Intelligence Matters: The Relaunch

Andy talks with Alex Wang, the founder and CEO of Scale AI, to discuss the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and its implications for national security. Forbes says Alex, at age 25, is the world's youngest self-made billionaire. He describes the three foundational pillars of AI—data, compute, and algorithms—and how advancements in each have driven recent progress. Alex discusses how AI advancement could enable adversaries to pose new threats to US national security, and the guardrails the technology may need.
40:38
Inside the Digital Battlefield: Dmitri Alperovitch
Andy talks with Dmitri Alperovitch, one of the brilliant minds behind CrowdStrike and a leading voice in cybersecurity. He's also author of the new book, World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the Twenty-First Century. In this episode, Dmitri explores the digital threats reshaping national security - from sophisticated state-sponsored hacks to the U.S.-China tech rivalry. Dmitri shares candid insights on America's cyber readiness, why Taiwan matters more than ever, and how AI is transforming the battlefield.
44:11
'Chip War': Chris Miller
Andy revisits his conversation with Tufts University economic historian Chris Miller, author of the bestselling book Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. Chris discusses the high-stakes race for global dominance in semiconductor development and manufacturing. He reveals the fragile and complex nature of the semiconductor supply chain, highlighting the geopolitical vulnerabilities involved in their production and explaining why they are essential to U.S. national security.
40:22
'The Axis of Upheaval': Beth Sanner
Michael and Andy speak with Beth Sanner, former CIA analyst and Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Mission Integration, about the national security challenges facing the next U.S. president. They explore the complex relationships between Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, rising tensions in the South China Sea, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. They also examine how these geopolitical dynamics impact global stability and discuss the fine line between geopolitical and cyber threats.
57:14
Securing Critical Mineral Supplies: Christine Michienzi
Andy talks with Dr. Christine Michienzi, who served as the Senior Technology Advisor for the Pentagon’s Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment and as the Chief Technology Officer for the Industrial Base Policy office. Dr. Michienzi explains the national security vulnerabilities in U.S. supply chains for essential minerals and materials used in key defense hardware like electronics, satellites, weapons systems and ammunition. She discusses China’s dominance in these critical supply chains and shares strategies to bolster domestic production and strengthen international partnerships.
Former CIA Acting Director Michael Morell and former CIA Chief Operating Officer Andy Makridis interview top national security leaders -- intelligence officers, military leaders, and policymakers -- on the most critical security challenges of our time. Their interviews offer insights into the world's most pressing problems as well as the effectiveness of the U.S. policy response. They also delve into the biographies and careers of the individuals who have devoted their lives to protecting our nation.