Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentCache Me If You Can
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Cache Me If You Can
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Cache Me If You Can

Center for Strategic and International Studies
GovernmentTechnology
Cache Me If You Can
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Cache Me If You Can

    Building Cyber Resilience: The Future of U.S.–ROK Cyber Cooperation

    06/17/2026 | 33 mins.
    In this episode of Cache Me if You Can, we explore one of the most consequential cyber alliances in the Indo-Pacific: cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Korea. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, from state-sponsored operations and ransomware to cryptocurrency theft and attacks on critical infrastructure, both countries are grappling with how to strengthen resilience and move beyond coordination toward deeper operational collaboration.

    Our guests, Dr. Jim Lewis of CSIS and researchers Sunha Bae and Joohui Park of South Korea's National Security Research Institute (NSR), draw on their expertise in cyber strategy, international law, and critical infrastructure security to examine the evolving threat landscape and the future of allied cyber cooperation. Together, they unpack how North Korea's cyber activities have evolved, the growing challenge of cryptocurrency-enabled illicit finance, and the role cyber operations play in Pyongyang's broader national strategy.

    We discuss South Korea's emerging approach to active cyber defense, lessons from U.S. concepts such as defend forward and persistent engagement, and the legal and policy considerations that accompany more proactive cyber operations. The conversation also explores how the U.S.–ROK alliance can operationalize cyber cooperation, coordinate responses to shared threats, and work with regional partners to build a more resilient and secure digital environment across the Indo-Pacific.
  • Cache Me If You Can

    U.S. Cyber Force: Building a Service for the Digital Battlefield

    06/03/2026 | 36 mins.
    In this special edition of Cache Me if You Can, we explore the evolving cyber threat landscape facing the United States and what it would actually look like to stand up a dedicated U.S. Cyber Force.

    As cyberattacks on critical infrastructure become more frequent and sophisticated, questions around how the Pentagon organizes, trains, and equips cyber operators have become increasingly urgent. From state-backed operations like SolarWinds and Salt Typhoon to the rapid rise of AI-enabled cyber capabilities, the current force generation model is being tested by the demands of modern conflict in cyberspace.

    Guests Dr. Erica Lonergan, Lieutenant General Ed Cardon (Ret.), and Joshua Stiefel join us to discuss why policymakers and military leaders are increasingly examining the possibility of an independent military service dedicated to the cyber domain. Drawing on the work of the CSIS Commission on U.S. Cyber Force Generation, the conversation examines both the strategic need for a Cyber Force and the practical realities of implementing one.

    The episode explores what a Cyber Force could look like in practice, including its mission scope, personnel structure, institutional alignment within the Department of Defense, and relationship with existing organizations like U.S. Cyber Command. We also discuss how a dedicated cyber service could better recruit and retain top cyber talent while leveraging private-sector innovation and emerging technologies.

    Finally, we examine what is at stake for the United States as cyber operations become increasingly central to military competition and national security in the digital battlefield.
  • Cache Me If You Can

    Europe’s Cyber Deterrence Dilemma: Countering Russia in the Gray Zone

    05/20/2026 | 33 mins.
    In this episode of Cache Me if You Can, we explore how cyber conflict and hybrid warfare are reshaping the European security landscape. As Russian operations increasingly blur the line between peace and war, Europe faces mounting pressure to rethink how it approaches deterrence, resilience, and competition in the digital age.

    Our guest, Dr. Alexander Klimburg, joins us to discuss his recent report, Enter Europe’s Cyber Deterrence, and unpack the evolving nature of Russian hybrid campaigns. We examine how cyber operations, disinformation, sabotage, and information warfare work together to erode political cohesion and apply persistent pressure below the threshold of conventional conflict.

    The conversation explores Europe’s current response strategy—built around norms, regulation, resilience, and limited punishment—and why these tools may be insufficient against compellence-oriented adversaries. We also discuss the growing uncertainty surrounding long-term U.S. support for European security and what Europe’s dependence on American cyber capabilities means for the future of deterrence.

    Finally, we examine Klimburg’s proposal for a European Cyber Operations Group (ECOG), a coalition-based model designed to strengthen Europe’s ability to conduct coordinated counter-hybrid operations and operate more effectively in the gray zone.
  • Cache Me If You Can

    Innovation to Deployment: Fixing the Pentagon’s Acquisition Gap

    05/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    In this episode of Cache Me if You Can, we examine a core challenge at the heart of U.S. technology competition: the Pentagon’s struggle to procure and field emerging technologies at the speed of innovation.

    Our guest, Jerry McGinn, joins us to unpack the Department of Defense’s latest push to transform its acquisition system, an effort aimed at accelerating how the military identifies, buys, and deploys capabilities in areas like AI, cyber, and autonomous systems.

    We explore why traditional procurement processes, built for slow-moving hardware programs, are ill-suited for today’s software-driven technologies, and what that means for U.S. competitiveness. The conversation also breaks down the Pentagon’s proposed reforms, from prioritizing commercial solutions to overhauling regulatory barriers, and assesses whether they can meaningfully close the gap between technological innovation and military deployment.

    Finally, we examine the broader implications for the defense industrial base, emerging tech companies, and U.S. allies, asking a central question: can the United States adapt its acquisition system fast enough to compete in an era defined by rapid technological change?
  • Cache Me If You Can

    SpaceX vs. Huawei: Innovation, Power, and the New Tech Rivalry

    04/22/2026 | 27 mins.
    In this episode of Cache Me if You Can, we examine how two of the world’s most influential companies, SpaceX and Huawei, are increasingly shaping the trajectory of global technology competition. Once operating in entirely separate domains, space infrastructure and telecommunications, these firms are now converging across critical frontiers, including AI, connectivity, and data ecosystems.

    Our guest, Eva Dou, is an award-winning journalist and the author of House of Huawei. Drawing on years of reporting on China’s political economy and technology sector, Eva unpacks how Huawei’s rise and its rivalry with U.S. firms offer a powerful lens into broader geopolitical competition.

    In this episode, we explore how space-based connectivity is challenging traditional terrestrial networks, why companies like SpaceX may be redefining infrastructure from orbit, and how both firms are becoming central to surveillance and data systems. This episode looks beyond individual companies to ask a bigger question: what do SpaceX and Huawei reveal about how the United States and China build, scale, and compete in the technologies that will define the future?
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Cache Me If You Can
In Cache Me If You Can, host Matt Pearl examines the technologies and policies shaping the future and U.S. innovation leadership.
Podcast website
GovernmentTechnology

Listen to Cache Me If You Can, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Cache Me If You Can: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Mexico Matters
    Mexico Matters
    Government
  • Podcast State of Play
    State of Play
    Government
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 9:48:35 PM
A company fromMADSACK