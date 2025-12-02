WHO REALLY LED CALIFORNIA? A Look at Reagan, Wilson and the State’s Most Influential Leaders

Show SummaryIn the Rapid-Fire close to each episode Jon asks every guest "which California leader do you most admire?" – and we're proud to bring you some of those answers from our guests in 2025. From Ronald Reagan's optimism and Pete Wilson's pragmatism to Pat Brown's legacy of building – the answers reveal a longing for principled leadership, effective governance, and the return of California's bold vision. This is a unique reflection on the values Californians still hold — and what they want to see in the state's future.Chapters00:00 – Which California Leaders Still Inspire Respect?02:15 – Why Ronald Reagan's Style Still Resonates04:20 – Pete Wilson and the Art of Practical Politics06:00 – Remembering Pat Brown's Bold Infrastructure Vision08:10 – Pat Brown's Balance of Environment & Economy09:45 – The Leadership of George Deukmejian11:00 – Scott Wiener's Policy Persistence12:05 – The Power of Bipartisanship & Compassion13:45 – Lessons from Hiram Johnson's Reform Era15:20 – What We Need from Today's Leaders17:10 – A Call for Dignity, Respect & Results