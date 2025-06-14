On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the 30th adjutant general of the South Carolina. We discuss Gen. Stilwell's vision for the South Carolina National Guard and his strategic priorities for the future. Gen. Stilwell, a Greenville native, has a distinguished military career that began in 1985 and includes numerous leadership positions and deployments. His accolades include the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. This episode provides an in-depth look at Gen. Stilwell's extensive experience and insights into the direction of the South Carolina National Guard. Tune in for part one, a compelling conversation about leadership, service, and the future of the National Guard. Join us next week for the continuation of this interview in part two. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Maj. Karla Evans with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
--------
23:01
Palmetto Guardian - Chap Chat Ep 5
In this episode of Chap Chat, Chaplain Denny interviews Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Vargas, a dedicated member of the South Carolina National Guard. With a heartfelt introduction, Denny expresses admiration for Carlos’s deep care for soldiers, highlighting the genuine passion he brings to his role. Carlos shares his journey from Costa Rica to the United States, revealing that his desire to become a citizen in the early 2000s led him to join the military. He reflects on the significant opportunities he received through education and service, as well as how a part-time military commitment has evolved into a fulfilling 19-year career. Tune in to hear more about Carlos’s inspiring story and the impact of military service on his life.
--------
38:49
Palmetto Guardian - Chap Chat Ep 3
In this episode of the Chap Chat, Chaplain Denny welcomes Capt. Lisa Allen from the South Carolina Air National Guard, 169th Fighter Wing. She shares her unique journey from the Navy to the Air Guard, with 11 years of experience in the Navy Reserves, specifically in Public Affairs, Captain Allen discusses the challenges she faced while managing her military responsibilities alongside her family and civilian career. She highlights the lack of integration between the reserve and active components, which ultimately led her to seek a more fulfilling role in the Air Guard. Capturing her passion for public affairs, she explains how her transition was motivated by a desire to hone her skills and serve effectively. Tune in to learn more about the significance of public affairs in the military and the personal journey of a dedicated service member.
--------
42:57
Palmetto Guardian - Chap Chat Ep 4
In this episode of Chap Chat, Chaplain Denny welcomes Sgt. Travis Duncan, the State Resiliency Coordinator with the Service Member Family Care Directorate of the South Carolina Army National Guard. Travis shares his insights on various support programs available for service members and their families, including suicide prevention, behavioral health, and family programming. With a military career spanning since 2009, Travis recounts his journey through different military police units, reflecting on his experiences and the importance of resilience in service. Tune in to hear valuable keys to staying grounded during challenging times.
--------
48:41
Palmetto Guardian - Chap Chat Ep 2
In this episode of CHAP Chat, we welcome Staff Sgt. Jamie Beaman, who works in the G3, the state-level division responsible for training and mobilization. Jamie shares her military journey, her love of reading, and how literature helps her cope with stress. Jamie candidly shares her decade-long struggles with anxiety and depression, insights from her deployment to Afghanistan, and the challenges she faced as a female in a predominantly male environment—including the valuable lessons learned from Afghan women in authority roles. She also recounts her transformative experience at the Big Red Barn, a nonprofit supporting veterans and first responders, emphasizing the importance of personalized mental health care and the courage to seek help. Join us for an inspiring conversation about resilience, mental health, and the power of community support.
The Palmetto Guardian is a podcast created by the South Carolina National Guard that covers relevant topics for Soldiers, Airmen, and their Families. Guest speakers are invited to discuss their specific areas of expertise, upcoming events, awareness campaigns, and holidays.