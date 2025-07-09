If I might offer some unsolicited, but thoroughly needed PR advice to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), it would begin with this: Stop gaslighting soldiers and donors alike. Trust is not merely earned; it is fragile, easily shattered by insincerity and manipulation.
On this episode of The Mael Time Podcast, we dive into the explosive YNET investigation that has rocked Friends of the IDF (FIDF) to its core. The report, based on internal documents and whistleblower testimony, alleges a pattern of deep dysfunction: extreme centralization of power, conflicts of interest, and the silencing of internal dissent. At the center is Chairman Morey Levovitz, who allegedly assumed de facto control of the organization without proper oversight, handpicked management committees, and steered business toward personal associates—most notably the travel company Ortra. The investigation also uncovered inflated reimbursements, donor misrepresentation, and a toxic internal culture where employees feared retaliation. Senior board member Garry Sobol accused leadership of trying to erase the committee’s findings and suppress accountability. While FIDF publicly claims transparency and impact, this scandal exposes troubling cracks in its credibility and raises a hard question: who is FIDF really serving—Israel’s soldiers, or its own power structure?
Haaretz, Hamas, and the Truth: Debunking the Gaza Propaganda War
In this episode of the Mael Time Podcast, host Daniel Mael speaks with Jon Legarda, a former soldier and current video producer, about the complexities of the Israel-Gaza conflict and the role of media in shaping public perception. They discuss the misinformation spread by various media outlets, the challenges of advocating for Israel, and the importance of nuanced understanding in the face of propaganda. Jan shares his experiences in engaging with both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel audiences, emphasizing the need for open dialogue and factual discourse.
How Donor Funds Meant for Israeli Soldiers Ended Up as Candy and Flip-Flops
In this episode, we critically examine allegations concerning the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) and the management of donor funds under CEO Rabbi Steven Weil and Chairman Morey Levovitz. Drawing exclusively from publicly available statements, verified financial disclosures, and firsthand accounts—including former board members—we explore claims of questionable resource allocation and highlight the tension between official narratives and reported realities on the ground. All content herein represents commentary and analysis based on documented sources and public records, and viewers are encouraged to draw their own conclusions. The statements expressed are opinion-based commentary protected under fair use and freedom of speech provisions.
Israel, Gaza, and the Moral Battlefield: A Debate on Human Rights
In their dialogue, Daniel Mael and Peter Beinart explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, engaging deeply with themes of human rights, military necessity, and the pursuit of political resolutions. From a pro-Israel perspective, the discussion highlights the challenges Israel faces in balancing security needs with ethical considerations, particularly given the complexity of terrorism and the deliberate exploitation of humanitarian aid by terrorist groups like Hamas. The provocative title of Beinart’s book, 'Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza,' underscores an awareness of suffering on both sides, yet the conversation reaffirms Israel’s right to defend its citizens from violent threats.Mael and Beinart emphasize the necessity of distinguishing between civilians and combatants, recognizing that Israel’s military responses, while often criticized, stem primarily from legitimate security concerns rather than malice. They agree that human rights are critical and should guide efforts towards peace, yet acknowledge the practical difficulties Israel faces in ensuring humanitarian aid is not weaponized against it—an issue frequently overshadowed in public discourse. Ultimately, the conversation advocates for democratic principles, including equality under the law and political solutions that address core issues of violence and oppression, asserting that from Israel’s standpoint, a stable resolution must genuinely guarantee security while simultaneously fostering conditions for lasting peace and coexistence.
Daniel Mael dives into the most pressing issues pertaining to Israel and the IDF in a post-10/7 world.
