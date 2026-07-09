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HawkeTalk

Erik Huberman
BusinessBusiness News
HawkeTalk
Latest episode

238 episodes

  • HawkeTalk

    Adam Rose: Creator, Actor, and Director

    07/09/2026 | 43 mins.
    What does it take to survive in Hollywood for 30 years without giving up? And how can a single viral video change everything?
    In this episode of Hawke Talk, I sit down with actor and digital creator, the one and only Adam Rose to trace his incredible three-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry. He shares stories from his start as a nine-year-old in a Woody Allen film to the years of grinding as a working actor on shows like Veronica Mars. Adam gets real about the constant hustle and the moments of doubt, revealing how a pivot to creating content during the pandemic led to a life-changing viral TikTok dance that was eventually licensed by Fortnite.
    We dive into how he cracked the code on social media algorithms and used that success to finally revitalize his acting career. The core of our conversation centers on his powerful, simple advice for anyone chasing a dream: never, ever quit. Adam believes in applying constant pressure, because if you stop, nothing will ever break. His story is a raw and inspiring testament to the power of relentless perseverance and adapting to the opportunities right in front of you.

    In this episode:
    (00:00) Adam on persistence and pressure
    (06:45) Disney’s PB&J Otter and Robin Williams in Deconstructing Harry
    (10:12) Off-Broadway beginnings and Jesse Eisenberg connection
    (18:15) Veronica Mars and steady acting roles
    (20:47) Writing, short films, and hustling between gigs
    (36:00) Social media meets acting, new opportunities arise
    (40:45) Advice for dream-chasers: never quit

    Hawke Media
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/hawkemedia/
    https://www.instagram.com/hawkemedia/?hl=en
    https://hawkemedia.com/
    https://twitter.com/hawkemedia
    https://www.facebook.com/hawkemedia/

    About Our Guest

    Adam Rose is an actor, filmmaker, and viral content creator. Starting his career at age nine alongside Robin Williams, Adam has appeared in Veronica Mars, Suits, Supernatural, Malcolm in the Middle, Weeds, and more. He voiced Peanut in Disney’s PB&J Otter and has performed Off-Broadway. During the pandemic, Adam’s TikTok presence skyrocketed, with viral dances, comedic skits, and reaction videos reaching audiences worldwide. His social presence led to collaborations with brands, a Fortnite emote, and new opportunities in film and TV, including the upcoming My Weird School for Nickelodeon and Paramount. Adam also co-hosts the podcast Small Stupid Stuff.

    Adam Rose

    Adam Rose on TikTok
    Adam Rose on Instagram
    Adam Rose on YouTube
    Adam Rose on Twitter/X

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • HawkeTalk

    [Trailer] Adam Rose: Creator, Actor, and Director

    10/14/2025 | 0 mins.
    What does it take to survive in Hollywood for 30 years without giving up? And how can a single viral video change everything?

    In this episode of Hawke Talk, I sit down with actor and digital creator, the one and only Adam Rose to trace his incredible three-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry. He shares stories from his start as a nine-year-old in a Woody Allen film to the years of grinding as a working actor on shows like Veronica Mars. Adam gets real about the constant hustle and the moments of doubt, revealing how a pivot to creating content during the pandemic led to a life-changing viral TikTok dance that was eventually licensed by Fortnite.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • HawkeTalk

    155. Harry R. Anderson: First to Fly and Sail Solo Across All Continents

    10/01/2025 | 31 mins.
    What do you get when you combine an engineering career, a passion for adventure, and a lifelong dream of exploring the world? You get Harry Anderson, an entrepreneur who achieved feats few could even imagine. From flying solo around the world to becoming the first person to sail to all seven continents, Harry’s journey is a story of resilience, determination, and the endless pursuit of challenge.

    In this episode, I sit down with Harry Anderson to dive into his fascinating journey. From his childhood in the Midwest, where resilience was forged delivering newspapers in the cold Wyoming winters, to his leap from a conventional engineering career into entrepreneurial ventures, Harry shares the pivotal moments that shaped his life.
    Harry opens up about his adventurous spirit and how it led him to take a year off from his career to travel the world, where he hiked Mount Kilimanjaro, toured Africa, and lived in the south of France.

    His journey doesn’t stop there. Harry reveals the challenges and rewards of running a successful tech business, his transition into flying internationally, and the goal that drove him to sail solo to every continent, a feat no one else had accomplished.

