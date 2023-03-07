Joe and Eric explore and explain “the what and why” of Washington. Through thoughtful interviews with inside the room experts, they shine a light on the black b...
DC EKG: Talks with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Recorded on 7/20- the same day the Stamford University president was forced to resign - Dr. Jay offers comment (50:10) on the hostile work environment allowed on campus.
The sad and painful story of how the government, big tech, and academia conspired to suppress voices. Blacklisting at Twitter, ruined careers, and zero tolerance for questioning use of masks on children, the efficacy of vaccinees, and lockdowns. The federal government's implied and real threats to ensure censorship. and the terrible price price paid that will echo through generations. Dr. Jay shares ideas on how to restore public trust and improve the scientific community.
You can also see this interview on our YouTube page here:https://youtu.be/8HBeapB0nws
7/24/2023
1:10:44
DC EKG: Talks w/ Budget Expert Paul Winfree, Part III
The importance of growing the economy, the promise of AI, and why the future will brighter we needn’t be afraid.
7/17/2023
20:37
DC EKG: Talks w/ Budget Expert Paul Winfree, Part II
The budget conversation continues with Paul. Here Joe and Eric press the question of the viability of maintaining such a large national debt and how economic growth is so vital. Currently the US is world’s leading asset today but we should de-risk our position by remaining a strong nation and drive economic growth. It’s Paul’s view that you cannot grow revenue faster than you grow the economy.
7/10/2023
19:18
DC EKG: Talks w/ Budget Expert Paul Winfree, Part I
Paul shares his career history, the journey to his newly minted PhD, and useful context for today’s fiscal strife in DC. In this first part of a three-part conversation, Joe and Eric dive into what brought Paul to the fold of federal budget expertise, and useful top line takeaways from his London school of economics training.
7/3/2023
21:18
DC EKG Revisits: Art Kleinschmidt Part 3
In the third episode of this three-part discussion, Art shares details on his latest effort to help improve substance abuse treatment in the US. He began a nonprofit called the “Recovery Now” foundation. They also review current public policies branded as “harm reduction.” During this administration these measures are normalizing dependency and drug use, which in his view is the most effective way to break down the family unit. They also discuss how meth labs have been put out of business by importation of more legal and powerful drugs manufactured south of the border. They conclude discussion about how to get help for those who need it by calling 800-662-4357 *Episode aired October 26, 2022*
