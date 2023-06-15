Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Slam the Gavel

Slam the Gavel

Podcast Slam the Gavel
Podcast Slam the Gavel

Slam the Gavel

Maryann Petri
Slam the Gavel is a podcast to discuss Family Court, Child Support and Child Services issues. Advice on how parents can cope with these issues along with Parent
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 458
  • James Schoch Updates His Case: FATHER'S DAY FAILURE, Judge Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber Strikes Again, And Why Jim Can't Celebrate His Son's Birthday
       Slam the Gavel welcomes back James Schoch to the podcast. James was last on the podcast Season 3, Episodes 3, 37 and 109 and Season 4, Episode 81. James discussed what happened in the hearing he had before Judge Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber, in the 9th Judicial District, Westchester Family Court, New York State on June 15th, 2023. In his hearing, they again kicked the can down the road and James will miss MORE TIME with his SON and there will be ANOTHER HEARING in September. James Schoch will be MISSING HIS SON'S FOURTH BIRTHDAY IN JULY, even when James has JOINT LEGAL CUSTODY.     Family Court is a trap for parents and does a great disservice to the taxpayer as the State Of New York is paying for 2 18B/public defenders in his case. This case has been ongoing for the last four years. James Schoch has paid for eight attorneys, one in Florida, three in Pennsylvania and four in New York State. He now has a public Defender, Attorney Lenworth Williams. Jim stated, "don't trust these attorneys." Not only is the taxpayer paying for them, they also WORK FOR THE STATE along with the AFC for the child, Attorney David Peck who has been AGAINST James. However, Attorney Stephen Gold openly stated that, "the child needs to be in the Father's life immediately." However, Judge Scattaretico-Naber is deliberately keeping him from a meaningful relationship with his son and dragging this case out to further her AGENDA while she is also campaigning to get into SUPREME COURT. Another CONFLICT OF INTEREST is that Attorney Rackman is the Attorney for the mother's boyfriend as well and goes before Judge Michelle Shauer, Whiteplains, NY.      EVERYONE is questioning WHY the judge is keeping this FATHER on SUPERVISED VISITS using Claudette Lamella in Mt. Vernon, NY (who shares an office building with Attorney Lenworth Williams), who wouldn't even let Jame's son see his GRANDMOTHER. WHY is Judge Mary Anne Scattaretico-Naber ALLOWING this child to be left with a mother who is living with an 8 count FELON, with Child Neglect and Child Endangerment charges. The question now is, where is Mother even living?    The mother is coaching the child to call her live-in boyfriend "daddy." The child told his father and social worker. This is a demonstration of PARENTAL ALIENATION being groomed into the child's life. James wasn't even allowed to show his son pictures of grandma BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT TO RE-TRIGGER HIS MEMORIES.   Family Court is nothing but a MONEY COURT.     To Reach James Schoch: Facebook/Messenger
    6/18/2023
    59:33
  • Reggie And Tamsen Bowles Speak Out On The Update Of Their Case, CPS Perjury And Their Son's New Illness
    Slam the Gavel welcomes Reggie and Tamsen Bowles to the podcast. They were last on the podcast December 2nd, 2022 Season 3, Episode 167. The Bowles family, like many other families in Oklahoma and across the United States, were violated by CPS unlawfully, and had their children stolen TWICE. The children were placed in kinship care at the time. Also, the foster parent was fighting against the reunification.     In the case of the Bowles family however, this has happened TWICE. CPS is in violation of the law and all morality. What does CPS care about families and their children who are thriving in their own homes? They are basically a rogue, three-letter alphabet soup agency that answers to no one and with no oversight.     Reggie and Tamsen have finally gotten their boys back on January 19th, 2023. However all is not well. Their oldest is now suffering from Autism. Reggie explained that when they got the boys back the first time he was fine however, when the boys were returned the second time that's when Reggie noticed things weren't right with their eldest son and the youngest son is therapy as well.   Also both Reggie and Tamsen discussed that they have very little family support and this whole CPS issue has caused discord within the family and victim shaming of Reggie and Tamsen.    Reggie explains that, "if you weren't broke before CPS you will be after." Reggie and Tamsen have a GIVESENDGO.COM at the end of the podcast notes. This is a no-win situation when they take your children. Reggie stated, "the difference between Nuremberg trials and a caseworker is greed." PLEASE SEE THE LINK BELOW FOR THE GIVESENDGO for Tamsen and Reggie as they need help with paying for medical treatment for their son and suing the state.https://www.givesendgo.com/tamsenandreggiebowlesTo Reach Reggie Bowles: Facebook
    6/17/2023
    1:02:00
  • Keisha Daniel Speaks Out On Her Case On How They Trafficked Her Child To Silence Her And Speaks On The Importance To Teach Your Children To Know God
      Slam the Gavel welcomes Keisha Daniel back to the podcast. Keisha was last on the podcast November 6th, 2022, Season 3, November 20th, 2022, Episode 148 and Episode 157 and Season 4, Episode 4 and 100. Keisha has been going through unspeakable crimes and retaliation in order to silence her in Birmingham, Alabama.     It all started when she was threatened with incarceration by Magistrate A. Teele while getting fingerprints done for her job while at the courthouse. Keisha did not keep quiet about this harassment. This is the story NIGHTMARES are made of.    They want Keisha Daniel SILENCED. But now that things have gone this far, Keisha will not give up. Her child has been extorted and trafficked. They want Keisha to hand over her phone to obtain screen shots, video and recordings however, they ALREADY have this information. Keisha even gave the password to her daughter's phone to get the evidence.    