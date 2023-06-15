James Schoch Updates His Case: FATHER'S DAY FAILURE, Judge Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber Strikes Again, And Why Jim Can't Celebrate His Son's Birthday

Slam the Gavel welcomes back James Schoch to the podcast. James was last on the podcast Season 3, Episodes 3, 37 and 109 and Season 4, Episode 81. James discussed what happened in the hearing he had before Judge Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber, in the 9th Judicial District, Westchester Family Court, New York State on June 15th, 2023. In his hearing, they again kicked the can down the road and James will miss MORE TIME with his SON and there will be ANOTHER HEARING in September. James Schoch will be MISSING HIS SON'S FOURTH BIRTHDAY IN JULY, even when James has JOINT LEGAL CUSTODY. Family Court is a trap for parents and does a great disservice to the taxpayer as the State Of New York is paying for 2 18B/public defenders in his case. This case has been ongoing for the last four years. James Schoch has paid for eight attorneys, one in Florida, three in Pennsylvania and four in New York State. He now has a public Defender, Attorney Lenworth Williams. Jim stated, "don't trust these attorneys." Not only is the taxpayer paying for them, they also WORK FOR THE STATE along with the AFC for the child, Attorney David Peck who has been AGAINST James. However, Attorney Stephen Gold openly stated that, "the child needs to be in the Father's life immediately." However, Judge Scattaretico-Naber is deliberately keeping him from a meaningful relationship with his son and dragging this case out to further her AGENDA while she is also campaigning to get into SUPREME COURT. Another CONFLICT OF INTEREST is that Attorney Rackman is the Attorney for the mother's boyfriend as well and goes before Judge Michelle Shauer, Whiteplains, NY. EVERYONE is questioning WHY the judge is keeping this FATHER on SUPERVISED VISITS using Claudette Lamella in Mt. Vernon, NY (who shares an office building with Attorney Lenworth Williams), who wouldn't even let Jame's son see his GRANDMOTHER. WHY is Judge Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber ALLOWING this child to be left with a mother who is living with an 8 count FELON, with Child Neglect and Child Endangerment charges. The question now is, where is Mother even living? The mother is coaching the child to call her live-in boyfriend "daddy." The child told his father and social worker. This is a demonstration of PARENTAL ALIENATION being groomed into the child's life. James wasn't even allowed to show his son pictures of grandma BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT TO RE-TRIGGER HIS MEMORIES. Family Court is nothing but a MONEY COURT. To Reach James Schoch: Facebook/Messenger