with Paragon Health Institute and the University of Southern California.

    CreditsSponsor: Survivors for SolutionsExecutive Producer: John “CZ” Czwartacki, DC EKG PodcastProducer: Julie Riga, Stay on Course Studios, https://www.stayoncourse.studio
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About DC EKG
Join former White House policy expert Joe Grogan as he cuts through the complexities of healthcare legislation and its real-world implications. Each episode of DC EKG aims to demystify the policies shaping our healthcare system, uncovering how these changes impact patients, providers, and payers across the country.
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