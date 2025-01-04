Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentPlain Civics
Listen to Plain Civics in the App
Listen to Plain Civics in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Plain Civics

Podcast Plain Civics
Bobbi Fisher and Joe Ulery
A nonpolitical, educational podcast in which we highlight how our government works - so, you understand how to make the government work for you. From the Electo...
GovernmentEducationHistory

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Meet the Hosts
    This is where our journey begins. Welcome to Plain Civics. Meet hosts Bobbi Fisher and Joe Ulery. Bobbi and Joe describe their mission and begin to unravel the knotted ball of civics, thread-by-thread - so, you will know how the government works to make the government work for you. Buckle up and join us for our journey!
    --------  
    2:24

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Plain Civics

A nonpolitical, educational podcast in which we highlight how our government works - so, you understand how to make the government work for you. From the Electoral College, to navigating Election Day, or how an idea becomes law, we simplify the mechanics of our government. Our goal is to empower you with knowledge and confidence to participate in the Great Experiment - the concept of the United States of America as a nation founded on the principles of democracy and self-governance. Join us as we unravel the complex ball of government and civics one thread at a time. Welcome to Plain Civics!
Podcast website

Listen to Plain Civics, Battleline Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/5/2025 - 10:28:41 AM