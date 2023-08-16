Chief Neil Noakes has been with the FWPD since 2000. He has served in multiple ranks across the department in areas such as Patrol, DWI, Motors, and Internal Affairs. In this episode, Chief Noakes offers insights on challenges such as sense of safety, community trust, retention, and officer wellness. Together we will discuss the future of policing and look at the evolving priorities of law enforcement agencies in America.

About Police Chief Podcast