    In this episode:
    (00:00) Introduction to Harry Anderson
    (05:10) A year of travel that changed everything
    (15:20) The thrill of flying and the challenges of long-distance flights
    (18:50) Making the leap from aviation to solo ocean sailing
    (22:10) The challenges of sailing to Antarctica and beyond
    (26:15) A world record: Flying solo to all seven continents
    (30:05) Flying over the North Pole and the uniqueness of solo aviation
    (34:00) Reflections on what it takes to achieve extraordinary goals
    (38:20) What's next for Harry: The Northwest Passage
    (41:00) Closing thoughts on pursuing passions and breaking boundaries

    About Our Guest
    Harry R. Anderson is a Ph.D. engineer/entrepreneur who has created businesses that develop software tools for designing and optimizing wireless networks. With his flight to Antarctica in 2014, he became only the fifth person to fly solo to all seven continents. With the completion of his solo voyage to seven continents in January 2025, he became the first person in history to both fly and sail solo to all the continents. Over five decades he has traveled to more than 100 countries, hitchhiked across Africa, worked on four continents, and lived in England and France. Dr. Anderson is the author of Fixed Broadband Wireless System Design (John Wiley & Sons, 2003), Flying 7 Continents Solo (Phywave, 2015), and his upcoming book Sailing 7 Continents Solo (Phywave, 2025). He lives on Bainbridge Island in the Pacific Northwest

    Harry Anderson's Social Media:
    Flying 7 Continents Solo - Book
    Harry Anderson - Website

    Hawke Media
    Hawke Media LinkedIn
    Hawke Media Instagram
    Hawke Media Website
    Hawke Media Twitter
    Hawke Media Facebook

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • HawkeTalk

    [Trailer] Harry R. Anderson: First to Fly and Sail Solo Across All Continents

    10/01/2025 | 0 mins.
    What do you get when you combine an engineering career, a passion for adventure, and a lifelong dream of exploring the world? You get Harry Anderson, an entrepreneur who achieved feats few could even imagine. From flying solo around the world to becoming the first person to sail to all seven continents, Harry’s journey is a story of resilience, determination, and the endless pursuit of challenge.

    In this episode, I sit down with Harry Anderson to dive into his fascinating journey. From his childhood in the Midwest, where resilience was forged delivering newspapers in the cold Wyoming winters, to his leap from a conventional engineering career into entrepreneurial ventures, Harry shares the pivotal moments that shaped his life.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • HawkeTalk

    154. Josh Hoffman & Jordan Eubanks: Redefining Sports Memorabilia with Lightheaded

    09/23/2025 | 42 mins.
    Have you ever chased an idea so bold it took more than a decade to bring to life? That’s exactly what Josh Hoffman and Jordan Eubanks did with Lightheaded, the company bringing illuminated sports helmets to fans everywhere. Believe it or not, the spark for this glowing idea first lit up in a Hollywood bar.

    In this episode, I sit down with Josh and Jordan to uncover how a playful Christmas tree decorating contest sparked a product that would one day attract sports franchises, investors, and collectors. They share their early years in Hollywood, from acting auditions and late-night bartending shifts to the moment they realized this quirky idea could be something bigger.

    In this episode:
    (00:00) Facing VC resistance
    (10:48) Shark Tank experience
    (13:02) Struggles and setbacks
    (20:29) Facing initial challenges and investor hesitations
    (31:20) Finalizing supply chain and marketing strategies
    (36:28) Future vision and advice for entrepreneurs
    (41:46) Conclusion and final thoughts

    Hawke Media
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/hawkemedia/
    https://www.instagram.com/hawkemedia/?hl=en
    https://hawkemedia.com/
    https://twitter.com/hawkemedia
    https://www.facebook.com/hawkemedia/

    About Our Guest

    Jordan Eubanks is an actor, producer, and creative entrepreneur from Kinston, NC, who found his love of performance portraying Danny Zuko, Conrad Birdie, and Oliver Twist. After one year on a baseball scholarship at Appalachian State, he moved to New York to pursue acting booking MTV’s Damage Control. He later relocated to Los Angeles, co-created and starred in 2 Dudes and a Dream and Dumbbells, produces indie films like Be Like Trees, founded Canvas Assassins, and developed LightHeaded, a company that illuminates sports memorabilia with patent-pending designs.

    Josh Hoffman is the co-founder and CEO of Lightheaded, a premium sports memorabilia company known for its illuminated team helmets. A native of Ohio, Josh began his career pursuing acting in Los Angeles before transitioning into development and fundraising roles with organizations such as the Red Cross and a national youth nonprofit. His background in relationship-building, fundraising, and strategic leadership helped guide Lightheaded through years of investor rejections, manufacturing challenges, and a full company rebuild.

    Lightheaded Social Media
    LightHeaded LinkedIn

    Jordan Eubanks
    Jordan Eubanks on Instagram
    Jordan Eubanks on LinkedIn

    Josh Hoffman

    Josh Hoffman on LinkedIn

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About HawkeTalk
No one decides to wake up one day, walk across Antarctica, or leave their bohemian parents and join the Navy Seals. Or any number of crazy, amazing things that people do. These aren’t the dreams most kids have. And yet, fascinating people have done them. How? Why? HawkeTalk is a podcast all about the origin stories of the most interesting people in the world. Today, you know our guests are famous athletes, authors, and entrepreneurs, but there’s so much more to the story. How did they navigate upbringings that seem so far from what they eventually became? What pivotal moments steered them in a new and fascinating direction forever? Buckle up: Everyone loves a good origin story. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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