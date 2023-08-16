Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Police Chief Podcast

Podcast Police Chief Podcast
Paul Pazen
The Police Chief Podcast showcases the expertise and insights of exceptional law enforcement leaders from across the United States, as they discuss the critical...
Government
  • Chief Neil Noakes - Fort Worth, TX
    Chief Neil Noakes has been with the FWPD since 2000. He has served in multiple ranks across the department in areas such as Patrol, DWI, Motors, and Internal Affairs. In this episode, Chief Noakes offers insights on challenges such as sense of safety, community trust, retention, and officer wellness. Together we will discuss the future of policing and look at the evolving priorities of law enforcement agencies in America. 
    7/12/2023
    28:59

About Police Chief Podcast

The Police Chief Podcast showcases the expertise and insights of exceptional law enforcement leaders from across the United States, as they discuss the critical issues and challenges facing policing today. From innovative strategies for community engagement and crime prevention, to the latest advancements in technology and training, the podcast offers a comprehensive look at the future of policing in America. Hosted by Chief of Police Paul Pazen recently retired from the Denver, CO Police Department and presented in partnership with PowerDMS by NEOGOV, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone interested in the evolving landscape of law enforcement.
