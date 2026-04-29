Pine State Politics: In Session

Former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah joins the show to discuss his run for governor and the crisis-management and communication approach that defined his leadership during COVID. He lays out a four-part agenda—“fix housing, fund health care, feed kids, and fuel growth”—focused on tackling Maine’s housing shortage, protecting access to healthcare amid federal cuts, strengthening supports for children and families, and expanding economic opportunity statewide.
Pine State Politics is a student-run, educational podcast made possible in part through funding support from the McKeen Center for the Common Good at Bowdoin College. The views and opinions expressed by Pine State Politics guests do not reflect an endorsement, express or implied, by the cohosts, producer, or Bowdoin College. Bowdoin College does not endorse, support, or oppose any political candidates, parties, or platforms. Episodes are intended solely for educational and informational purposes.In preparation for Season Two, Pine State Politics made every effort to provide equal opportunity to participate in the podcast by inviting all candidates in Maine's gubernatorial race known to the cohosts at the time of recording. All episodes of Season Two have been published simultaneously.