We talked about her BOOK, "The Third Baby Momma," that can be found on AMAZON. Father is upset over her book and Keisha is speaking out.  Today Keisha contacted me this morning is to let them know she is not backing down what the word of God says. At 3:00 am God spoke to Keisha to get her pen: "we are living in a world and operating under a system that is so wicked that if we the parents that go against the grain they will then take our children. From the moment our children are BORN the enemy immediately starts making plans for their future. The instructions are for the parents to listen carefully, especially the mothers." Keisha went on to say, "when a child is conceived, God has a PLAN and a PURPOSE for them and so does the Devil. Just as God has a will for everyone so does the devil. If God says your child will be great and victorious the Devil is saying 'no, I plan to have this child on drugs and living in poverty.' If God says that your child will be a leader and influence for the kingdom, go figure out what the Devil is saying: that he will stop this from happening. From the moment we conceive our children  they are faced with battles between LIGHT and DARKNESS and they are constantly attacked even when we can't see it. We are to PRAY and pray without ceasing.  So many parents have become distracted and too busy with work that they don't pray anymore. Prayer is an essential and we are not TEACHING them the things of God anymore. Allowing the Devil to come in and dictate to them instead: CPS, family court system, GAL, attorney and judges, being USED by Satan, living perverted lives....."      This was a powerful and moving podcast not to be missed.To Reach Keisha Daniel: [email protected] and 205-337-4571 and  JustUSManiac on YouTube @fightforjustice41 on TikTok
    6/17/2023
    53:47
  • **SENSITIVE MATERIAL** Chris Marino, U.S. Navy Veteran, Discusses His Case Of Proven Parental Alienation In His Family Court And The Case Of Catherine Youssef Kassenoff
       Slam the Gavel welcomes Chris Marino to the podcast. Chris is a resident of Los Angeles, California, a former foster child, a U.S. Navy Veteran and graduate of the University of San Diego. At the age of 51, Chris is the father to five daughters and a survivor of being a targeted parent while enduring the dark element of Parental Alienation, which he defined so eloquently in this podcast.      Chris was insidiously becoming erased and then excommunicated from the lives of his three daughters from a previous marriage while going through divorce and Family Court. Looking at and understanding evidence of body-cam footage of law enforcement at pick-up and drop-offs and disparaging emails from his daughter that he was providing to an unseasoned judge with only three years on the bench of Family Court was a grueling four-year journey. Finally it was the trial court judge who had 17 years of Family Law experience behind her who really understood what was happening in the family dynamics, custodial interference and coercive control.     Unfortunately Chris had gone through three attorneys however, Attorney Robert Sainburg as Chris's third attorney helped him as long as he could and understood PA so well. Ultimately Chris became his own attorney and acting as such, managed to prove to a trial court judge the existence of Parental Alienation in his case. The judge granted Chris full custody, for a period of time, of his daughters. Chris explained that they had gone through Family Therapy with Linda Gottlieb at Turning Points For Families in NY. Chris explained that this was an immense help and upon returning to CA the family also went to counseling with Bita Tebyani. Chris encouraged alienated parents to not give up and that he is successfully reunited with his eldest 100%, and the middle child 90% and the youngest 75% and states that he is also co-parenting with his ex-wife amicably with shared custody.     We also discussed the egregious case of Catherine Youssef Kassenoff. The law firm of Greenberg Traurig had enabled her ex-husband to put Catherine through years of legal abuse, emotional and physical trauma that led up to her assisted suicide, while perpetuating Parental Alienation. To Reach Chris Marino: on LinkedIn and dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com
    6/16/2023
    1:29:18
  • Bethany James, Civil Rights Activist Speaks Out On Why Society Is Operating In Trauma Mode Due To The Corrupt Family Court Judiciary
       Slam the Gavel welcomes Bethany James to the podcast. Bethany was born and raised in Fresno, California and started her working career in the entertainment industry at the age of four participating in beauty pageants.       Bethany is a classically trained opera singer, who received a full scholarship to The American Dramatic Musical and Dramatic Academy for musical theater in New York City. For the past 25 years she has ran a million dollar restaurant operations and organizations and has been a restaurant consultant.     Bethany's passion for family law began many years ago, ultimately leading her to attend paralegal school. Bethany is a child abuse and domestic violence survivor who has turned her pain and heart break into her drive to change laws and legislation, bringing an awareness to the mishandling and judicial corruption behind thousands of child abuse and domestic violence cases in America.   Currently, Bethany is working on launching a non-profit domestic violence and child abuse organization, Love Light Peace and fights daily to protect abused children around the country.     We discussed the collusion and conflict of interest that surrounds the judiciary and AFCC, drug addiction and personality disorders in attorneys and judges and the spiritual warfare every parent is facing in America every day in the Family Court system.You can reach Bethany James: [email protected], Instagram Bethany James and TikTok BethanyJames81
    6/15/2023
    1:09:38

About Slam the Gavel

Slam the Gavel is a podcast to discuss Family Court, Child Support and Child Services issues. Advice on how parents can cope with these issues along with Parental Alienation. Based off the book, "Dismantling Family Court Corruption, Why Taking The Kids Was Not Enough." This book can be found on Amazon, Barnes &amp; Noble, Kindle, Apple and Smashwords and dismantlingfamilycourtcorruption.com
