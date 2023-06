Keisha Daniel Speaks Out On Her Case On How They Trafficked Her Child To Silence Her And Speaks On The Importance To Teach Your Children To Know God

Slam the Gavel welcomes Keisha Daniel back to the podcast. Keisha was last on the podcast November 6th, 2022, Season 3, November 20th, 2022, Episode 148 and Episode 157 and Season 4, Episode 4 and 100. Keisha has been going through unspeakable crimes and retaliation in order to silence her in Birmingham, Alabama. It all started when she was threatened with incarceration by Magistrate A. Teele while getting fingerprints done for her job while at the courthouse. Keisha did not keep quiet about this harassment. This is the story NIGHTMARES are made of. They want Keisha Daniel SILENCED. But now that things have gone this far, Keisha will not give up. Her child has been extorted and trafficked. They want Keisha to hand over her phone to obtain screen shots, video and recordings however, they ALREADY have this information. Keisha even gave the password to her daughter's phone to get the evidence. We talked about her BOOK, "The Third Baby Momma," that can be found on AMAZON. Father is upset over her book and Keisha is speaking out. Today Keisha contacted me this morning is to let them know she is not backing down what the word of God says. At 3:00 am God spoke to Keisha to get her pen: "we are living in a world and operating under a system that is so wicked that if we the parents that go against the grain they will then take our children. From the moment our children are BORN the enemy immediately starts making plans for their future. The instructions are for the parents to listen carefully, especially the mothers." Keisha went on to say, "when a child is conceived, God has a PLAN and a PURPOSE for them and so does the Devil. Just as God has a will for everyone so does the devil. If God says your child will be great and victorious the Devil is saying 'no, I plan to have this child on drugs and living in poverty.' If God says that your child will be a leader and influence for the kingdom, go figure out what the Devil is saying: that he will stop this from happening. From the moment we conceive our children they are faced with battles between LIGHT and DARKNESS and they are constantly attacked even when we can't see it. We are to PRAY and pray without ceasing. So many parents have become distracted and too busy with work that they don't pray anymore. Prayer is an essential and we are not TEACHING them the things of God anymore. Allowing the Devil to come in and dictate to them instead: CPS, family court system, GAL, attorney and judges, being USED by Satan, living perverted lives....." This was a powerful and moving podcast not to be missed.