This is where our journey begins. Welcome to Plain Civics. Meet hosts Bobbi Fisher and Joe Ulery. Bobbi and Joe describe their mission and begin to unravel the knotted ball of civics, thread-by-thread - so, you will know how the government works to make the government work for you. Buckle up and join us for our journey!

About Plain Civics

A nonpolitical, educational podcast in which we highlight how our government works - so, you understand how to make the government work for you. From the Electoral College, to navigating Election Day, or how an idea becomes law, we simplify the mechanics of our government. Our goal is to empower you with knowledge and confidence to participate in the Great Experiment - the concept of the United States of America as a nation founded on the principles of democracy and self-governance. Join us as we unravel the complex ball of government and civics one thread at a time. Welcome to Plain Civics!