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280 episodes
REFILL | Ryan Long on 340B Drug Pricing, Enhanced ACA Tax Credits, and Medicare Part D (Originally Aired: September 24, 2025)08/03/2026 | 47 mins.Joe Grogan sits down with Ryan Long, healthcare policy expert and senior research fellow at Paragon, to discuss three critical healthcare policy issues facing Congress. First, the Congressional Budget Office's landmark analysis of the 340B drug pricing program, which revealed the program increases federal spending, drives up premiums, and channels most benefits to wealthy hospitals rather than those serving low-income patients. Second, the enhanced premium tax credits set to expire at the end of 2025, which have been plagued by fraud and fraudulent enrollment. Long explains how unscrupulous brokers have exploited the system, enrolling people without their knowledge, with billions in improper payments going to insurance companies. Third, the Inflation Reduction Act's devastating impact on Medicare Part D, including premium increases from thirty to sixty dollars monthly, coinsurance replacing copays, and seniors paying higher out-of-pocket costs despite the legislation's promise to lower drug costs.
Key Timestamps
1:20 Welcome to DC EKG and introduction of Ryan Long
2:15 Congressional Budget Office analysis of 340B program
4:06 Why CBO conducted the 340B study
4:25 How 340B increases federal spending and premiums
4:58 Studies showing 340B drives higher-cost drug utilization
5:30 Will CBO analysis lead to legislative reform efforts
6:15 Program expansion from 90 to 2,600 participating hospitals
8:06 Timeline for 340B reform legislation
10:43 340B program growth from two billion to sixty-six billion annually
11:52 Why insurance companies support limiting 340B
12:20 Enhanced premium tax credits and ACA credits expiring
14:22 Difference between baseline and enhanced ACA credits
16:34 Zero-dollar plans and fraud mechanisms
18:19 Broker fraud and fraudulent enrollment schemes
21:09 How fraudulent brokers exploit free plans and commission structure
22:53 Paragon study showing four times over-enrollment in Florida
25:30 Misleading polling about ACA credits expiring
28:18 Groups pushing misleading messaging on enhanced credits
29:31 Political dynamics and Republican position on credits
33:17 Government shutdown politics and Democrat strategy
36:09 Elevance exiting standalone Medicare Part D plans
38:03 Migration from Part D to Medicare Advantage due to IRA
39:15 How IRA's out-of-pocket cap restructuring increased premiums
40:34 Coinsurance replacing copays and cost shift to seniors
42:20 IRA using fictitious list price to calculate negotiated savings
44:47 Multiple factors causing Medicare Part D premium increases
Key Topics
340B program, Congressional Budget Office, drug pricing, hospital consolidation, enhanced premium tax credits, ACA fraud, fraudulent enrollment, broker fraud, government subsidies, Medicare Part D, out-of-pocket costs, coinsurance, Inflation Reduction Act, pharmaceutical pricing, program integrity
About the Guest (at time of recording, September 2025)
Ryan Long is a Senior Research Fellow at the Paragon Health Institute and affiliated with the USC Schaefer Center for Health Policy and Economics. He is a healthcare policy expert with extensive experience on Capitol Hill, including service as a staffer on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chief health policy advisor to Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Long specializes in healthcare reform, pharmaceutical pricing policy, Medicare and Medicaid issues, and legislative strategy.
Podcast: DC EKG with Joe Grogan
Host: Joe Grogan
Guest: Ryan Long
Sponsor: Survivors for Solutions
Executive Producer: John CZ Czwartacki, DC EKG Podcast
"REFILL" | Dutch Rojas on Healthcare Economics, Direct Contracting, and Tax-Exempt Health Systems (Originally Aired: September 15, 2025)07/27/2026 | 52 mins.This is a "REFILL" episode recorded in September 2025. At the time of recording, Dutch Rojas was a healthcare entrepreneur, founder of multiple direct contracting companies, and board member of Physician Led Healthcare for America, with a growing following on social media advocating for market-based healthcare solutions.
Joe Grogan sits down with Dutch Rojas, healthcare entrepreneur and social media advocate, to discuss his journey from accounting to building direct contracting companies that revolutionize employer healthcare. Rojas explains how direct contracting allows employers to negotiate directly with physicians, bypassing insurance middlemen. The conversation covers his experience building ambulatory surgery centers, certificate of need laws, self-funded employer plans, and his critique of not-for-profit health systems. Rojas argues that academic medical centers masquerade as not-for-profit organizations while receiving seventy-four subsidies annually from taxpayers, acquiring massive real estate holdings, and avoiding property and federal taxes. He advocates for policy changes on not-for-profit tax status and site-neutral payments, arguing these represent unfair advantages that harm independent physicians and patients.
