The One Memo That Made 200 DOJ Attorneys Immediately Resign | Harmeet Dhillon
Guest Bio: Harmeet Dhillon is the U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, a nationally recognized constitutional attorney, and a former Republican National Committeewoman for California. Known for her legal battles on behalf of free speech and equal protection, Dhillon has taken on cases involving Big Tech censorship, UC Berkeley, and controversial DEI policies. A former candidate for RNC Chair, she now leads the federal government's Civil Rights Division under the Trump administration, steering it in a bold new direction focused on protecting the rights of all Americans.Show SummaryIn this no-holds-barred conversation, Harmeet Dhillon joins Jon Slavet to talk about her powerful new role reshaping the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ. She discusses her ongoing investigation into UC Berkeley's response to violent protests, explains why DEI policies may be on their way out, and shares how she's pushing back against the old status quo.Dhillon also offers a candid diagnosis of California's legal system, why she calls it the "utopian petri dish of bad ideas," and what she would do—if King for a day—to fix the state. Her views are bold, controversial, and grounded in decades of legal experience. Whether you agree or disagree, you'll walk away thinking differently about the future of civil rights and California politics.Chapters00:00 – Why Civil Rights Should Protect All Americans00:49 – Free Speech & Violence at UC Berkeley02:29 – State of Free Speech on College Campuses03:09 – Competing Trends: Conservative vs. Anti-Speech Culture05:50 – Race in Admissions: What's Really Changing08:23 – Rewriting the Mission of the Civil Rights Division11:30 – Comparing Civil Rights Priorities Under Past Administrations13:09 – How Lawsuits & DEI Are Hurting California15:45 – Corruption & One-Party Rule in Sacramento17:16 – Why Californians Still Vote Blue18:02 – If King for a Day: Dhillon's Top Fix18:14 – What Gives Her Hope About the State19:31 – Admired Political Leaders & California's Future
20:43
20:43
WHO REALLY LED CALIFORNIA? A Look at Reagan, Wilson and the State’s Most Influential Leaders
Show SummaryIn the Rapid-Fire close to each episode Jon asks every guest "which California leader do you most admire?" – and we're proud to bring you some of those answers from our guests in 2025. From Ronald Reagan's optimism and Pete Wilson's pragmatism to Pat Brown's legacy of building – the answers reveal a longing for principled leadership, effective governance, and the return of California's bold vision. This is a unique reflection on the values Californians still hold — and what they want to see in the state's future.Chapters00:00 – Which California Leaders Still Inspire Respect?02:15 – Why Ronald Reagan's Style Still Resonates04:20 – Pete Wilson and the Art of Practical Politics06:00 – Remembering Pat Brown's Bold Infrastructure Vision08:10 – Pat Brown's Balance of Environment & Economy09:45 – The Leadership of George Deukmejian11:00 – Scott Wiener's Policy Persistence12:05 – The Power of Bipartisanship & Compassion13:45 – Lessons from Hiram Johnson's Reform Era15:20 – What We Need from Today's Leaders17:10 – A Call for Dignity, Respect & Results
6:06
6:06
California’s First Millennial Majority Leader: "The System Is Broken" | Ian Calderon
Guest:Candidate for Governor of California Ian CalderonGuest Bio: Ian Calderon was the first millennial elected to the California State Assembly and later served as the Assembly Majority Leader. During his time in office (2012–2020), he was deeply involved in major budget and policy negotiations. After leaving office, he became a small business owner, giving him a dual perspective on both governance and entrepreneurship. Now, as a candidate for Governor of California, he's focused on fixing California's housing crisis, improving affordability, and restoring common sense to state government.Show SummaryIs California still a place where families can thrive? Former Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon joins Jon Slavet for a candid conversation about what it would take to restore affordability, unlock housing, and lead the state into a more hopeful future.Calderon shares his experience navigating budget negotiations, the unintended costs of overregulation, and why he believes single-family homeownership must be restored as a priority. He outlines a path to fiscal responsibility and explains how technology could revolutionize state government. Chapters00:00 – Why He's Running: From Majority Leader to Governor01:35 – What Legislative Experience Brings to the Governor's Office03:45 – California's Affordability Crisis Explained05:55 – Single-Family Housing, Zoning & Choice08:11 – What He'd Do to Lower Costs09:45 – How to Incentivize Developers and First-Time Buyers12:00 – Tackling Institutional Investors & Housing Supply14:18 – Budget Reality: What He'd Cut16:00 – Using Blockchain to Modernize Government17:50 – Revenue, Taxes & the Role of the Governor19:55 – Could AI Shrink California's Government Workforce?20:34 – Rapid Fire: First Priority as Governor20:41 – Leader He Most Admires21:18 – What Outsiders Get Wrong About California Politics22:21 – California Is…
