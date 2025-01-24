Sen. Crystal Brantley outlines her bills to battle N.M.'s crime problem and stem cell phone use in schools
In the latest episode of "Around the Roundhouse," state Sen. Crystal Brantley joins the show to offer an overview of the legislation she'll be supporting during the 60-day session, including increased penalties for fentanyl dealers and incentives to support schools in efforts to reduce cellphone use in the classroom. Brantley, a Republican from Elephant Butte, shares how having kids spurred her to get involved in politics. She also offers her thoughts on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's State of the State address, saying she agreed with much of what the governor said but wants to see action from Democratic lawmakers when it comes to passing legislation to combat crime and reform the troubled state Children, Youth and Families Department. Brantley also talks about concerns in her district relating to the U.S.-Mexico border, and tells the story of how her vehicle was broken into during last year's special session that was intended to focus on public safety. After the interview with Brantley, Chacón shares highlights from the first week of the legislative session, focusing on the governor's State of the State address.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
27:25
A conversation with House Speaker Javier Martínez heading into New Mexico's 2025 legislative session
In the first episode of "Around the Roundhouse," House Speaker Javier Martínez joins host and lead politics reporter Daniel J. Chacón to preview New Mexico's 60-day legislative session. Martínez, a Democrat from Albuquerque, shares a bit about himself including his upbringing along the U.S.-Mexico border, and speaks about how his background influences his perspective as a lawmaker. He also discusses the House Democrats' priorities heading into the session, from a focus on public safety and behavioral health to a reform of the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department. Martínez speaks about his relationship with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham following critical words during a short-lived 2024 special session on public safety, and discusses the possible impact of a large crop of new legislators this session. Following the interview, Chacón shares highlights from separate recent press conferences by House Democrat and Republican leaders in Albuquerque. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Santa Fe New Mexican’s weekly podcast hosted by state government and lead politics reporter Daniel J. Chacón features the policies, politics and personalities at the state Capitol during New Mexico's 2025 legislative session.