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Stories of Special Forces Operators
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Stories of Special Forces Operators

Circle Of Insight Productions
Business NewsFitness
Stories of Special Forces Operators
Latest episode

170 episodes

  • Stories of Special Forces Operators

    Operational Disruption: How the Treasury Cuts Cartel Lines of Communication

    04/16/2026 | 1 mins.
  • Stories of Special Forces Operators

    Yemen Mercenaries: Old News, Free-Market Warriors—Why the Outrage Is Peak Hypocrisy

    04/13/2026 | 3 mins.
  • Stories of Special Forces Operators

    We chat with Green Beret Jay

    04/06/2026 | 44 mins.
  • Stories of Special Forces Operators

    How the GPS theory relates to special forces operators

    03/09/2026 | 3 mins.
  • Stories of Special Forces Operators

    Why Situational Awareness Is a Leadership Superpower – and Why Special Forces Operators Keep Showing Up in the C-Suite

    03/03/2026 | 2 mins.

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About Stories of Special Forces Operators

Welcome to “Stories of Special Forces Operators,” where we bring you into the world of the bravest and toughest individuals on the planet. Join us as we chat with elite special forces operatives and hear their incredible stories of courage, resilience, and extraordinary missions. Each episode features firsthand accounts of the challenges and triumphs faced by these remarkable warriors. Tune in for an inspiring journey into the lives and experiences of those who operate in the shadows, performing feats that most can only imagine.
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