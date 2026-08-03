Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing

Harvey Lockhart is a Grammy-nominated saxophonist, composer, and music educator who transitioned into real estate investing in 2018 and joined Rod Khleif's Warrior group in December 2021. Since then, he has partnered in a 28-unit multifamily property and two single-family homes while pursuing new construction and development projects in Exuma, Bahamas, including a 34-unit hotel and 15 condos. As founder and executive director of the HEAL Center for the Arts, Harvey combines his passion for music with entrepreneurship to make an impact in both the arts and real estate.



Here's some of the topics we covered:



Harvey Lockhart's journey from music educator to real estate investor



Learning expensive lessons from first single family investments



Landing a 28 unit apartment deal through networking and the Warrior community



Using creative financing with loan assumption and seller financing



Unlocking massive value by raising below market rents



Why boots on the ground partners are critical for multifamily success



Taking massive action and Harvey's vision for residential assisted living investing





If you'd like to apply to the warrior program and do deals with other rockstars in this business: Text crush to 72345 and we'll be speaking soon.



For more about Rod and his real estate investing journey go to www.rodkhleif.com