Key Timestamps
0:18 Joe introduces Dutch Rojas and asks who is Dutch Rojas
1:32 Dutch's background, career path, and journey to social media
2:22 Physician-led Healthcare for America and PHA board
4:32 Starting in accounting, real estate investment trust, and ambulatory surgery centers
5:14 150 ambulatory surgery center deals and certificate of need experience
7:34 Building a practice in Scottsdale and expanding to 16 states
9:30 First direct contracting company in 2009 and how direct contracting works
12:45 Self-funded employer plans and 106 million Americans not covered by insurance
15:22 Deals with banks and large employers in New York City
18:09 The difference between clinical medicine and business in medicine
22:15 Building insurance products on top of physician-led care
28:30 How direct contracting saves employers money
32:18 The three companies Dutch has started and sold
38:45 Healthcare as a percentage of GDP and rising costs
42:10 Regulatory hurdles and state-level barriers
46:54 Not-for-profit tax status and academic health systems
48:07 How health systems receive subsidies but claim non-profit status
48:22 Academic medical centers owning four to five percent of city real estate
49:21 Site-neutral payments and payment disparities between settings
50:28 Dutch's social media reach and audience impact
Key Topics
Direct contracting, healthcare economics, physician-led care, ambulatory surgery centers, certificate of need, self-funded employer plans, not-for-profit health systems, tax exemptions, site-neutral payments, healthcare regulation, real estate holdings, academic medical centers, employer negotiations, insurance reform, market-based healthcare
About the Guest (at time of recording, September 2025)
Dutch Rojas is a healthcare entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in healthcare economics and business. He started in accounting and real estate investment, then moved into healthcare, developing over 150 ambulatory surgery centers. Rojas founded multiple direct contracting companies that help employers negotiate directly with physicians, bypassing traditional insurance intermediaries. He serves on the board of Physician Led Healthcare for America. He has built a significant social media following on X (formerly Twitter), sharing his analysis of healthcare policy and economics. Rojas is the author of the Rojas Report and hosts a YouTube channel and Substack focused on healthcare reform and market-based solutions.
Podcast: DC EKG with Joe Grogan
Host: Joe Grogan
Guest: Dutch Rojas
Sponsor: Survivors for Solutions
Executive Producer: John CZ Czwartacki, DC EKG Podcast
"REFILL" | Dr. Brian Miller on FDA Regulatory Reform and the Valley of Death in Medical Innovation (Originally Aired: March 21, 2025)07/20/2026 | 44 mins.In this "Refill" episode, Joe Grogan sits down with Dr. Brian Miller to discuss the "Valley of Death" - the gap between FDA approval and CMS coverage - and how regulatory reform can accelerate medical innovation. Miller explains how FDA product review can be made more efficient through automation and algorithmic analysis of routine tasks, allowing highly trained reviewers to focus on clinical interpretation rather than data processing. The conversation covers clinical trial reform, device review modernization, third-party review programs, and CMS coverage decision processes. Miller argues that these are operational challenges that can be fixed with executive leadership, and that transforming FDA and CMS procedures is critical to bringing new medicines and devices to patients faster.
Key Timestamps
1:23 Brian Miller background and AEI role
2:47 The Valley of Death - gap between FDA approval and CMS coverage
5:06 Making FDA and CMS review processes more synergistic
7:43 Example of hypertension drug review and routine tasks
8:26 Data overload in FDA review process
10:40 Supplemental applications and unnecessary information
12:01 FDA reviewer burnout and middle management proliferation
15:30 Automating routine tasks at FDA
17:33 Clinical trial reform discussion and regulatory risk
20:03 Practical approach for new FDA commissioner and DOGE
21:22 Operational changes needed at FDA
22:48 Tobacco regulation at FDA and resource allocation
25:10 Device world getting short shrift in FDA priorities
27:33 Third-party 510k review program and third-party organizations
29:09 COVID diagnostic tests and pandemic review process
30:51 Reforming CDRH through third-party reviews
31:36 70-year comparison of heart attack treatment advances
32:46 CMS coverage decisions and Coverage with Evidence Development
36:02 Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) and local coverage decisions
38:12 Practical market-based approach to MAC appeals
39:54 National vs local coverage decisions and reasonable and necessary standard
42:28 Defining reasonable and necessary through algorithms and guidance
Key Topics
FDA regulatory reform, Valley of Death, clinical trial reform, FDA product review automation, CMS coverage decisions, Medicare Administrative Contractors, third-party device review, drug development costs, medical innovation, device regulation, regulatory science, operational efficiency
About the Guest (at time of recording, March 2025)
Dr. Brian Miller is a physician and non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) focusing on FDA regulatory policy and Medicare payment policy. He practices medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital and serves as an associate professor of medicine and business at Johns Hopkins University. His research and policy work emphasize making regulatory systems more efficient to accelerate the development and approval of innovative medicines and medical devices.
Podcast: DC EKG with Joe Grogan
Host: Joe Grogan
Guest: Dr. Brian Miller
Sponsor: Survivors for Solutions
Executive Producer: John CZ Czwartacki, DC EKG Podcast
"REFILL" | Peter Pitt on FDA Advisory Committees, Make America Healthy Again, and Drug Pricing (Originally Aired: May 23, 2025)07/13/2026 | 45 mins.Joe Grogan sits down with Peter Pitt, FDA veteran and expert on healthcare regulation, to discuss FDA advisory committees, the Make America Healthy Again initiative, and critical gaps in pharmaceutical labeling. Pitt addresses why obesity-related drug dosing information is missing from labels, the importance of vaccine safety, food regulation reform, and strategies for lowering drug prices through generic drug reviews and supply chain diversification. He also discusses the need for FDA and CMS to work together and warns against mission creep at CMS.
