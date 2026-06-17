In this special edition of Cache Me if You Can, we explore the evolving cyber threat landscape facing the United States and what it would actually look like to stand up a dedicated U.S. Cyber Force.



As cyberattacks on critical infrastructure become more frequent and sophisticated, questions around how the Pentagon organizes, trains, and equips cyber operators have become increasingly urgent. From state-backed operations like SolarWinds and Salt Typhoon to the rapid rise of AI-enabled cyber capabilities, the current force generation model is being tested by the demands of modern conflict in cyberspace.



Guests Dr. Erica Lonergan, Lieutenant General Ed Cardon (Ret.), and Joshua Stiefel join us to discuss why policymakers and military leaders are increasingly examining the possibility of an independent military service dedicated to the cyber domain. Drawing on the work of the CSIS Commission on U.S. Cyber Force Generation, the conversation examines both the strategic need for a Cyber Force and the practical realities of implementing one.



The episode explores what a Cyber Force could look like in practice, including its mission scope, personnel structure, institutional alignment within the Department of Defense, and relationship with existing organizations like U.S. Cyber Command. We also discuss how a dedicated cyber service could better recruit and retain top cyber talent while leveraging private-sector innovation and emerging technologies.



Finally, we examine what is at stake for the United States as cyber operations become increasingly central to military competition and national security in the digital battlefield.