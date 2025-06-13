Powered by RND
Podcasts Government 小泉進次郎のポッドキャスト
小泉進次郎のポッドキャスト
小泉進次郎のポッドキャスト

小泉進次郎
GovernmentNews
小泉進次郎のポッドキャスト
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • お米の話
    なぜ米が不足しているのか / 米流通の仕組み / 民間小売企業の驚異のサポート / 農水省スタッフの奮闘 / 石破総理からの3つのミッション
    --------  
    34:56
  • 【米国視察】改めて現地に行かないとわからない事はたくさんある！
    米国政治を支えるインフラ / 共和党議員と民主党議員で異なる日本への見解 / トランプ大統領とのディール。日本に求められる動きとは / アメリカ製造業の復活？ / 赤澤大臣との面会レポート / ワシントンで出会ったすごい日本人
    --------  
    50:09
  • 政治を身近に感じてもらえるよう、ポッドキャスト始めます。
    なぜ、今ポッドキャストを始めるのか？ / 政治は無関心でいられても、無関係ではいられない / 幼少期、小泉家に常にあった大量の〇〇 / 政治家を志したきっかけ / 日本人は日本を過小評価しがち？
    --------  
    31:33

About 小泉進次郎のポッドキャスト

衆議院議員の小泉進次郎に「今さら聞けない政治のギモン」をぶつけ、誰もが政治を「自分ごと化」できる社会を目指すポッドキャスト番組です。 ▼小泉進次郎プロフィール 衆議院議員（神奈川11区）。1981年 神奈川県横須賀市生まれ。関東学院大学経済学部卒業後、2006年米国コロンビア大学大学院政治学部修士号取得。米国戦略国際問題研究所（CSIS）研究員、衆議院議員小泉純一郎の秘書を務めた後、2009年8月、衆議院議員に初当選し、現在６期目。家族は妻と二人の子ども。
GovernmentNewsPolitics

