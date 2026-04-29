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Pine State Politics: In Session
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Pine State Politics: In Session

Natalie Emmerson and Larsen Van Horn
Government
Pine State Politics: In Session
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Pine State Politics: In Session

    Angus King III: Getting Things Done

    04/29/2026 | 38 mins.
    Democratic gubernatorial candidate and businessman Angus King III outlines a problem‑solving agenda focused on making life more affordable in Maine—especially by building more housing, strengthening education and job training, and making it easier to start and grow small businesses. Drawing on his background in affordable housing and renewable energy, he emphasizes a practical, “get things done” approach that streamlines government, while balancing values and affordability.

    Pine State Politics is a student-run, educational podcast made possible in part through funding support from the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College. The views and opinions expressed by Pine State Politics guests do not reflect an endorsement, express or implied, by the cohosts, producer, or Bowdoin College. Bowdoin College does not endorse, support, or oppose any political candidates, parties, or platforms. Episodes are intended solely for educational and informational purposes.In preparation for Season Two, Pine State Politics made every effort to provide equal opportunity to participate in the podcast by inviting all candidates in Maine's gubernatorial race known to the cohosts at the time of recording. All episodes of Season Two have been published simultaneously.
  • Pine State Politics: In Session

    Rick Bennett: The Importance of Moderation

    04/29/2026 | 38 mins.
    Independent gubernatorial candidate and state senator Rick Bennett explains why he left the Republican Party and his vision for a less partisan, more collaborative style of leadership in Maine. He lays out his main priorities—making housing more affordable, lowering energy costs, strengthening public education, and improving access to healthcare in rural Maine—while emphasizing practical, “what works” solutions borrowed from successful policies in other states.

    Pine State Politics is a student-run, educational podcast made possible in part through funding support from the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College. The views and opinions expressed by Pine State Politics guests do not reflect an endorsement, express or implied, by the cohosts, producer, or Bowdoin College. Bowdoin College does not endorse, support, or oppose any political candidates, parties, or platforms. Episodes are intended solely for educational and informational purposes.In preparation for Season Two, Pine State Politics made every effort to provide equal opportunity to participate in the podcast by inviting all candidates in Maine's gubernatorial race known to the cohosts at the time of recording. All episodes of Season Two have been published simultaneously.
  • Pine State Politics: In Session

    Nirav Shah: The Art of Communication

    04/29/2026 | 41 mins.
    Former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah joins the show to discuss his run for governor and the crisis-management and communication approach that defined his leadership during COVID. He lays out a four-part agenda—“fix housing, fund health care, feed kids, and fuel growth”—focused on tackling Maine’s housing shortage, protecting access to healthcare amid federal cuts, strengthening supports for children and families, and expanding economic opportunity statewide.

    Pine State Politics is a student-run, educational podcast made possible in part through funding support from the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College. The views and opinions expressed by Pine State Politics guests do not reflect an endorsement, express or implied, by the cohosts, producer, or Bowdoin College. Bowdoin College does not endorse, support, or oppose any political candidates, parties, or platforms. Episodes are intended solely for educational and informational purposes.In preparation for Season Two, Pine State Politics made every effort to provide equal opportunity to participate in the podcast by inviting all candidates in Maine's gubernatorial race known to the cohosts at the time of recording. All episodes of Season Two have been published simultaneously.
  • Pine State Politics: In Session

    Troy Jackson: From Logging to Legislating

    04/29/2026 | 44 mins.
    Democratic candidate Troy Jackson—a fifth-generation logger and former Maine Senate president—lays out a working‑class agenda centered on economic security for Mainers. He focuses on lowering everyday costs and raising wages through stronger labor protections and unions, tackling healthcare costs, addressing the housing crisis, and improving childcare and education.

    Pine State Politics is a student-run, educational podcast made possible in part through funding support from the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College. The views and opinions expressed by Pine State Politics guests do not reflect an endorsement, express or implied, by the cohosts, producer, or Bowdoin College. Bowdoin College does not endorse, support, or oppose any political candidates, parties, or platforms. Episodes are intended solely for educational and informational purposes.In preparation for Season Two, Pine State Politics made every effort to provide equal opportunity to participate in the podcast by inviting all candidates in Maine's gubernatorial race known to the cohosts at the time of recording. All episodes of Season Two have been published simultaneously.
  • Pine State Politics: In Session

    David Jones: A CEO for Maine

    04/29/2026 | 43 mins.
    In this interview, Republican gubernatorial candidate and businessman David Jones argues Maine needs a “CEO-style” governor focused on cutting state spending, reducing regulations, and lowering taxes to create jobs and make the state more affordable and business-friendly. He emphasizes energy costs, education, and taxation as his top priorities, and says his goal is to “unleash” economic growth so young people can build careers and stay in Maine.

    Pine State Politics is a student-run, educational podcast made possible in part through funding support from the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College. The views and opinions expressed by Pine State Politics guests do not reflect an endorsement, express or implied, by the cohosts, producer, or Bowdoin College. Bowdoin College does not endorse, support, or oppose any political candidates, parties, or platforms. Episodes are intended solely for educational and informational purposes.In preparation for Season Two, Pine State Politics made every effort to provide equal opportunity to participate in the podcast by inviting all candidates in Maine's gubernatorial race known to the cohosts at the time of recording. All episodes of Season Two have been published simultaneously.
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About Pine State Politics: In Session
After speaking with a candidate for governor in Summer 2025 about an interview, the team had the thought "wouldn't it be cool to speak with all of the candidates running for governor?" While not everyone seeking office was able to join them, our co-hosts conducted nine interviews with candidates from across the political spectrum. Season 2 of the podcast Pine State Politics: In Session finds Natalie Emmerson '27 and Larsen Van Horn '27 joined in the studio by fellow Bowdoin student and California native Sofia Fogg '26.
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