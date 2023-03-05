FedUpward Podcast - Tips for Federal Government Employees

The FedUpward Podcast gives federal employees and friends of feds strategies and tips for navigating everyday problems. This is a place for federal employees to... More
167. Debt Ceiling Chaos - What to Do, What to Watch
Anxious about debt ceiling repercussions? Not getting your paycheck? Not knowing what's coming? Even if a deal is reached, the programs and services you administer might be cut or reduced. There's lot of uncertainty ahead of us this summer, feds. Dr. Donald Kettl joined me on the podcast to try to make sense of it all. Dr. Donald Kettl specializes in public management and public policy. He previously served as dean in the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, and is a nonresident senior fellow at the Volcker Alliance, the Brookings Institution and the Partnership for Public Service. He also has degrees in everything... Ph.D., Yale University, Political Science M.Phil., Political Science, Yale University M.A., Political Science, Yale University B.A., Scholar of the House, Yale University ... and has written numerous books on government and public administration. If you want to read more of the latest news on potential impacts for feds, click on the links below. Also, join the FedFam Facebook group to hear from your peers about how they're dealing with this drama. https://www.govexec.com/management/2023/05/debt-ceiling-furloughs-are-unconstitutional-union-will-argue-court-next-week/386753/ https://www.govexec.com/oversight/2023/05/debt-ceiling-breach-could-mean-federal-government-decides-not-pay-any-government-employees-week/386326/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/05/26/federal-workers-anxiety-debt-ceiling-negotiations/
5/26/2023
20:56
166. Building Bridges to Solve Big Problems
Meet Bill Eggers, executive director of Deloitte’s Center for Government Insights, where he is responsible for the firm’s public sector thought leadership. He and public administration stcholar Dr. Don Kettl recently published a book on building bridges: https://www.amazon.com/Bridgebuilders-Government-Transcend-Boundaries-Problems-ebook/dp/B0B5Y8XZKR in this podcast, he highlights a few strategies you can use to overcome obstacles in your day to day work as a federal employee. To learn more about the Center for Government insights, head to this site: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/public-sector/topics/center-for-government-insights.html
5/24/2023
23:41
165. The Rodel Federal Executive Fellowship
The Rodel Institute is an independent nonprofit organization devoted to strengthening American democracy and improving the quality of public leadership in the United States. A nonpartisan center for leadership and intellectual growth, Rodel helps America’s most promising leaders reach their full potential as public servants, deepen their commitment to democracy and the rule of law, and work together to address some of our nation’s most important domestic and international challenges. The Institute’s programs convene diverse leaders from across the political, legal, and policy spectrum in an effort to find common ground, build relationships, and encourage the understanding and cooperation needed to move our nation forward. The Institute kicked off the first Federal Executive Fellowship this year and Katie Galgano, the Deputy Director for the fellowship program, joined me on the podcast to discuss the program's unique benefits and why you might want to apply. To learn more, you can reach out to Katie directly or head to the websites below. Katie Galgano's direct email address: [email protected] General email: [email protected] www.rodelinstitute.org https://www.rodelinstitute.org/programs/rodel-federal-executive-fellowship/
5/19/2023
12:05
164. So You're Under Investigation - Here's What To Do First
Under investigation? Just filed a complaint? Guest Kevin Shehan of Shehan Legal explains when you might want to contact an attorney to set you off on the right path. Kevin worked as a federal employee and now helps them with EEO and other issues. He's seen both sides of federal employee issues and offers tips to help when you're in sticky situations (labor and employment issues, litigation, general counsel needs). Want to learn more about Kevin and his practice? Click here: https://www.shehanlegal.com/about
5/3/2023
27:33
163. Take Your #$%^!# Leave
This episode is more rant than anything else. And it's self-directed. I need reminders from my husband to just take my leave. This episode is your permission to take YOUR leave and learn a little about how much you earn in pleasant and not so pleasant circumstances you might encounter during your federal career. Please excuse my repeated whining about parental leave coming online after I had both of my kiddos. I referenced Government Worker Fi's article on leave. Here's the link: https://governmentworkerfi.com/federal-employee-vacation-time/ And here's the OPM website: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/pay-leave/leave-administration/fact-sheets/annual-leave/
