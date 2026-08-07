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FedUpward Podcast - Tips for Federal Government Employees
Love Rutledge
Latest episode
227 episodes
235. The Future of Federal Service: Resilience, Identity & the Workforce in Transition08/06/2026 | 19 mins.The federal workforce has changed dramatically over the past two years—but what do those changes mean for the people behind the mission?
In this special episode, I join WUSA9's Larry Miller to discuss the human side of today's federal workforce. From navigating career disruptions and identity shifts to finding new purpose after public service, we discuss what I've learned through six years of interviewing federal employees and the organizations supporting them. We also explore the need for civil service modernization, the challenges facing recruitment, and why community matters now more than ever.
Whether you're a current federal employee, recently transitioned out of government, or simply interested in the future of public service, this conversation offers thoughtful perspective, practical resources, and a reminder that no one has to navigate these changes alone.
Subscribe to Larry Miller's YouTube channel: youtube.com/@larrymillerd/videos
Federal Fallout reporting on WUSA9: wusa9.com/federal-fallout
Connect with Love:
Coaching: https://www.fedupwardcoaching.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/love-rutledge
Facebook: facebook.com/fedupward
The FedUpward Podcast gives federal employees and friends of feds strategies and tips for navigating everyday problems. This is a place for federal employees to network, share ideas, and get better.
Don't get fed up. Get FedUpward!
234. Proposed OPM Rule Could Rewrite Federal Employee Discipline: What Every Fed Needs to Know07/17/2026 | 24 mins.A proposed rule from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) could significantly reshape how federal agencies handle employee performance, discipline, and removals. But what do these changes actually mean for federal employees and supervisors? You need to know so you can comment officially via the Federal Register by August 3, 2026.
Former MSPB executive Raymond Limon joins the FedUpward podcast to break down the proposed rule and explain why it has sparked concern across the federal workforce. They discuss the potential elimination of the long-standing Douglas Factors, the legal framework that has guided disciplinary decisions for more than four decades, and what their removal could mean for consistency, due process, and agency accountability.
The conversation also explores the proposal's requirement for 30-day Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs), annual supervisory training, and the broader implications of OPM and MSPB issuing joint regulations. Ray explains how these changes could affect managers, employees, and the future independence of the MSPB, especially in light of recent Supreme Court decisions.
So listen for some much needed context to understand one of the most consequential federal workforce proposals in years—and why participating in the public comment process matters.
Read the Douglas Factors: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/employee-relations/reference-materials/douglas-factors/
The proposed rule: https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2026-13445.pdf
Check out Ray's website: https://www.meritserviceadvocates.com/
Connect with Love:
Coaching: https://www.fedupwardcoaching.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/love-rutledge
Facebook: facebook.com/fedupward
The FedUpward Podcast gives federal employees and friends of feds strategies and tips for navigating everyday problems. This is a place for federal employees to network, share ideas, and get better.
Don't get fed up. Get FedUpward!
233. Federal Leadership Teaching Legend Bob Tobias Reflects on Leadership, Labor, and Life After Service06/30/2026 | 19 mins.For decades, Bob Tobias has helped shape the federal workforce—from fighting landmark legal battles on behalf of federal employees to founding the renowned Key Executive Leadership Program at American University. In this episode of FedUpward, Bob reflects on his remarkable career, the leadership principles that continue to influence thousands of federal managers, and why trust, vulnerability, and relationships are the foundation of effective leadership.
Bob also shares the deeply personal story behind his transition to writing poetry after retirement, discussing how childhood experiences, leadership, and self-reflection inspired his new collection, "What Lives in Me." Whether you're an aspiring supervisor, an experienced executive, or simply interested in personal growth, this conversation offers timeless lessons about leadership, resilience, and leaving a meaningful legacy.
Ger your copy of "What Lives in Me" - https://finishinglinepress.com/product/what-lives-in-me-by-robert-m-tobias
Key Executive Leadership Program at American University - https://www.american.edu/spa/key/mpagpt.com
Connect with Love:
Coaching: https://www.fedupwardcoaching.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/love-rutledge
Facebook: facebook.com/fedupward
The FedUpward Podcast gives federal employees and friends of feds strategies and tips for navigating everyday problems. This is a place for federal employees to network, share ideas, and get better.
Don't get fed up. Get FedUpward!
232. National Association of Future Federal Executives - Breaking Into the SES with Kelly Foster06/18/2026 | 18 mins.What does it take to reach the Senior Executive Service (SES) in today's federal workforce?
In this episode of the FedUpward Podcast, I sit down with Kelly Foster, Director of Mentoring for the National Association of Future Federal Executives (NAFFE), to discuss the resources, mentorship, and leadership development opportunities available to aspiring federal executives. Kelly shares her remarkable journey from starting as a GS-1 student employee to serving nearly 39 years in federal government before transitioning into entrepreneurship and executive mentoring.
The conversation explores how NAFFE helps federal employees prepare for SES careers through mentoring, ECQ mastery training, resume development, and structured interview preparation. Kelly also explains the evolving SES application process, the role of the Qualifications Review Board (QRB), and practical advice for federal professionals looking to advance into executive leadership positions.
Whether you're a GS-11 planning your next promotion or a GS-15 considering the SES, this episode offers valuable insights into navigating the path to executive leadership.
Learn more about the National Association of Future Federal Executives at https://naffee.org
Connect with Love:
Coaching: https://www.fedupwardcoaching.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/love-rutledge
Facebook: facebook.com/fedupward
The FedUpward Podcast gives federal employees and friends of feds strategies and tips for navigating everyday problems. This is a place for federal employees to network, share ideas, and get better.
- What happens when one of the government's leading experts on federal employment law and human capital management steps away from public service—and into advocacy?
Raymond Limon returns to the FedUpward podcast for a timely conversation about the challenges facing today's federal workforce. After more than 30 years in federal service—including leadership roles at OPM, the State Department, the Department of the Interior, and the MSPB—Limon discusses why he launched Merit Service Advocates and what federal employees need to know as workplace policies continue to evolve.
The discussion explores the purpose of the merit-based civil service system, the impact of workforce restructuring efforts, concerns surrounding federal hiring and workforce protections, and the resources employees can use to stay informed. Limon also offers practical advice for federal employees navigating uncertainty, discusses potential reforms to federal hiring and appeals processes, and explains why resilience, professional development, and public service remain as important as ever.
Whether you're a current federal employee, retiree, supervisor, or simply interested in the future of the federal workforce, this episode provides valuable context from someone who has spent decades shaping and defending the systems that support public service.
Find out more about his work here.
Connect with Love:
Coaching: https://www.fedupwardcoaching.com/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/love-rutledge
Facebook: facebook.com/fedupward
The FedUpward Podcast gives federal employees and friends of feds strategies and tips for navigating everyday problems. This is a place for federal employees to network, share ideas, and get better.
Don't get fed up. Get FedUpward!
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About FedUpward Podcast - Tips for Federal Government Employees
The FedUpward Podcast gives federal employees and friends of feds strategies and tips for navigating everyday problems. This is a place for federal employees to network, share ideas and get better. Don't get fed up. Get FedUpward!Podcast website
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