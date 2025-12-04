Government at the Speed of Silicon Valley: Implementing AI Transformation Across the USIC with Garrett Berntsen

In this episode, Chip is joined by Garrett Berntsen, the Defense & Intelligence Data and AI Lead at Accenture Federal Services (AFS). Prior to this role, Garrett was the Deputy Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer for Scaled Capabilities at the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), preceding positions at the State Department and the National Security Council. He has a distinguished record as a public servant and expertise in hands-on AI implementation. Chip and Garrett discuss the realities of implementing advanced technologies, such as AI, in the federal government, AI’s evolving role in defense and intelligence, strategic competition, and the federal workforce. Intel at the Edge Podcast is a product of the Special Competitive Studies Project.