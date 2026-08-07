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Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Free Law Project
Government
Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
Latest episode

429 episodes

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About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an official podcast.
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Government

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