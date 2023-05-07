The Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing Podcast grants you access to expert real estate investors, syndicators, lenders, property managers and advi...
OYP Ep #846 -The Power In Believing In Yourself - Own Your Power Success Tip
Discover how successful individuals consciously build and sustain their confidence and belief in themselves, despite setbacks and failures. Learn the importance of celebrating progress, acknowledging past successes, and harnessing the energy that comes from self-belief. Explore the role of taking massive action, surrounding yourself with positive influences, and guarding your mind against negativity. With practical tips and empowering insights, this podcast episode will inspire you to tap into your own power and unlock extraordinary achievements. Own your power with this Success Tip.
7/12/2023
7:48
Ep #845 - The Blueprint for a Billion-Dollar Mindset
David Neagle is the founder of Life Is Now, Inc., a multimillion-dollar global consulting company, and host of the top-ranked podcast, The Successful Mind. With over 20 years of experience in personal and professional development, David has worked alongside mentors like Bob Proctor and Tony Robbins. Through his mentorship and podcast, David has empowered entrepreneurs to achieve seven- and eight-figure success. He is dedicated to expanding awareness and consciousness, helping leaders make a profound impact and live their best lives. Here’s some of the topics we covered: David’s Background on How He Reached His Mindset The 3 Pillars of A Great Attitude Towards Life How Mindset Tripled David’s Annual Income In 30 Days Your Mental Limit Is Your Income Limit Daily Practices To Reach Your Flow State The #1 Absolute Law Of The Universe How To Make A Decision To find out more about partnering or investing in a multifamily deal: Text Partner to 72345 or email [email protected] Please Review and Subscribe
7/10/2023
43:56
Ep #844 - MFRS - Constructing A Successful Multifamily Team
Shawn Ricehouse, a former Construction Owner turned Multifamily Real Estate invetsor, combines construction expertise with successful REI ventures. With a vision to grow his multi-family rental portfolio to 3000 doors in a year and 10,000 doors in 5 years, Shawn actively invests in the Texas, Florida, and Georgia markets. His passion for creating sustainable living spaces and delivering value to investors drives his endeavors Here’s some of the topics we covered: Shaun’s Start In Real Estate Investing How Shaun Leveraged His Construction Experience The Key Components To Your Multifamily Team One Of The Key Reasons Having a Coach Is Important The Differences Between Today's Market and 2008/2009 Getting Competent & Taking Massive Freaking Action To Apply for The Warrior Program: Text CRUSH to 72345 and we’ll help you crush it in this business. Please Review and Subscribe
7/7/2023
27:41
Ep #843 - From D-Class Properties to A Class Assets
Charles Bulthuis is a seasoned CRE Broker and the President & Founder of Reformation Asset Management. With 30+ years in the investment and wealth management industry, Charles is recognized as a Veteran, Certified Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyers Representative, and Honorary CCIM. He's chosen by numerous investors, managing a portfolio of 500 doors, and offers comprehensive services in brokerage, property management, maintenance, landscaping, remodeling, and new construction. Here’s some of the topics we covered: An Inside Look at D-Class Properties The Buy Hold and Sell Strategy The Beauty of Fix and Flips & How They Help Who You Should Have On Your Team & Why What Charles Would Do If He Had 0 Real Estate Experience The Different Pillars of Leadership To find out more about partnering or investing in a multifamily deal: Text Partner to 72345 or email [email protected] Please Review and Subscribe
7/5/2023
1:00:54
Ep #842 - MFRS - What Is The Warrior Group?
The Warrior program offers mentorship and a supportive community to those interested in building a thriving Multifamily real estate business. Whether you're seeking financial freedom or looking to expand your knowledge in the multifamily sector, Rod’s Warrior Program provides the inspiration and guidance you need to achieve your goals and build legacy wealth for you and your family. Here’s some of the topics we covered: Rod’s Reason For Starting The Warrior Program Why Most Of The Deals Warriors Do Are With Other Warriors How To Get A Team With No Experience Rod’s Communication With Warriors The Warrior Community and How They Help Lift Each Other Up The Barometer For Success In The Warrior Program The Kind Of People That Get Accepted Into The Warrior Program To Apply for The Warrior Program: Text CRUSH to 72345 and we’ll help you crush it in this business. Please Review and Subscribe
About Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing
The Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing Podcast grants you access to expert real estate investors, syndicators, lenders, property managers and advisors. These experts share their stories, tips and advice on how they successfully built their businesses, and their fortunes, through multi-family real estate investing.
Host Rod Khleif is a seasoned and passionate real estate investor who has personally owned and managed over 2000 apartments and homes. Rod has combined his passion for real estate investing with his personal philosophies of self-actualization, goal setting, envisioning, and manifesting success to become one of America’s top real estate investment professionals.
If you’re looking for financial freedom through multi-family real estate investing and want to learn strategies from some of the best real estate investors in the country… then this is the podcast for you.
We are only interested in adding value to our listeners and helping them find financial success.