Key Timestamps
0:44 Background: East Coast native, McGill University, from New York City
1:07 How he got a professorship at University of Paris School of Medicine
2:35 Mark McClellan connection and FDA career start
5:19 Conflicts of interest versus interests in FDA advisory committees
7:07 Why people need to be dismissed from advisory committees
9:13 Three basic reasons FDA holds advisory committee meetings
11:08 Why Canada keeps advisory committees secret versus FDA transparency
14:08 Advisory committees for CYA, new science, and lack of consensus
19:44 Op-ed on vaccines and nutrition under Make America Healthy Again
22:44 Cancer drug dosing for obese patients and missing label information
27:15 Learning about drug dosing outside of clinical trials
30:42 Food regulation and FDA's second-class treatment of food safety
32:02 MAHA moment and removing red food dyes from food supply
34:00 Dietary supplements regulation under DSHEA
35:21 Nutrition labeling updates and soda bottle serving sizes
38:21 PDUFA reauthorization and user fees
40:32 User fees about predictability not speed
42:54 CMS mission creep and encroaching on FDA authority
Key Topics
FDA advisory committees, transparency, vaccine safety, Make America Healthy Again, pharmaceutical labeling, obesity and drug dosing, food regulation, dietary supplements, generic drug review, PDUFA reauthorization, user fees, CMS mission creep, drug pricing
About the Guest (at time of recording, May 2025)
Peter Pitt is President and Co-Founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest and a visiting professor at the University of Paris School of Medicine. He is a former associate commissioner at the FDA where he oversaw advisory committees and served as a senior policy and communications advisor. Pitt is a native of New York City, a McGill University graduate, and speaks fluent French.
Podcast: DC EKG with Joe Grogan
Host: Joe Grogan
Guest: Peter Pitt
Sponsor: Survivors for Solutions
Executive Producer: John CZ Czwartacki, DC EKG Podcast
"REFILL" - Ryan Long on the ACA Subsidy Fight, Phantom Enrollees, and Reforming 340B07/06/2026 | 47 mins.Podcast TitleDC EKG with Joe Grogan: A Healthcare Policy Podcast
This is a REFILL of Episode124 - (Original air date: January 27, 2026)
Episode Title - Ryan Long on the ACA Subsidy Fight, Phantom Enrollees, and Reforming 340B
Episode Description - Joe Grogan is joined by Ryan Long of Paragon Health Institute and the University of Southern California to break down two fights shaping health policy right now: a California wealth tax pitch framed as a health care fix, and the battle over extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.
They unpack how enhanced subsidies changed who qualifies, why zero-premium plans opened the door to broker-driven enrollment and fraud, and why the medical loss ratio creates perverse incentives that can push premiums higher. They also explain how silver loading and cost-sharing reduction policy distort the exchange market, and what reforms could lower costs without writing a blank check.
The episode closes with Ryan's latest work on the 340B program, including why drug arbitrage rewards hospitals with a stronger commercial mix and can fuel consolidation, and why direct, targeted assistance could better support hospitals that truly serve low-income and rural patients.
Chapters and Timestamps
00:01 Intro
00:23 Welcome, and what is on the agenda
01:25 California wealth tax and structural deficits
11:20 Enhanced ACA subsidies and the shutdown fight
16:54 Income caps, zero premium plans, and phantom enrollees
21:50 Fraud, Medicaid exposure, and public trust
30:39 Medical loss ratio incentives and ACA market fixes
38:41 340B: how arbitrage works and why it drives consolidation
44:51 What reform could look like
47:20 Closing
SEO Keywords | Affordable Care Act, ACA subsidies, enhanced subsidies, premium tax credits, exchange plans, zero premium plans, phantom enrollees, medical loss ratio, cost sharing reduction, silver loading, Medicaid fraud, Minnesota fraud, California wealth tax, 340B program, drug arbitrage, hospital consolidation, site neutral payments, commercial mix, Medicare Trust Fund
About Our Guest | Ryan Long is a health policy expert with experience on Capitol Hill, including years in the Speaker's office and on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. He is affiliated with Paragon Health Institute and the University of Southern California.
CreditsSponsor: Survivors for SolutionsExecutive Producer: John “CZ” Czwartacki, DC EKG PodcastProducer: Julie Riga, Stay on Course Studios, https://www.stayoncourse.studio
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About DC EKG
Join former White House policy expert Joe Grogan as he cuts through the complexities of healthcare legislation and its real-world implications. Each episode of DC EKG aims to demystify the policies shaping our healthcare system, uncovering how these changes impact patients, providers, and payers across the country.Podcast website
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