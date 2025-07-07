Powered by RND
Proof Over Precedent
Proof Over Precedent
Proof Over Precedent

Access to Justice Lab at Harvard Law School
Proof Over Precedent
  Episode 4: Can Immigration Courts Save Time, Money, AND Noncitizen Dignity with Legal Information Programs?
    Harvard Law School student Julia Saltzman leads a Student Voices episode of Proof Over Precedent to discuss legal information programs amid immigration court proceedings for unrepresented noncitizens. Prior evaluations show they reduce detention rates and save taxpayer money. But what about evidence-based research focused on due process?
    21:08
  Episode 3: Can Non-Lawyers Offer Relief and Expertise in Deportation Cases?
    In this first Student Voices episode of Proof Over Precedent, Harvard Law School student Michael Pusic proposes a possible solution for the 86% of noncitizens detained in immigration court without a lawyer: Enable non-lawyers with specialized training and experience to represent individuals facing deportation. It's already passed observational tests; now, he says, it's time for a randomized control trial.
    16:26
  Episode 2: Should AI Dole Out Legal Advice to Lawyers?
    This episode looks into the OpenJustice project, a study combining access to justice and artificial intelligence. It's just a year in development but already moving relatively quickly through its randomized control trial.
    30:37
  Episode 1: Could Holistic Legal Services Help Families Avoid the Child Welfare System?
    This episode offers a mid-study update on a decades-long randomized control trial, unofficially referred to as the "Child Welfare" project, which evaluates whether families with children who face poverty-related legal and social challenges can avoid unnecessary entries into the child welfare system with the assistance of holistic legal services – a combination of social worker services and a traditional attorney-client relationship.
    45:58
  Episode 0: Get to Know Us Again
    This episode introduces listeners to the Proof Over Precedent podcast and the work of the Access to Justice Lab at Harvard Law School. The lab focuses on bringing empirical research into the legal field for both civil and criminal justice systems.
    20:46

About Proof Over Precedent

The Access to Justice Lab at Harvard Law School discusses the work of bringing credible evidence to lawyers, judges, and decision makers, to transform the U.S. justice system into an evidence-based field. We bring you weekly one-on-one interviews with experts in the area of access to justice -- researchers, lawyers, professors, law students, data analysts, research participants, and anyone who has an interesting role in this growing area.
