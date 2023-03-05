FedUpward Podcast - Tips for Federal Government Employees

167. Debt Ceiling Chaos - What to Do, What to Watch

Anxious about debt ceiling repercussions? Not getting your paycheck? Not knowing what's coming? Even if a deal is reached, the programs and services you administer might be cut or reduced. There's lot of uncertainty ahead of us this summer, feds. Dr. Donald Kettl joined me on the podcast to try to make sense of it all. Dr. Donald Kettl specializes in public management and public policy. He previously served as dean in the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, and is a nonresident senior fellow at the Volcker Alliance, the Brookings Institution and the Partnership for Public Service. He also has degrees in everything... Ph.D., Yale University, Political Science M.Phil., Political Science, Yale University M.A., Political Science, Yale University B.A., Scholar of the House, Yale University ... and has written numerous books on government and public administration. If you want to read more of the latest news on potential impacts for feds, click on the links below. Also, join the FedFam Facebook group to hear from your peers about how they're dealing with this drama. https://www.govexec.com/management/2023/05/debt-ceiling-furloughs-are-unconstitutional-union-will-argue-court-next-week/386753/ https://www.govexec.com/oversight/2023/05/debt-ceiling-breach-could-mean-federal-government-decides-not-pay-any-government-employees-week/386326/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/05/26/federal-workers-anxiety-debt-ceiling-negotiations/