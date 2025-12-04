An Update on America's Cyberdefenses with Former FBI Cyber Director Cynthia Kaiser
Joining Intel at the Edge is Cynthia Kaiser, a veteran at the Federal Bureau of Investigation for twenty years, most recently as Deputy Assistant Director at the FBI’s Cyber Division. Throughout her career, Kaiser specialized in cyber intelligence and cyber policy, also serving as a President's Daily Briefing intelligence briefer in two administrations. She is currently anti-ransomware company Halcyon's Senior Vice President of the Ransomware Research Center, which is a one-of-its-kind program that develops information sharing programs and new research into threat actor methodology and ransomware trends across the public and private sectors.
