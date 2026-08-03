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Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing

Rod Khleif
BusinessEducation
Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing
Latest episode

1291 episodes

  • Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing

    I Lost $7 Million... Here's What Saved Me | Ep. 1,282

    08/03/2026 | 31 mins.
    Ralph Sampson is a public insurance adjuster with Goodman Gable Gould/Adjusters International. With more than 35 years of experience in property insurance claims, he has represented commercial property owners through complex fire, hurricane, tornado, and large-scale catastrophe losses. His firm specializes in first-party property damage claims, business interruption, building valuation, inventory services, and complete claim management for commercial property owners. 
     
    Here's some of the topics we covered:


    Why Every Real Estate Investor Needs a Public Adjuster

    Rod Khleif's $7 Million Fire Claim and Insurance Battle

    How Insurance Companies Reduce Payouts and Delay Claims

    Maximizing Loss of Income and Business Interruption Recovery

    Hidden Insurance Claim Mistakes That Cost Property Owners Millions

    The Insurance Coverage Every Multifamily Owner Must Have

    How to Protect Your Properties Before Disaster Strikes

     
    To find out more about partnering or investing in a multifamily deal: Text Partner to 72345 or email Partner@RodKhleif.com 
     
    For more about Rod and his real estate investing journey go to www.rodkhleif.com
     
    Please Review and Subscribe
  • Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing

    How a Music Teacher Landed a $3.5M Apartment Deal | Ep.1,281

    07/31/2026 | 25 mins.
    Harvey Lockhart is a Grammy-nominated saxophonist, composer, and music educator who transitioned into real estate investing in 2018 and joined Rod Khleif's Warrior group in December 2021. Since then, he has partnered in a 28-unit multifamily property and two single-family homes while pursuing new construction and development projects in Exuma, Bahamas, including a 34-unit hotel and 15 condos. As founder and executive director of the HEAL Center for the Arts, Harvey combines his passion for music with entrepreneurship to make an impact in both the arts and real estate.
     
    Here's some of the topics we covered:
     
    Harvey Lockhart's journey from music educator to real estate investor

    Learning expensive lessons from first single family investments

    Landing a 28 unit apartment deal through networking and the Warrior community

    Using creative financing with loan assumption and seller financing

    Unlocking massive value by raising below market rents

    Why boots on the ground partners are critical for multifamily success

    Taking massive action and Harvey's vision for residential assisted living investing

     
    If you'd like to apply to the warrior program and do deals with other rockstars in this business: Text crush to 72345 and we'll be speaking soon.
     
    For more about Rod and his real estate investing journey go to www.rodkhleif.com
  • Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing

    The Power Your Bring To Your Life From Having Loyalty | Ep. 1,280

    07/30/2026 | 5 mins.
    In this episode of Own Your Power, discover why loyalty is one of the most powerful forces for building meaningful relationships, lasting success, and a fulfilling life. Learn how integrity, honesty, respect, and self-sacrifice create the foundation for trust, why true loyalty is earned through consistent actions, and how surrounding yourself with loyal people starts by becoming someone worthy of their loyalty.  Own your power with this Success Tip.  

    For more about Rod and his real estate investing journey go to www.rodkhleif.com
  • Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing

    The Real Estate Strategy Nobody Is Talking About | Ep. 1,279

    07/27/2026 | 37 mins.
    Dr. Alexander C. Cartwright is a Ph.D. economist, former Associate Professor and Chair of the Management Department at Ferris State University, and CEO and Co-Founder of HotelSHIFT Holdings. He specializes in acquiring distressed hotels below replacement cost and converting them into workforce housing, with more than 500 units currently under conversion and another 500+ in the pipeline across markets including Denver, Houston, and Grand Rapids. A published economist and member of the Mackinac Center's Board of Scholars, Alexander combines academic expertise with innovative real estate investing to create affordable housing without relying on government subsidies or tax credits.


    Here's some of the topics we covered:


    From Economics Professor to Hotel Conversion Investor

    Why Converting Distressed Hotels Beats Traditional Multifamily

    Finding Massive Value in Workforce Housing Conversions

    The Strategy Behind Buying Cheap Hotels and Creating Affordable Housing

    Real Deal Breakdowns From Houston to Denver

    Why Hotels Fail and Create Incredible Investment Opportunities

    Inflation AI and the Future of Real Estate Investing

     
    To find out more about partnering or investing in a multifamily deal: Text Partner to 72345 or email Partner@RodKhleif.com 
     
    For more about Rod and his real estate investing journey go to www.rodkhleif.com
     
    Please Review and Subscribe
  • Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing

    The Real Estate Strategy Nobody Is Talking About | Ep. 1,279

    07/27/2026 | 37 mins.
    Dr. Alexander C. Cartwright is a Ph.D. economist, former Associate Professor and Chair of the Management Department at Ferris State University, and CEO and Co-Founder of HotelSHIFT Holdings. He specializes in acquiring distressed hotels below replacement cost and converting them into workforce housing, with more than 500 units currently under conversion and another 500+ in the pipeline across markets including Denver, Houston, and Grand Rapids. A published economist and member of the Mackinac Center's Board of Scholars, Alexander combines academic expertise with innovative real estate investing to create affordable housing without relying on government subsidies or tax credits.


    Here's some of the topics we covered:


    From Economics Professor to Hotel Conversion Investor

    Why Converting Distressed Hotels Beats Traditional Multifamily

    Finding Massive Value in Workforce Housing Conversions

    The Strategy Behind Buying Cheap Hotels and Creating Affordable Housing

    Real Deal Breakdowns From Houston to Denver

    Why Hotels Fail and Create Incredible Investment Opportunities

    Inflation AI and the Future of Real Estate Investing

     
    To find out more about partnering or investing in a multifamily deal: Text Partner to 72345 or email Partner@RodKhleif.com 
     
    For more about Rod and his real estate investing journey go to www.rodkhleif.com
     
    Please Review and Subscribe
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About Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing
The Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing Podcast grants you access to expert real estate investors, syndicators, lenders, property managers and advisors. These experts share their stories, tips and advice on how they successfully built their businesses, and their fortunes, through multi-family real estate investing. Host Rod Khleif is a seasoned and passionate real estate investor who has personally owned and managed over 2000 apartments and homes. Rod has combined his passion for real estate investing with his personal philosophies of self-actualization, goal setting, envisioning, and manifesting success to become one of America's top real estate investment professionals. If you're looking for financial freedom through multi-family real estate investing and want to learn strategies from some of the best real estate investors in the country… then this is the podcast for you. We are only interested in adding value to our listeners and helping them find financial success.
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