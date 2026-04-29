Pine State Politics: In Session

In this interview, Republican gubernatorial candidate and businessman David Jones argues Maine needs a “CEO-style” governor focused on cutting state spending, reducing regulations, and lowering taxes to create jobs and make the state more affordable and business-friendly. He emphasizes energy costs, education, and taxation as his top priorities, and says his goal is to “unleash” economic growth so young people can build careers and stay in Maine.



Pine State Politics is a student-run, educational podcast made possible in part through funding support from the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College. The views and opinions expressed by Pine State Politics guests do not reflect an endorsement, express or implied, by the cohosts, producer, or Bowdoin College. Bowdoin College does not endorse, support, or oppose any political candidates, parties, or platforms. Episodes are intended solely for educational and informational purposes.In preparation for Season Two, Pine State Politics made every effort to provide equal opportunity to participate in the podcast by inviting all candidates in Maine's gubernatorial race known to the cohosts at the time of recording. All episodes of Season Two have been published simultaneously.