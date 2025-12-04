Powered by RND
  • An Update on America's Cyberdefenses with Former FBI Cyber Director Cynthia Kaiser
    Joining Intel at the Edge is Cynthia Kaiser, a veteran at the Federal Bureau of Investigation for twenty years, most recently as Deputy Assistant Director at the FBI’s Cyber Division. Throughout her career, Kaiser specialized in cyber intelligence and cyber policy, also serving as a President's Daily Briefing intelligence briefer in two administrations. She is currently anti-ransomware company Halcyon's Senior Vice President of the Ransomware Research Center, which is a one-of-its-kind program that develops information sharing programs and new research into threat actor methodology and ransomware trends across the public and private sectors. Intel at the Edge Podcast is a product of the Special Competitive Studies Project.
  • Implementing Digital Transformation in US Intelligence with Former Director of NGA, Robert Cardillo
    In this episode of Intel at the Edge, host Chip Usher is joined by Robert Cardillo, the former Director of the NGA. They discuss the increasing role commercial companies play in imagery intelligence, how NGA is incorporating AI technologies, and the future of the US commercial space launch industry. Watch Intel at the Edge. Intel at the Edge Podcast is a product of the Special Competitive Studies Project.
  • Understanding the Cyber Threat Environment with Rob Joyce & Leah Siskind
    In this episode of Intel at the Edge, taped during SCSP's AI Unlocked event, Chip is joined by Rob Joyce and Leah Siskind to explore how the PRC, Russia, and Iran are taking advantage of America's open society and economy to steal data and IP and conduct espionage.Watch Intel at the Edge. Intel at the Edge Podcast is a product of the Special Competitive Studies Project.
  • Can AIs Be Good Spies?: A Conversation with Adam Leslie and Aaron Brown
    In this episode of Intel at the Edge, Chip sits down with Adam Leslie, former Australian Army and intelligence community veteran, and Aaron Brown, former U.S. Army Ranger and CIA case officer, to discuss their recent report, "The Digital Case Officer, Reimagining Espionage with Artificial Intelligence". Together, they examine the opportunities and vulnerabilities with AI shaping the future of spy craft. Intel at the Edge Podcast is a product of the Special Competitive Studies Project.
  • Government at the Speed of Silicon Valley: Implementing AI Transformation Across the USIC with Garrett Berntsen
    In this episode, Chip is joined by Garrett Berntsen, the Defense & Intelligence Data and AI Lead at Accenture Federal Services (AFS). Prior to this role, Garrett was the Deputy Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer for Scaled Capabilities at the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), preceding positions at the State Department and the National Security Council. He has a distinguished record as a public servant and expertise in hands-on AI implementation. Chip and Garrett discuss the realities of implementing advanced technologies, such as AI, in the federal government, AI’s evolving role in defense and intelligence, strategic competition, and the federal workforce. Intel at the Edge Podcast is a product of the Special Competitive Studies Project.  
Where technology meets intelligence. Intel at the Edge is a podcast by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), hosted by Chip Usher, Senior Director for Intelligence. Chip explores the latest innovations transforming the intelligence community with experts who are shaping the future of national security.
