Sen. Crystal Brantley outlines her bills to battle N.M.'s crime problem and stem cell phone use in schools

In the latest episode of "Around the Roundhouse," state Sen. Crystal Brantley joins the show to offer an overview of the legislation she'll be supporting during the 60-day session, including increased penalties for fentanyl dealers and incentives to support schools in efforts to reduce cellphone use in the classroom. Brantley, a Republican from Elephant Butte, shares how having kids spurred her to get involved in politics. She also offers her thoughts on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's State of the State address, saying she agreed with much of what the governor said but wants to see action from Democratic lawmakers when it comes to passing legislation to combat crime and reform the troubled state Children, Youth and Families Department. Brantley also talks about concerns in her district relating to the U.S.-Mexico border, and tells the story of how her vehicle was broken into during last year's special session that was intended to focus on public safety. After the interview with Brantley, Chacón shares highlights from the first week of the legislative session, focusing on the governor's State of the State address.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.