22:33
22:33
A DOG Voted In CA ... And They Won't Say If It Was a Democrat | Don Wagner
Guest:Orange County Supervisor Don WagnerGuest Bio: Don Wagner is the Mayor of Irvine and a former California State Assemblyman, known for his long-standing public service across multiple levels of government. With deep experience in state and local politics, Wagner is now running for California Secretary of State in 2026. His campaign centers on restoring voter integrity, cleaning up voter rolls, and ensuring secure, transparent elections in the Golden State.Show SummaryWhat if your dog could vote in California? In this eye-opening (and yes, partly hilarious) conversation, Don Wagner sits down with Jon Slavet to reveal what he calls "the quiet crisis" in California elections — a system flooded with ballots, outdated rolls, and slow results. Wagner shares why he's running for Secretary of State, his plans to implement voter ID, and what he sees as the public's overwhelming demand for election reformFrom the story of a dog who allegedly voted in a recall, to the legal battles between state officials and cities like Huntington Beach, this episode exposes a side of California politics that's both urgent and surprising. Wagner argues that fixing our voting system is step one in restoring public trust, accountability, and the California Dream.Chapters00:00 – Running for Secretary of State00:32 – California's Broken Voting System01:10 – Voter ID, Ballot Integrity & Legal Reform02:00 – A Dog Voted in Orange County?03:00 – Rapid Fire: Fixing CA, Reagan's Legacy & Hope for the Future
5:13
5:13
California's Climate Mandates Are Bankrupting Families | Columnist Susan Shelley
Guest:Southern California News Group Columnist Susan ShelleyGuest Bio: Susan Shelley is the Vice President of Communications at the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, a columnist for the Southern California News Group, and a leading voice on California's fiscal policy, tax reform, and constitutional protections.Show SummaryWhat's really driving California's skyrocketing cost of living? In this conversation with Jon Slavet, Susan Shelley breaks down how climate mandates, hidden taxes like Cap & Invest, and misguided housing laws are crushing working Californians. From the impact of SB 79 and CEQA to the truth about Prop 13 and California's bloated budget, Susan delivers a passionate and informed critique of the state's current path — and offers bold, realistic alternatives.She also shares insights on COVID policies, insurance premiums, the social safety net, and why the Save Prop 13 initiative is more urgent than ever.Chapters00:00 – Welcome & Susan Shelley Intro00:32 – The Hidden Cost of Climate Mandates02:21 – Cap & Invest: How You're Paying for It03:46 – Are Energy Companies Really Gouging Us?04:44 – California's Regulatory Burden06:49 – How Environmentalism Got Hijacked07:38 – California's Taxes: Where's the Money Going?08:39 – Prop 13 Explained & Why It Matters10:46 – The Truth About SB 79 & Housing Policy16:56 – Unintended Consequences of Density Mandates18:01 – Cuts to Insurance & Food Assistance Programs21:03 – Prop 50: A "Gross" Power Grab25:02 – Rapid Fire: Greenhouse Mandates, Reagan & COVID26:54 – Save Prop 13: Why It Matters Now
Restoring the California Dream One Bold Idea at a TimeCalifornia was once a beacon of prosperity, hope and innovation – symbolized by the Gold Rush, Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Today it’s the least affordable state in the nation and plagued by poverty, homelessness, and sky-high taxes. How did we get here, and how do we turn California around?State of Gold is a media platform and citizens’ movement dedicated to restoring the California dream. Host and longtime real estate and tech executive Jon Slavet combines practical wisdom and insurgent energy, as he sits down with voices from across the spectrum. The show will examine and promote the best ideas from any corner to solve the state’s most pressing issues. State of Gold cuts through the noise to explore what’s gone wrong in the Golden State – and what it’ll take to make things right.www.stateofgold.com