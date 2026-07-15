Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

Regents of the University of Michigan v. Leica Microsystems, Inc.

Regents of the University of Michigan v. Leica Microsystems, Inc.

Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And Dying

A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an official podcast.

About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

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